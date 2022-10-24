Woman's Halloween Bar Cart Is a Spooky Kitchen Upgrade

Now that's how you celebrate Halloween.

Halloween is the spookiest time of the year. You get to decorate your house to make it look like the Addams Family home. Plus, treats are everywhere. All you need to do is ask.

In a TikTok video, content creator @macy.blackwell shared her Halloween Bar Cart. We love the idea of adding a little creepiness to your bar cart. It’s a fantastic way to bring your spooktacular cocktails to life. Now that's how you celebrate Halloween.

View the original article to see embedded media.

We can’t get over the creativity she used to make this bar cart look party-ready. Each shelf of the bar cart has decorations, and we love them. The old books, spooky photos, lit-up letters, and champagne flutes really add some magic. Then the top shelf has more books, sweet treats, and cocktail glasses. She covered everything when she assembled these decorations.

Let’s see how the TikTok community responded to it. User @SassysMomma1029 wrote, “Set up is gorgeous, but I want to be the type of mom that walks around in heels and killer pants during the day. This woman is INCREDIBLE!” @Andrina L. revealed, “Goals. Absolute goals. Inspiring me all the way.” @Adrianne Meicht joked, “Your level of perfection is goals, but here I am in my sweats with a bank account that says ‘nothing wrong with imperfection.’ LOL.” @Siham admitted, “Forget the decor; I love the outfit.” @K Celeste said, “Love this setup!”

Yes, we also love the setup of the Halloween Bar Cart. It’s a terrific way to bring the Halloween season into your home. If you enjoyed the content as we did, visit @macy.blackwell’s TikTok channel. It’s full of beautiful tips and ideas you’ll want to see to believe.