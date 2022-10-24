Read full article on original website
Top Apple Deals for October 2022: $89 AirPods and $269 iPads Still Available at Amazon
Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on iPhones Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $699.00 at Amazon Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, 2022 holiday shopping is almost here. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target, you can find discounts on almost all of...
AOL Corp
The iPad is back down to its all-time low pricing
Save $60: As of Oct. 18, the ninth generation iPad is once again only $269 at Amazon, saving you $60 (or 18%) on the best Apple tablet for most people. At full price, the iPad costs $329. We're now a full week past Prime Day 2, but Amazon hasn't quite...
Time Out Global
Netflix has launched a new ‘break-up’ hack
Netflix has come to the rescue of heartbroken telly lovers with a new membership option. After months of testing, the streaming service has launched a new feature called ‘Profile Transfer’. It allows people to keep their personalised recommendations, viewing history, watchlist and other settings when fate forces them...
The Verge
Apple confirms the iPhone is getting USB-C
Apple has given its most direct confirmation yet that a USB-C-equipped iPhone will happen now that the European Union is mandating that all phones sold in its member countries use the connector if they have a physical charger. When asked by The Wall Street Journal’s Joanna Stern if the company...
techunwrapped.com
This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon
Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
You have less than a week to claim five free months of HBO Max
Over the last few months, HBO Max has been offering a deal that'll give you 40% off if you prepay for a year of streaming, but you only have until October 30th to sign up.
Apple Jacking Up Price Of Apple TV+, Music And One Bundle, Citing Increased Licensing Costs And Wider Video Offering
Apple is instituting significant price increases starting today for streaming service Apple TV+ along with Apple Music and the Apple One bundle, citing higher licensing and content costs. The monthly price of Apple TV+ will go to $6.99 from $4.99, while the yearly plan is rising to $69.99 from $49.99. Both are 40% spikes, though it is the first time the streaming service has gone up since its launch in November 2019. Apple Music is rising a dollar for individuals, to $10.99 per month, with the family plan jumping two dollars to $16.99 per month. Apple One, which bundles video and...
YouTube reveals shock price hike – and it starts next month
YOUTUBE is hiking the price of one of its key subscriptions. Google – which owns the video app – has revealed plans to increase monthly bills for users in the US and UK. If you're on the YouTube Premium Family Plan, you should have received an email. This...
Ars Technica
2022 iPad review: The best one—except for all the others
There was a time when Apple’s focus was on simplicity in its product lineups—on making a one-size-fits-all design for just about every consumer. In other words, it wasn’t too long ago that there was only one iPad. Today, nothing could be further from reality. The iPad lineup...
New Apple iOS 16.1 goes live Monday: Here’s what’s new for iPhones
A software update available for iPhones starting Monday comes with new fitness features, cleaner charging and a spotlight on Taylor Swift – among other features.
techunwrapped.com
Spotify copies Apple Music and will go up in price
At this time many users around the globe use streaming services to enjoy their favorite music. This is something that we can do both for free and by paying a subscription. Platforms like the popular Spotify or Apple Music They are a good example of all this. Whereas a few...
TVGuide.com
Here's What's New (And What Isn't New) in the 2022 Apple TV 4K
Alongside announcements of new iPads last week, Apple also unveiled its latest take on a dedicated streaming device. The 2022 edition of the Apple TV 4K marks the third generation of 4K-capable streamers from the company, and the seventh generation overall (the first few models topped out at HD/1080p). But what does this new version bring to the table and how does it compare to its predecessors?
Tech giants wage war with Apple over App Store guidelines
Spotify, Meta and other Big Tech rivals are putting Apple in their crosshairs for what they say are unfair and anti-competitive practices meant to bolster Apple's business at the expense of their own. Why it matters: The industry backlash towards Apple has been increasing as the tech giant pushes to...
AOL Corp
Target just released a new set of early Black Friday deals — save on Apple AirPods, Shark vacuums, Samsung Frame TVs and more
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Not to scare you, but the holiday season...
AOL Corp
Take a beat: Amazon's No. 1 bestselling TV soundbar is back down to just $40
If you find yourself opting into closed captions more often than not, you might need a soundbar in your life — a simple add-on to your entertainment system that elevates your audio profoundly. Lucky you: Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Majority Bowfell TV Soundbar is down to only $40. This popular TV helper — with an unreal five-star rating from 11,000-plus reviewers — is sleek, understated and sure to blend seamlessly into your home entertainment setup.
PC Magazine
Walmart Rollbacks: Huge Savings on TVs by Hisense, TCL, Vizio, Philips, LG, More
The holidays are rife with scary movies, cheesy romcoms, and live sporting events you can watch from the comfort of your couch. But why settle for your current TV set when you can get a big-screen smart TV on sale from Walmart?. The big-box store is offering an array of...
Why did the price increase for Apple Music?
How much will Apple services cost now? Here are the new prices for Apple’s streaming services
Ars Technica
Apple confirms it will leave Lightning behind in future iPhones
An Apple executive publicly stated that the company plans to comply with a new European Union regulation that will require specific devices to have USB-C ports, confirming that the iPhone will soon adopt USB-C. "Obviously, we'll have to comply," Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Greg Joswiak told attendees...
Ars Technica
Apple releases OS updates for basically everything, including iPadOS and macOS
Apple is dropping a slew of software updates on just about everyone with an Apple device today: iOS 16.1, tvOS 16.1, watchOS 9.1, tvOS 16.1. The updates to iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and the HomePod software are all bugfix updates to the original x.0 versions released in September, though they all add at least one or two user-noticeable features. iOS 16.1 is the first version to support shared iCloud Photo Libraries, the Apple TV update includes a new Siri interface, the HomePod update adds support for the Matter smart home standard, and the Apple Watch update can save significant battery life on newer models by reducing the number of times your watch checks heart rate and GPS readings.
Digital Trends
Hisense U8H vs. TCL 6-Series (R655): Is brighter better?
I consider both the Hisense U8H and TCL 6-Series (R655) to be the two best bang-for-your-buck TVs on the market this year. That being the case, I suspect a lot of shoppers will struggle to decide between the two, but this article should help. I’ve broken down the strengths and weaknesses of both TVs and identified which TV might suit some common use cases.
