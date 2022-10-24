ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Android Police

Samsung wants to give you a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $100

It's been a big week for Samsung sales, as we've already seen big discounts on their Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Tabs, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We're keeping things rolling today with a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's other flagship foldable. It has a clamshell design, high-end performance, and right now you can pick one up for as little as $310.
makeuseof.com

Android 13 Is Now Available for the Samsung Galaxy S22

The Android 13 and One UI 5 update for Samsung Galaxy phones has begun rolling out for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. It is reported to be available first in parts of Europe, including Italy, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK. Several other phones, including the S21 and A53, are also set to receive the update this year, with more Samsung models getting it next year.
Phone Arena

This is Motorola's next big Edge phone for the US... with a stylus in tow

After placing nearly all of its eggs in the Moto G basket for a couple of years and managing to boost its overall smartphone shipments both around the world and in the crucial US market primarily thanks to the success of this mid-range product lineup, Motorola appears to be focusing more and more on the Edge family these days.
notebookcheck.net

One UI 5: Samsung confirms Android 13 distribution to 49 smartphones and tablets by February 2023

On Monday, Samsung started distributing One UI 5 to the Galaxy S22 series, including the entry-level Galaxy S22. Now, SamMobile has shared a schedule for the rollout of the Android 13-based update to another 48 devices, including numerous tablet models. For reference, the website has published a screenshot written in Korean, implying that the timings only apply to Samsung's home market.
TechCrunch

Fermyon raises $20M to build tools for cloud app dev

Along the journey, they faced myriad problems with containers — namely speed and cost. The setbacks spurred them and a handful of other DeisLabs veterans to found Fermyon, which today closed a $20 million Series A funding round led by Insight Partners with participation from Amplify Partners and angel investors. Fermyon offers a managed cloud service, Fermyon Cloud, that allows developers to quickly build microservices, or pieces of apps that work independently, but together (e.g. if one microservice fails, it won’t bring down the others).
Android Headlines

Samsung Unlocks New Camera Features With Camera Assistant App

Samsung has launched yet another camera app for Galaxy smartphones. Called Camera Assistant, this app helps enhance the image output of the default camera. It is also available for a wide range of Galaxy devices, unlike Expert RAW, which is limited to select flagships and is a standalone camera app.
Phone Arena

OnePlus’ newest phone is a collaboration with one of the biggest gacha games

OnePlus is no stranger to collaboration with major brands. Some of the company’s limited-edition phones and smartwatches launched in the last couple of years include big names like Cyberpunk 2077, Harry Potter, Flash Silver, McLaren, and Pac-Man. Today, the Chinese handset maker announced it has teamed up with miHoYo...
Phone Arena

Galaxy Watch 4 is terrific value at new discounted price

Samsung's last year's Galaxy Watch 4, which is a dead ringer for the Galaxy Watch 5 and has the same Exynos W920 chip under the hood, is currently on sale. The Galaxy Watch 4 is a very capable watch thanks to its impressive screen, and health features such as ECG and blood oxygen detection, and bioelectric impedance sensor for measuring body fat. It runs a revamped operating system developed in collaboration with Google.
Indy100

Call of Duty's graphics are so realistic its hard to tell what's real and what's not

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is the latest Call of Duty title from Activision and Infinity Ward and fans of the series can’t believe how “realistic” one of the new levels looks. Warning: Minor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II spoilers aheadTwitter user @juanbis reshared a video taken from a portion of the game’s campaign that’s set in the idyllic city of Amsterdam. “Oh my god Amsterdam looks *incredibly* realistic in the new Call of Duty”, Juan said of the footage that sees the player’s character walking through crowds of tourists as Captain Price speaks to him through an...
CNET

Here's a Fix to the Most Annoying iOS 16 Feature

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Overall, the new features and settings that iOS 16 brings to the iPhone are very welcome. It's great to finally be able to unsend text messages or get haptic feedback whenever you type in the keyboard -- but there's one feature that you might not be so fond of.
Phone Arena

Android 12 finally making its way to the Nokia G21

Out of all the Nokia G series smartphones, two devices haven’t yet received their Android 12 upgrades, the G11 and G21. But that’s no longer the case, as Nokia G21 is finally getting its promised Android 12 update. Reports about the update date back from the beginning of...
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Samsung releases new privacy tool for its Galaxy phones

Samsung, the electronics giant of Korea, is all set to release a new privacy tool that will help its smart phone users to block data from being accessed by those repairing the mobile device. It is actually a maintenance tool that will help users to get relieved from anxiety fears that unsolicited resources will access their personal information.
makeuseof.com

How to Use Photo Shuffle for Your iOS 16 Lock Screen

In a long list of Lock Screen customizations announced with iOS 16, Photo Shuffle is one that stands out. With Photo Shuffle, you'll see multiple photos on your Lock Screen throughout the day, kind of like a slideshow of your gallery. You can choose the pictures displayed or opt for an automatic selection too.

Comments / 0

Community Policy