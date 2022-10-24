ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns lose 2 tight ends, linebacker to injury

By Chad Krispinsky
 2 days ago

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – In addition to losing Sunday’s game in Baltimore, the Browns also lost a pair of starters in the setback.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that tight end David Njoku suffered a high-ankle sprain. He is expected to miss two to five weeks of action.

This season, Njoku has piled up 34 receptions for 418 yards and a touchdown.

Fellow tight-end Pharaoh Brown is currently in concussion protocol.

In addition, starting linebacker Jacob Phillips suffered a pec injury. Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday that the injury is likely season-ending. Phillips had taken over as the starter following the season-ending injury to veteran linebacker Anthony Walker.

Newly-acquired Deion Jones now assumes the role of starting middle linebacker.

