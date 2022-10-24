ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Sacramento County voter receives 3 ballots in mail

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Sacramento County man received three ballots from two different California counties in the mail. A Sacramento County resident received his ballot and turned it in. He also received a ballot from his old address in Monterey and another ballot from Sacramento. The man asked...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Modesto, Stockton schools receive federal funding to purchase electric buses

STOCKTON, Calif. — President Joe Biden's administration announced Wednesday a new round of funding slated to help schools in Stockton and Modesto. The Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program held a rebate competition awarding nearly $94.9 million from Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to 29 school districts across the nation.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Stockton scrapping plans to build new low-barrier shelter

STOCKTON, Calif. — Plans for a county and city-funded multi-million dollar low-barrier homeless shelter in Stockton have been canceled, city documents show. The low-barrier shelter, which had a price tag of nearly $13 million, promised to bring 125 shelter beds to the city currently facing a shortage of as many as 160 beds for the homeless, according to a city council presentation in June.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

SMF to increase parking rates over next 5 years

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Rates at Sacramento International Airport (SMF) are expected to increase over the next five years for hourly, garage, daily and economy parking. The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors greenlit the increases Tuesday afternoon. In a staff report, officials said the parking rates have not kept up with inflation and SMF is switching into "growth mode" after the pandemic.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Fire knocked down in 2 detached garages near downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There was a fire Wednesday morning in two detached garages near downtown Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. The fire was at 15th Street and Victorian Alley. There were no injuries and the fire was knocked down shortly after it started. Power lines are down...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man killed at Grant Union High School identified

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Alfred Ayodele Myah has been identified as the man killed in a shooting at Grant Union High School in North Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office logs. The 24-year-old was killed in the high school’s parking lot on Oct. 21 during a football game...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy