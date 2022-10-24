Park mourns coworker, friend and public servant of nearly 50 years

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) – A beloved friend, coworker and community servant passed away last week.

Campers and staff at Pymatuning State Park are mourning the death of Betty McCormick. She died Thursday at the age of 101. She worked as a clerk at the campground until her retirement in April 2022, after nearly 50 years of service.

Courtesy: Pymatuning State Park

Betty is remembered by her coworkers and supervisor Stacie Hall as being “well-loved” and cherished by campers who Betty called by name every year when they would return. She would check campers in and answer all their questions.

“She had an amazing memory and would remember everyone’s name. She would remember names and faces every year. She was well-loved by all visitors,” Hall said. “

Betty worked various positions during her nearly five decades at Pymatuning. Hall said they would have conversations over the past few years about her retirement with Betty saying, “I’ll go when you tell me to.” Hall said that would never happen because Betty was sharp right up until the time she retired. The choice was Betty’s, and she finally decided to retire in April 2022.

Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home is handling funeral arrangements. Information can be found on its website.

