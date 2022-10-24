SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Rates at Sacramento International Airport (SMF) are expected to increase over the next five years for hourly, garage, daily and economy parking. The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors greenlit the increases Tuesday afternoon. In a staff report, officials said the parking rates have not kept up with inflation and SMF is switching into "growth mode" after the pandemic.

