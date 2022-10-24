ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Korean Air Plane Overruns Philippine Runway, 173 People Safe

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Korean Air plane overshot the runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines late Sunday, but authorities said all 173 people on board were safe. The airport on Mactan Island in Cebu province was closed indefinitely due to the stalled aircraft, the...
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Daily Mail

Teenage fisherman solves 78-year-old mystery over fate of missing US fighter pilots by dredging up wreckage from WWII planes that collided over North Sea on way back from bombing mission over Nazi Germany

A teenage fisherman has helped solve a 78-year-old mystery about the fate of three American pilots whose fighter planes disappeared over the North Sea in the Second World War. Alex Wightman, 16, was fishing for Dover sole when his nets trawled up part of the cockpit of an aircraft and a section of its instrument panel.
People

Student-Pilot Was Flying Small Plane When It Crashed, Killing Instructor, Police Say

Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman, 23, died on Thursday when the plane operated by a student stalled during take-off and crashed in Virginia A 23-year-old flight instructor from Virginia died on Thursday afternoon when a student crashed a small plane after causing it to stall during take-off. Instructor Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman died at the scene, while 18-year-old student-pilot Oluwagbohunmi Ayomide Oyebode and another 18-year-old passenger, who has not been named, were seriously injured, Virginia State Police told PEOPLE. In a statement, police said Oyebode "attempted to pull the aircraft up at too steep...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
BoardingArea

Southwest Ruined My Trick To Get On The Plane First

There are different ways for you to improve your boarding position when flying with Southwest. You can pay for Early Bird which checks you in before the 24-hour mark, thereby getting you ahead of the rest of the passengers. If you’re a frequent flyer, you’ll get A-List, which checks you in 36 hours before the flight, 12 hours before those with Early Bird.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Costa Rica finds 2 bodies in crash of plane carrying Germans

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — (AP) — Authorities in Costa Rica have found two bodies in the search for six people, apparently including the German businessman behind Gold’s Gym, who went missing when their small plane disappeared from radar just off the country's Caribbean coast. The Security...
AOL Corp

Snake on a plane freaks out passengers on Florida to Newark flight

A slithery passenger who boarded a New Jersey bound flight from Tampa, Fla., without a ticket was removed from the plane by authorities following a safe landing at Newark Liberty International Airport. The culprit was a harmless garden snake that apparently braved the 1,000 mile Monday afternoon trip aboard United...
NEWARK, NJ
generalaviationnews.com

Plane breaks up in flight when pilot loses control

The pilot reported that the Pipistrel Alpha Trainer was at 5,000 feet and an engine power setting of 5,000 rpm when he began to pitch and roll to practice a chandelle. At the start of the control inputs for the maneuver, he looked down at his kneeboard and personal electronic device and readjusted its position on his leg and around the control stick.
RURAL HALL, NC
New York, NY
