ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

AP Names Oscar Tshiebwe Unanimous Preseason All-American

By Wildcats Today Staff
Wildcats Today
Wildcats Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cZg3P_0iklUbWD00

Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe has earned yet another preseason honor.

The Associated Press tabbed Tshiebwe as a unanimous Preseason All-American on Monday, along with Gonzaga forward Drew Timme.

The pair join Armando Bacot (North Carolina), Marcus Sasser (Houston) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana) on the Preseason All-American team.

Tshiebwe has already been named the Preseason SEC Player of the Year , as well as a Preseason First Team All-American by CBS Sports .

Big Blue Nation is eagerly awaiting the return of the UK superstar, as he did not participate in Big Blue Madness or in the Blue-White game last Saturday. Head coach John Calipari provided a positive update on Tshiebwe at SEC Media Days last Wednesday:

"He's walking around, not swelled already," Calipari said. "He's not human, he's a little different than the rest of us."

We'll potentially hear more from the reigning unanimous National Player of the Year on Tuesday at Kentucky men's basketball's media day.

Kentucky Basketball News

The Wildcats Released Their Entire 2022-23 Schedule

UK and Gonzaga Will Play One-Another in a Six Year Series

Highlights and Numbers From Kentucky's Pro Day

Kentucky Target DJ Wagner Signed an NIL Deal with Nike

Freshmen Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston Are Projected to be First Round NBA Draft Picks

5-Star '24 Center Flory Bidunga Has Been Offered by Kentucky

Calipari: Kentucky and Indiana Have "Agreed in Principle" to Renewing Rivalry

Aaron Bradshaw, '23 5-star Center, Committed to Kentucky

The Wildcats are ranked No. 4 in the Preseason AP Top 25 Poll

Kentucky was Picked to Win the SEC in the Preseason Media Poll

Wildcats Today will have updates on scheduling, injuries, updates and more on Kentucky Basketball as the Cats near the start of their 2022-23 season.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Nantz makes major March Madness decision

Jim Nantz has been calling the Final Four for CBS for three decades, but he has decided the 2023 edition will be his last. Nantz revealed that he will call his final NCAA Tournament next March, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Ian Eagle will succeed him as the lead play-by-play broadcaster for March Madness.
NEW YORK STATE
Wildcats Today

Kentucky No. 4 in Preseason Coaches Poll

On Tuesday morning, the USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll was released, pegging Kentucky in the same exact spot as the Preseason AP rankings.  The Wildcats checked in at No. 4, behind North Carolina, Gonzaga and Houston.  Kentucky is one of five SEC teams rated in the preseason poll:  ...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Virginia Tech Football: '22 Freshman Redshirt Tracker Week 8

Virginia Tech signed a total of 24 players during the 2022 recruiting cycle, 22 of which entered the 2022 season on the Virginia Tech roster. Two of the freshmen, Bryce Duke and Keshawn Burgos, have officially surpassed the four-game threshold and have officially burned their redshirts while several other members of the true freshman class have started receiving game reps this fall.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Wildcats Today

Wildcats Today

Lexington, KY
564
Followers
471
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

WildcatsToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Kentucky Wildcats.

 https://www.si.com/college/kentucky

Comments / 0

Community Policy