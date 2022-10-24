Read full article on original website
More than half of Sacramento's housing plans unfinished as city officials name more
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — According to a recent update from the Sacramento City Council, only three of the eight housing sites named in its bedrock homelessness response legislation, the Comprehensive Siting Plan, are currently running. The three sites include:. 1. Miller Park 'Safe Grounds' Site - 60 tents. 2. X-Street...
‘I won't spend another winter out here’ | Unhoused community responds to Sacramento leaders’ affordable housing announcement
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento city leaders announced Monday they plan on approving $35 million at this week’s council meeting to create 820 new affordable housing units. Dan Aderholt says he’ll believe it when he sees it. He runs the non-profit American River Homeless Crews, which enlists the...
'Where are we supposed to go?' | Sacramento unhoused community reacts to lack of city progress in providing shelters
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento's "Comprehensive Siting Plan” looks a lot different from when it was first approved last August. The original plan was called the "Master Siting Plan to Address Homelessness." It was approved with Mayor Darrell Steinberg calling it a "once-in-a-generation opportunity." The roadmap...
Renters need 2.5 times minimum wage to afford average rent in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Like most of California, Placer County faces an affordable housing crisis as its population grows, and to meet the demand, leaders are trying to make more housing that more people can afford. A new report shows the housing challenges Placer County faces, including how much...
Sacramento County voter receives 3 ballots in mail
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Sacramento County man received three ballots from two different California counties in the mail. A Sacramento County resident received his ballot and turned it in. He also received a ballot from his old address in Monterey and another ballot from Sacramento. The man asked...
Stockton's historic buildings going up in flames as City seeks to take action
STOCKTON, Calif. — One by one, historic buildings in Stockton are burning to the ground, and for those wanting to preserve the Port City's history, it's devastating to see happen. "It's just kind of special, and it's sad," said Jeannine McDaniel, whose family owned the historic, vacant, Stockton Company...
Modesto, Stockton schools receive federal funding to purchase electric buses
STOCKTON, Calif. — President Joe Biden's administration announced Wednesday a new round of funding slated to help schools in Stockton and Modesto. The Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program held a rebate competition awarding nearly $94.9 million from Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to 29 school districts across the nation.
Stockton scrapping plans to build new low-barrier shelter
STOCKTON, Calif. — Plans for a county and city-funded multi-million dollar low-barrier homeless shelter in Stockton have been canceled, city documents show. The low-barrier shelter, which had a price tag of nearly $13 million, promised to bring 125 shelter beds to the city currently facing a shortage of as many as 160 beds for the homeless, according to a city council presentation in June.
2022 Election | Eric Guerra, Stephanie Nguyen vie for State Assembly's 10th District - Q&A
ELK GROVE, Calif. — For two city councilmembers the next step of their political journey could be the California State Assembly, but after the November election, only one will be able to take that step. The new 10th District includes Elk Grove, Vineyard, Florin Parkway and portions of Sacramento....
$5 million for safety changes on Folsom Blvd outside Sacramento school where mother was killed
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nine months after the death of a mother who was struck by a car while picking up her child from Phoebe Hearst Elementary School, the City of Sacramento has secured funds for safety improvements on Folsom Boulevard. Announcing the $5 million in state funds for the...
Caltrans finishes I-5 corridor improvement project between Sacramento and Elk Grove
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A ribbon cutting Monday marked the completion of the I-5 Corridor Enhancement project that's been under construction since July 2019. The project repaired 67 lane miles of I-5 between Elk Grove and Sacramento, and added over 20 miles of carpool lanes. The roadway saw major fixes...
SMF to increase parking rates over next 5 years
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Rates at Sacramento International Airport (SMF) are expected to increase over the next five years for hourly, garage, daily and economy parking. The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors greenlit the increases Tuesday afternoon. In a staff report, officials said the parking rates have not kept up with inflation and SMF is switching into "growth mode" after the pandemic.
Fire knocked down in 2 detached garages near downtown Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There was a fire Wednesday morning in two detached garages near downtown Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. The fire was at 15th Street and Victorian Alley. There were no injuries and the fire was knocked down shortly after it started. Power lines are down...
Man killed at Grant Union High School identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Alfred Ayodele Myah has been identified as the man killed in a shooting at Grant Union High School in North Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office logs. The 24-year-old was killed in the high school’s parking lot on Oct. 21 during a football game...
Meet the candidates for California's 9th Congressional district: Josh Harder, Tom Patti
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — One of the most contentious races this November election season pits incumbent Congressman Josh Harder against Tom Patti. The election will happen in the newly redrawn 9th Congressional district, centered in San Joaquin County. Meet the candidates. At 36 years old, Josh Harder seeks...
San Joaquin Delta College receives millions to help Asian American students succeed
STOCKTON, Calif. — At San Joaquin Delta College, they are celebrating new initiatives in light of Filipino American Heritage Month that are designed to help students succeed. Debra Louie, a counselor and professor at Delta College, said many students of Filipino and other south Asian descent are first generation...
'This guy was dangerous' | East Sacramento neighbors terrorized by livestreaming man in a van
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For weeks, neighbors in East Sacramento say they were terrorized by a man living in his van, using a small neighborhood park as a private restroom and livestreaming himself shouting obscenities at passersby. "This guy was dangerous - is dangerous," said Ivan Azevedo, a retired state...
Sacramento State, Wide Open Walls unveil new colorful murals on CSUS campus
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento State University just got a lot more colorful!. Sacramento State has partnered with Wide Open Walls to highlight the university's Antiracism and Inclusive Campus Plan with an unveiling of its mural project Monday. There were six hand-picked artists who painted murals on the south side...
Hazmat team removing unknown chemicals from abandoned home in Meadowview
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Heading down 19th Street in the Meadowview neighborhood might be difficult for some drivers as crews work to remove chemicals from an abandoned home. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, its hazmat team is at a home on the 7500 block of 19th Street. The chemicals...
Stockton voters receive supplemental ballots for water district race
STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters Office has been forced to mail supplemental ballots to some voters in the county due to an error on the main General Election ballot, elections officials say. This election cycle, seats for division five and division seven of the...
