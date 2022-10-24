Read full article on original website
Update: Officer-Involved Critical Incident Following Dubuque Robbery & Grant County Car Chase
According to a press release from the Wisconsin Attorney General; The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Lafayette and Green Counties, Wisconsin that occurred on Saturday Afternoon (10/22). Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a cross-county vehicle pursuit that...
police1.com
Records: Critically wounded police sgt. met with suspect hours before violent attack
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — New details are emerging in the attack on an East Moline police sergeant who was critically injured Monday. Sgt. William "Billy" Lind and the man now accused of trying to kill him had encountered each other about two and a half hours before the incident, police and court records show.
iheart.com
One Injured in Linn County Motorcycle Crash
(Linn County, IA) -- One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Linn County. Robins Police say the crash happened around 3pm Sunday when the motorcyclist, 19 year-old Kiliegh Burge from East Moline, Illinois, lost control of the bike, went into a ditch, and crashed into a tree. He was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in stable condition. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.
superhits106.com
2 hurt in crash involving 3 vehicles in Dubuque
Two people were injured in a crash involving three vehicles Sunday in Dubuque. 47 year old Amelia Strickland of Dubuque and a 6 year old passenger were taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment on Sunday around 4:30 pm. Police report that 30 year old Lauren Hall of Chandler, Arizona was traveling north on White street when she tried to make a left turn onto 18th, striking Strickland’s vehicle and pushing it into a vehicle parked in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Avenue.
KCRG.com
Two killed, 7 injured in shooting at St. Louis high school
Cedar Rapids police have arrested a man they say caused a crash that killed a 77-year-old woman and seriously injured another person in the car. A Marion man faces 24 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after authorities say he installed a camera in a 10-year-old girl's bedroom and bathroom.
KWQC
Police: 3 injured Rock Island crash
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Three people were injured in a crash on 78th Avenue West Tuesday morning in Rock Island. The Rock Island Police Department responded around 12:06 a.m. Tuesday to a head-on crash near the intersection of Route 92 and 78th Avenue West, according to a media release.
Cedar Rapids Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Monday Crash
A Monday evening accident in Cedar Rapids injured two people, one fatally. An 18-year-old has been charged as a result of the incident. According to the City of Cedar Rapids, the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Cedar Rapids Fire Department, and Area Ambulance were all dispatched to a vehicle accident in the 800 block of 1st Avenue SW just before 9:25 p.m. Monday evening. When then arrived, first responders found four people had been involved, with one of them deceased at the scene.
KCRG.com
One person hurt in motorcycle crash in Robins
ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - A motorcycle rider was hospitalized after crashing in Linn County on Sunday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 3:07 p.m., the Robins Police Department received a report of a crash involving a motorcycle along North Center Point Road. Officers believe the vehicle was northbound on the road and lost control. The motorcycle entered the ditch and eventually hit a tree.
Rock Island crash seriously injures 2, man charged with DUI
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Two people are critically injured, and one man has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after crashing head-on into another vehicle in Rock Island on Tuesday morning. Around 12:06 a.m., Rock Island police responded to the intersection of Rt. 92 and 78th...
KCRG.com
New COVID-19 variants could lead to surge of cases this winter
Cedar Rapids police have arrested a man they say caused a crash that killed a 77-year-old woman and seriously injured another person in the car. A Marion man faces 24 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after authorities say he installed a camera in a 10-year-old girl's bedroom and bathroom.
Sioux City Journal
East Moline's Sgt. Billy Lind met with man hours before violent attack
New details are emerging in the attack on an East Moline police sergeant who was critically injured Monday. Sgt. William "Billy" Lind and the man now accused of trying to kill him had encountered each other about two and a half hours before the incident, police and court records show.
cbs2iowa.com
18-year-old arrested for vehicular homicide after fatal crash Monday night
Zawadi Christophe, age 18, of Cedar Rapids, has been arrested following a Monday night traffic accident involving three cars and resulting in the death of an adult female. At approximately 9:23p.m. October 24, Cedar Rapids Police, Cedar Rapids Fire and Area Ambulance were called to a vehicle accident scene in the 800 block of 1st Ave SW.
KCRG.com
Iowa City hookah bar asks for help keeping area safe after fatal shooting
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Talking about the fatal shooting right outside his business Sunday morning, co-owner of H-Bar David Sykes said, “It is a life on our conscience.”. That shooting left one man dead. All three co-owners of H-Bar said Tuesday the violence surrounding their bar weighs heavily...
superhits106.com
Bicyclist Injured In Collision With Vehicle
Police say a bicyclist was injured in a collision with a vehicle Saturday in Dubuque. 24 year old Kevin Gardner of Dubuque was transported by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. According to police, Gardner was riding north on Washington Street around 5pm when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Ninth Street and struck a vehicle driven by 34 year old Dustin Bowling. Gardner was cited with failure to obey traffic signs.
KCRG.com
Buchanan County father arrested after physically abusing baby
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jesup Police Department has arrested a Buchanan County man after he allegedly conducted three or more acts of child endangerment from August 2022 to October 2022. On October 11th, a child was taken to urgent care in a life-threatening condition. After being intubated, the...
KCRG.com
Dubuque expanding network that already includes 1,300 cameras
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque is expanding its already-sizable network of cameras surveilling the city. Earlier this week, Mayor Brad Cavanagh mentioned the “continued investment” in the security camera network in his State of the City address. Here are stats on the camera network from...
Davenport Police allege suspect fled, crashed car with 2 loaded guns inside
Shortly before 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Davenport did a traffic stop on a 2011 red Chevy Impala without plates near the intersection of West 35th and Harrison streets.
KCRG.com
Search warrant reveals new details in assault that left East Moline officer injured
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A search warrant filed Tuesday provided new details about an assault that left an East Moline police officer in critical condition with severe head injuries. Sgt. William Lind, who has been with the department for seven years, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Genesis...
KWQC
Ohio, Illinois schools closed following investigation in area
OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - Ohio Community Schools are closed Monday following an investigation in the area. According to a Facebook post from the Ohio Community Schools, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office has told the school a suspect is in custody, and there is no longer a threat to the community.
KCRG.com
Victim identified in Iowa City homicide investigation
Plans for the funeral service for former Cedar Rapids Community School Superintendent Noreen Bush have been announced. Two killed, 7 injured in shooting at St. Louis high school.
