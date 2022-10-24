ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Claims of abortions and transitions for minors overtake Michigan ballot politics

By Abigail Adcox, Healthcare Reporter
Washington Examiner
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 10

Bless1
2d ago

Abortion was Never considered "Health Care" until now. A miscarrage, is not an abortion. The body naturally aborts a non-viable pregnancy where a D&C, is often done after. This is just a guise to cover irresponsibilty and murder!

Reply
8
Barbara Rakowski
2d ago

abortion is not healthcare for the baby that is killed.

Reply(1)
15
Related
CBS Detroit

Michigan governor candidates debate tax cuts, abortion, guns

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer accused Republican challenger Tudor Dixon on Tuesday of "stoking violence" and pushing conspiracy theories meant to divide people, while Dixon said voters have felt the pain of the Democrat's failures and "you deserve better."Dixon, a former businesswoman and conservative commentator endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is hoping a late surge of support will help her unseat the first-term incumbent Democrat, who has had a multimillion-dollar fundraising advantage.Whitmer and fellow Democrats spent months pummeling Dixon with ads before the Republican and her supporters — including the family of former Education Secretary Betsy...
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

A look at Michigan’s 2022 race for governor

In the Michigan gubernatorial race, both Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican opponent Tudor Dixon acknowledge problems facing the wider public. They each discussed some of these things at last night’s debate. Republican nominee Dixon says crime is too high, prices are rising too quickly, and K-12 education is too...
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Poll: Whitmer & Dixon A Virtual Dead Heat In Michigan Governor’s Race

Going into the final weeks before election day, the race between Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her opponent Tudor Dixon has gotten much tighter according to a recent poll. Prior to Tuesday night's debate, the Trafalgar group releases its most recent polling which shows the Democratic incumbent and her Republican opponent in a virtual tie with less than two weeks to go in the election.
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona county reverses decision to hand count all ballots

Cochise County Board of Supervisors in Arizona backpedaled on a decision to hand count all ballots in the upcoming midterm elections, opting instead to only hand count some of them. The sudden reversal came in light of threats from Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) to take legal action if...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
michiganradio.org

Nine days in a Michigan abortion clinic, as election looms

The night before her abortion, Melissa got off work and dropped her kids off with the grandparents. She then drove nearly four hours from her Ohio home, across the state border into Michigan, arriving at her hotel at 3 a.m. By 8 a.m., she was at the front desk at...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Michigan's Proposal 1 is an effort to deal with term limits complaints

Proposal One on the November ballot is an attempt to deal with two complaints about the Legislature. The first, is that too many lawmakers are too inexperienced to effectively do the jobs they were elected to do. The second complaint is lawmakers currently don’t have to disclose their finances, which...
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues West Virginia voters care about the most

As the country inches closer to Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as Election Day nears.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy