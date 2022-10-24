Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Popular off-price store chain opening another location in New HampshireKristen WaltersConcord, NH
Students Get Holiday As Massachusetts Teachers StrikeCadrene HeslopMalden, MA
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Related
q13fox.com
DOJ: Authorities in WA, CA arrest 11 drug traffickers connected to massive cartel operation
SEATTLE - Local and federal law enforcement announced on Wednesday that 11 people have been arrested for their involvement in a massive drug trafficking operation with connections to a Mexican cartel. Officials recovered enough fentanyl to kill 132,000 people. To put that into perspective, that's enough people to fill Lumen...
q13fox.com
Michigan man dies from ‘flesh-eating’ bacteria after helping in Hurricane Ian recovery
JENISON, Mich. - When Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida last month, James Hewitt rushed from Jenison, Michigan, to help his friend who was in need. Days later, 56-year-old Hewitt would be dead after contracting a rare but dangerous bacterial infection. His fiancée, 54-year-old Leah DeLano, said he left for Florida...
q13fox.com
Weekend rain brings needed relief to exhausted firefighters
Wildfires that have plagued western Washington aren’t out, but after a round of rain this weekend the end of this fire season is coming into view. George Geissler, the WA DNR’s state forester, told FOX 13 that they’d need a few inches of rain to snuff out some of the larger fires. While they didn’t get that amount of rainfall this weekend, more rain is in the forecast. And while the fires aren’t out, most fires – including the Bolt Creek fire – are expected to be fully contained in the coming weeks.
q13fox.com
Tyson Foods to pay WA $10.5M in price-fixing lawsuit
SEATTLE - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that Tyson Foods, the largest chicken producer in the country, will pay the state $10.5 million to settle a lawsuit over price-fixing on chicken products. On Monday, Ferguson said this was the third and largest resolution in his lawsuit against 19 producers....
q13fox.com
Chinook, Cayuse Passes at Mount Rainier closing unseasonably early due to snowfall
WASHINGTON - Chinook and Cayuse Passes inside Mount Rainier National Park have closed for the season after a foot of snow fell in a short period of time. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the gates to SR 410 and SR 123 typically close for the winter season in mid-November due to avalanche danger, lack of emergency services nearby and limited snow storage.
q13fox.com
Widespread rain, breezy wind returns Tuesday afternoon
Seattle - A wet weather system will push onshore Tuesday afternoon bringing heavy rain at times to the evening commute in the Puget Sound area. The area is seeing a break from the rain this morning, but that will be short-lived as a front sweeps through the region this afternoon. Highs today will be in the low to mid 50s.
Comments / 0