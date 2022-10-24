Browns lose 2 tight ends, linebacker to injury
BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – In addition to losing Sunday’s game in Baltimore, the Browns also lost a pair of starters in the setback.12-15 cars vandalized at local high school football game; Charges pending
ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that tight end David Njoku suffered a high-ankle sprain. He is expected to miss two to five weeks of action.
This season, Njoku has piled up 34 receptions for 418 yards and a touchdown.
Fellow tight-end Pharaoh Brown is currently in concussion protocol.
In addition, starting linebacker Jacob Phillips suffered a pec injury. Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday that the injury is likely season-ending. Phillips had taken over as the starter following the season-ending injury to veteran linebacker Anthony Walker.Ohio State announces kickoff time for Northwestern
Newly-acquired Deion Jones now assumes the role of starting middle linebacker.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 1