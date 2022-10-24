Former coach arrested, banned from baseball park after confrontation during game
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A former youth baseball coach is facing charges. Rodney Lynn Clemones is accused of cursing and becoming unruly during a game at Heritage Park, according to the Floyd County Police Department.
Investigators say he was told to leave but came back a short time later. Clemones is charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.
In a separate incident, Clemones is accused of producing a video depicting a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct, according to Floyd County Police. Clemones is charged with felony exploitation of a minor in that case, according to investigators.
