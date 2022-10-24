ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Former coach arrested, banned from baseball park after confrontation during game

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z79EY_0iklUwoE00

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A former youth baseball coach is facing charges. Rodney Lynn Clemones is accused of cursing and becoming unruly during a game at Heritage Park, according to the Floyd County Police Department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say he was told to leave but came back a short time later. Clemones is charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.

In a separate incident, Clemones is accused of producing a video depicting a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct, according to Floyd County Police. Clemones is charged with felony exploitation of a minor in that case, according to investigators.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Johnny Blazin
2d ago

Don’t forget to mention he was a former police officer in Floyd county. There’s a lot going on there with these police. I’m living proof of their rogue unethical behavior

Reply
8
Related
Polk Today

Polk Jail report – Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Wednesday, October 26, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Wednesday, October 26, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
allongeorgia.com

Summerville Woman Sentenced

A Summerville woman was convicted for two felony counts of Making a False Statement following a jury trial that took nearly one month to complete. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, Judge Don Thompson sentenced Susan Renee Lanham, 56, to serve a total of ten years in prison. After deliberating for...
SUMMERVILLE, GA
WDEF

New details revealed in Rossville murder

WALKER COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday afternoon concerning the death of Dakota Bradshaw, who was killed in Rossville, Georgia, nearly three months ago. Kavon Collier and Eric Dodds were both charged with his murder back in August. The preliminary hearing took place at the...
ROSSVILLE, GA
11Alive

1 killed in crash in Cobb County, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed in a crash in Cobb County at the East-West Connector and South Cobb Drive Tuesday. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene around 5:15 p.m., where debris was seen scattered along the road. Cobb Police said its Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP)...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Roswell police make double arrest in million-dollar fraud scheme

ROSWELL, Ga. - Roswell police have arrested two people in connection to a million-dollar business scheme. Investigators say 57-year old Earnest Williams and 46-year old Ericka King convinced people to pay them for their business expertise. "They would align themselves with their victims with promises to be able to grow...
ROSWELL, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Phony surveyors burglarize home

FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Roswell Police are trying to identify a group of thieves who posed as land surveyors to distract a retired couple while burglarizing their home. The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, said two men showed up at their door in the Willow Springs subdivision last Thursday wearing reflective vests and carrying walkie-talkies.
ROSWELL, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Thief used stolen wallet to buy gas, Dalton police say

DALTON, Ga. - Dalton police are searching for a man they believe used a stolen bank card to pay for his gas earlier in October. The bank card was swiped along with a wallet from a parked car at the Lakeshore Park playground on Oct. 2. The owner of that...
DALTON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
197K+
Followers
137K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy