ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Local Rabbi views Kanye West antisemetic comments as educational opportunity

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Following a series of racially offensive and antisemitic comments, companies around the globe are cutting ties with Kanye West. Adidas, Balenciaga and his talent agency CAA are all out. Even Gap removed Yeezy products from its stores, saying “antisemitism, racism, and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated with our values.”
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

South Florida couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Talk about everlasting love, a South Florida couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. Mel and Sandra Weinstein are both 97-years-young. Mel was visiting Montreal on Memorial Day Weekend in 1952, when he met Sandra who was living there at the time. It was...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Thai, Argentine eateries coming to Broward, but popular Casareccio Trattoria Italiana closes

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Ma-Prao Thai Cuisine, Fort Lauderdale This Thai street-food restaurant registered to Kamolwan Kawpunna debuted in mid-October across the street ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Spyro Gyra and David Sanborn Headline Two-Day Jazz Fest Pompano Beach Pompano Beach Arts Announces Complete Festival Lineup

Pompano Beach Arts has announced the complete lineup for the much anticipated second annual Jazz Fest Pompano Beach taking place Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21, 2023. The headlining act for Friday night’s concert on the Great Lawn by the beach is 13-time Grammy Award-nominated jazz fusion band Spyro Gyra. Performing Saturday afternoon in Old Town Pompano Beach is a stellar selection of jazz artists including Nanny Assis, Fanni Sárközy, Yanier Horta, Julio Montalvo and the Fabulous Dixie Kings, and the FIU Jazz Big Band with the FIU Student Vocal Studio. Topping off this incredible Saturday lineup is the already announced headliner, six-time Grammy Award-winning jazz saxophonist David Sanborn. Tickets and details at www.pompanobeacharts.org/jazzfest.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Florida

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
FLORIDA STATE
themiamihurricane.com

A look into brunch at the Biltmore’s Fontana Restaurant

In the heart of Coral Gables, Fla. lies the luxury Biltmore Hotel. Established in 1926, this grand property is known for its upscale hotel rooms and pristine golf course. While all of these extravagant features may seem inaccessible to UM students, college kids can still get the Biltmore experience through their dining options.
CORAL GABLES, FL
Robb Report

Edition Hotels Is Opening Stand-Alone Residences in Fort Lauderdale

The growing demand for luxury branded residences is stronger than ever—especially in Florida. And Edition, the Marriott International-owned luxury hotel brand founded by Ian Schrager, is busier than ever with new openings of hotels and residential properties across the country. Edition has found massive success in neighboring Miami with its hotel and newly announced stand-alone residential tower but as Miami becomes crowded with new residents, construction and skyrocketing prices, many developers are looking to Fort Lauderdale, roughly 28 miles north of Miami. The city offers a similar lifestyle with more space and opportunity for development.  Fort Lauderdale is home to 300 miles...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Mega-job fair in Sunrise looks to fill 6,500 positions

FORT LAUDERDALE - Companies will be looking to fill 6,500 positions at a mega-job fair in Sunrise. The companies are hiring for positions in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. The event is taking place Thursday, October 27th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the FLA Live Arena, formerly known as the BB&T Center, you know where the Florida Panthers play. Parking is free. Whether you're looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, this hiring event will have something for you. Among the companies hiring are Caremax, Integrated Home Care Services, The Riverside Hotel, Sawgrass...
SUNRISE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

In prison, Parkland killer may lose what he appeared to prize most: fame

He will be a number. All inmates at the Florida Department of Corrections get one — murderers, burglars, car thieves, kidnappers, rapists. All 82,000 inmates in Florida prisons get assigned a six-digit identification number. When he leaves Fort Lauderdale’s main jail and enters the Florida State Prison system after sentencing next week, confessed Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz will cease to be ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Broward schools superintendent defends her job

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright has only been on the job since February and she was already having to defend her job on Tuesday. In her recent 33-page self-evaluation, Cartwright rated herself as “highly effective.” Six of the nine Broward County School Board members ranked her as “effective.”
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Times

An Open Letter to Mayor Francis Suarez, City of Miami, FL

The Hon. Francis Suarez, Mayor Miami City Hall 3500 Pan American Drive Miami, FL 33133. Your intervention is urgently and immediately needed to correct an indefensible injustice, to save one of Miami’s most invaluable and irreplaceable natural and historic assets for generations to come, and to undo what can become a dangerous precedent and threat to democracy and responsible government in our future by exercising your Mayoral Veto power.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy