Former coach arrested, banned from baseball park after confrontation during game

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A former youth baseball coach is facing charges. Rodney Lynn Clemones is accused of cursing and becoming unruly during a game at Heritage Park, according to the Floyd County Police Department.

Investigators say he was told to leave but came back a short time later. Clemones is charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.

In a separate incident, Clemones is accused of producing a video depicting a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct, according to Floyd County Police. Clemones is charged with felony exploitation of a minor in that case, according to investigators.

