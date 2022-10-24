Read full article on original website
Man dies from rare flesh-eating bacteria after traveling to help with Hurricane Ian cleanup
A Michigan man died after contracting a dangerous bacterial infection while helping a friend clean up after Hurricane Ian.
Watch: Webcam captures exact moment 5.1 quake shakes northern California
MORGAN HILL, Calif. – The usually serene webcam view of Morgan Hill shook at 11:42 Tuesday morning as the camera filmed the exact moment a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck just 10 miles away.
Tuesday’s earthquake in California might be ‘foreshock’ to larger one, expert says
An earthquake that rattled parts of the San Francisco Bay Area may have been the precursor to a larger one that could happen in the coming days.
A flight attendant broke his ankle in 2 places after being thrown to the ground by severe turbulence as his plane flew through a storm
The incident happened while the Norwegian Air flight from Copenhagen was descending to land at Nice Airport in France, investigators said.
Korean Air Plane Overruns Philippine Runway, 173 People Safe
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Korean Air plane overshot the runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines late Sunday, but authorities said all 173 people on board were safe. The airport on Mactan Island in Cebu province was closed indefinitely due to the stalled aircraft, the...
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
The smell from a passenger's carry-on bag forced an American Airlines flight to make an emergency landing in Florida
Five crew members on board the Barbados-bound American Airlines flight were taken to the hospital after the plane returned to Miami's airport.
Bodies of adult and child found in sea in search for missing gym millionaire Rainer Schaller after private plane crash
THE bodies of an adult and a child have been found at sea in a search for missing millionaire Rainer Schaller and his family after their private plane crashed off the coast of Costa Rica. Officials made the tragic find during a search for the McFit founder, 53, his girlfriend,...
Mom picks the PERFECT name for the baby she delivered mid-flight
Anyone who's taken a flight this year knows that air travel is kind of like the Wild West right now. Delays are almost expected. Cancellations are a little too frequent. You have to go in expecting a little turbulence and a few surprises. But Connecticut mom Kendra Rhoden, who boarded...
Teenage fisherman solves 78-year-old mystery over fate of missing US fighter pilots by dredging up wreckage from WWII planes that collided over North Sea on way back from bombing mission over Nazi Germany
A teenage fisherman has helped solve a 78-year-old mystery about the fate of three American pilots whose fighter planes disappeared over the North Sea in the Second World War. Alex Wightman, 16, was fishing for Dover sole when his nets trawled up part of the cockpit of an aircraft and a section of its instrument panel.
Terrified passengers 'choke' and 'are told to start praying' as Indian flight fills with smoke, forcing emergency landing
Terrified passengers say they were left choking and were allegedly told to start praying as an Indian plane cabin filled with smoke, forcing an emergency landing. Footage from the flight showed the thick smoke filling the cabin, with passengers saying afterwards they were struggling to breathe for 25 minutes. The...
Student-Pilot Was Flying Small Plane When It Crashed, Killing Instructor, Police Say
Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman, 23, died on Thursday when the plane operated by a student stalled during take-off and crashed in Virginia A 23-year-old flight instructor from Virginia died on Thursday afternoon when a student crashed a small plane after causing it to stall during take-off. Instructor Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman died at the scene, while 18-year-old student-pilot Oluwagbohunmi Ayomide Oyebode and another 18-year-old passenger, who has not been named, were seriously injured, Virginia State Police told PEOPLE. In a statement, police said Oyebode "attempted to pull the aircraft up at too steep...
Owner of Gold’s Gym, family believed to have been killed in plane crash
The man who owns Gold’s Gym fitness centers is believed to have been on a plane that apparently crashed off the coast of Costa Rica Friday. Rainer Schaller, a man whose name is the same as the person who owns Gold’s Gym, was listed on the flight plan.
Southwest Ruined My Trick To Get On The Plane First
There are different ways for you to improve your boarding position when flying with Southwest. You can pay for Early Bird which checks you in before the 24-hour mark, thereby getting you ahead of the rest of the passengers. If you’re a frequent flyer, you’ll get A-List, which checks you in 36 hours before the flight, 12 hours before those with Early Bird.
Bodies of 6 passengers have been recovered a month after float plane crashed into Mutiny Bay, Washington
Six bodies have been recovered one month after a float plane carrying 10 people, including a child, crashed into Mutiny Bay in Washington last month, according to Island County Emergency Management.
Costa Rica finds 2 bodies in crash of plane carrying Germans
SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — (AP) — Authorities in Costa Rica have found two bodies in the search for six people, apparently including the German businessman behind Gold’s Gym, who went missing when their small plane disappeared from radar just off the country's Caribbean coast. The Security...
Snake on a plane freaks out passengers on Florida to Newark flight
A slithery passenger who boarded a New Jersey bound flight from Tampa, Fla., without a ticket was removed from the plane by authorities following a safe landing at Newark Liberty International Airport. The culprit was a harmless garden snake that apparently braved the 1,000 mile Monday afternoon trip aboard United...
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
F-16 ‘Headbutted’ Wayward Cessna Three Times During Presidential Air Defense Mission
U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Michael CowleyRadio chatter reveals the lengths an F-16 pilot went to in order to get the attention of a Cessna that strayed into restricted airspace.
Plane breaks up in flight when pilot loses control
The pilot reported that the Pipistrel Alpha Trainer was at 5,000 feet and an engine power setting of 5,000 rpm when he began to pitch and roll to practice a chandelle. At the start of the control inputs for the maneuver, he looked down at his kneeboard and personal electronic device and readjusted its position on his leg and around the control stick.
