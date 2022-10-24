ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
q13fox.com

Weekend rain brings needed relief to exhausted firefighters

Wildfires that have plagued western Washington aren’t out, but after a round of rain this weekend the end of this fire season is coming into view. George Geissler, the WA DNR’s state forester, told FOX 13 that they’d need a few inches of rain to snuff out some of the larger fires. While they didn’t get that amount of rainfall this weekend, more rain is in the forecast. And while the fires aren’t out, most fires – including the Bolt Creek fire – are expected to be fully contained in the coming weeks.
q13fox.com

Tyson Foods to pay WA $10.5M in price-fixing lawsuit

SEATTLE - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that Tyson Foods, the largest chicken producer in the country, will pay the state $10.5 million to settle a lawsuit over price-fixing on chicken products. On Monday, Ferguson said this was the third and largest resolution in his lawsuit against 19 producers....
q13fox.com

Chinook, Cayuse Passes at Mount Rainier closing unseasonably early due to snowfall

WASHINGTON - Chinook and Cayuse Passes inside Mount Rainier National Park have closed for the season after a foot of snow fell in a short period of time. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the gates to SR 410 and SR 123 typically close for the winter season in mid-November due to avalanche danger, lack of emergency services nearby and limited snow storage.
q13fox.com

Widespread rain, breezy wind returns Tuesday afternoon

Seattle - A wet weather system will push onshore Tuesday afternoon bringing heavy rain at times to the evening commute in the Puget Sound area. The area is seeing a break from the rain this morning, but that will be short-lived as a front sweeps through the region this afternoon. Highs today will be in the low to mid 50s.

