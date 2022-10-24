Read full article on original website
Dale Young
2d ago
Who is Aussley? She hasn't been here in one county north. But then, Facts don't matter with Book or lib's, but then vote will. Goodbye Lauranne!
Jreckwald H Ft Hi Ok J
2d ago
Corey Simon's has my vote. Aussley says she cares about children but yet chooses to kill them in the womb.
floridapolitics.com
Florida Chamber poll: Ron DeSantis over Charlie Crist by double-digits
Cabinet races show a similar GOP surge. The final Florida Chamber poll of the 2022 race for Governor shows a commanding lead for incumbent Ron DeSantis. DeSantis is up 11 points over Democrat Charlie Crist, 53% to 42%. The Governor is especially strong with Hispanic voters, 59% of whom prefer DeSantis. No-party voters also prefer DeSantis, 54% to 37%.
State Rep. Jackie Toledo Sues Campaign Manager Over Text Messages
TAMPA, Fla. – State Rep. Jackie Toledo, a Tampa Republican who lost a primary bid for a congressional seat in August, has filed a lawsuit accusing campaign manager Fred Piccolo — a former spokesman for Gov. Ron DeSantis — of sending her “unwanted, unsolicited, inappropriate
floridaphoenix.com
Lt. Gov. candidate Karla Hernández says DeSantis ‘wants us to fear going to the ballot box’
Karla Hernández, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, made a quick campaign stop advocating for voters to get to the polls on Wednesday in Hillsborough County — a high-performing Democratic county. “If you care about women’s rights, if you care about making sure that women are treated as...
floridapolitics.com
Tallahassee doctor says no second opinion needed, endorses Loranne Ausley in SD 3
Dr. A.J. Brickler says the incumbent Senator is his pick, not Corey Simon. A well-respected Tallahassee physician is endorsing Sen. Loranne Ausley for re-election, backing her for a record of ensuring care for North Florida’s children and communities. The endorsement from Dr. A.J. Brickler is the latest in a...
Florida GOP Paid Thousands To Far-Right Charlottesville Attendee
A man who was allegedly attacked while canvassing this week appears to be an activist with a prominent history of violence and racist comments. He was also on the Florida Republican Party's payroll this summer.
click orlando
Results 2022: Meet the candidates for Florida attorney general
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s attorney general is not just the state’s top prosecutor. The holder of the job also pledges to protect the interests of Floridians, whether that’s going after consumer fraud, price gouging or taking part in national lawsuits against groups that take advantage of residents.
UNF Pollster: Blowouts are a rare sight in Florida politics
Jacksonville, Fl — With under two weeks until Election Day, a poll shows Governor Ron DeSantis holding a large lead over challenger Charlie Crist. The poll by the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab has DeSantis with 55% support of likely registered voters. Crist registers 41%. Less than one percent said they would vote for someone else, and 4% did not know or refused to answer.
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 10.26.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Since his debate against Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday, Charlie Crist has raised more than half a million dollars, according to the Democrat’s campaign.
floridapolitics.com
Prediction market moves further toward Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio
Investors are saying yes to GOP incumbents. Good news abounds for the re-election prospects of Florida’s most high-profile Republicans on this year’s ballot. Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio both appear poised to cruise to re-election, assuming one prediction market’s action is a meaningful indicator.
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist raises $200K off ‘game-changing’ debate performance
The campaign also reports clips made a big impression on social media. Charlie Crist, Florida’s Democratic nominee for Governor, says a strong debate performance has already produced material gains for his campaign. Crist’s campaign announced it raised $200,000 from almost 7,000 donors, a sign supporters view as a revitalization...
Marconews.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Marco Rubio hold big leads over Democratic opponents
TALLAHASSEE — Less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 election, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican Sen. Marco Rubio hold double-digit leads over their Democratic opponents, a new poll shows. In the race for governor, DeSantis is ahead of Democratic challenger Charlie Crist by 14 percentage points, 55%-41%,...
fox35orlando.com
Florida sees unprecedented increase in registered voters ahead of November election
The election is just two weeks away, and voter demographics have changed. Since this time in 2018, Florida has gained 1,225,908 voters. Most of them came in the past two years. "I was startled to look at the increase in voters over the last two years, about 800,000 more voters...
Ron DeSantis’ Deplorable Debate Performance Explained
Charlie Crist turned Ron DeSantis into a visibly uncomfortable white nationalist during their gubernatorial debate in Florida. The post Ron DeSantis’ Deplorable Debate Performance Explained appeared first on NewsOne. The post Ron DeSantis’ Deplorable Debate Performance Explained appeared first on 92 Q.
floridapolitics.com
New poll: Ron DeSantis’ margin of victory widening over Democratic rival
Polling ended one hour after lone gubernatorial debate ended. A new poll shows Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis winning a second term by a margin of victory that keeps getting wider over the Democratic nominee. The survey from the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Laboratory shows DeSantis getting 55%...
aclufl.org
Why Ron DeSantis’ Voter Fraud Bust Is Already Falling Apart in Court
This op-ed first appeared in Slate. Body cam footage released last week by The Tampa Bay Times and The Miami Herald depicts arrests made by local police in August of Florida residents who voted in the 2020 presidential election while allegedly ineligible. The arrests were made on orders from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new Office of Election Crimes and Security—also known as his election police.
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Marco Rubio holds double-digit lead over Val Demings in ‘red state’ Florida
‘Florida has become a red state, it will likely take an exceptionally weak Republican candidate for Democrats to win statewide — and Rubio is not a weak candidate.’. Add another poll to a growing list of surveys showing U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio comfortably leading his Democratic challenger, U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Orlando. And this one shows him ahead by double digits.
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist to meet Monday night in only debate ahead of election
Crist struck a chipper note on Twitter Monday morning. Voters will have their one and only opportunity to judge Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist head-to-head when the two contenders for Governor meet on a debate stage a 7 p.m. Monday in Fort Pierce. The debate was supposed...
Florida Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor called Latinos 'racist' in Facebook live chat
Florida Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor Karla Hernandez-Mats said last year in a Facebook Live discussion that "Latino people are racist."
floridapolitics.com
Florida Resiliency and Fair Elections Network kick off tour along I-4 corridor
The network will bring community members together to view their election process firsthand. A bipartisan coalition of local leaders and former legislators will be crossing the Interstate 4 corridor ahead of the November General Election in hopes of restoring voter confidence and building community resiliency to resist political conflict. The...
