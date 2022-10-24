Read full article on original website
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca RatonBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic NeighborhoodL. CaneMiami, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby KentNik
Local Rabbi views Kanye West antisemetic comments as educational opportunity
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Following a series of racially offensive and antisemitic comments, companies around the globe are cutting ties with Kanye West. Adidas, Balenciaga and his talent agency CAA are all out. Even Gap removed Yeezy products from its stores, saying “antisemitism, racism, and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated with our values.”
South Florida couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Talk about everlasting love, a South Florida couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. Mel and Sandra Weinstein are both 97-years-young. Mel was visiting Montreal on Memorial Day Weekend in 1952, when he met Sandra who was living there at the time. It was...
Restaurant news: Thai, Argentine eateries coming to Broward, but popular Casareccio Trattoria Italiana closes
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Ma-Prao Thai Cuisine, Fort Lauderdale This Thai street-food restaurant registered to Kamolwan Kawpunna debuted in mid-October across the street ...
Miami Beach City Commission adopts ordinance to ban hair style discrimination
MIAMI BEACH -- The Miami Beach City Commission on Wednesday voted to ban discrimination in housing, employment or the use of municipal facilities based on the style or texture of the applicant's hair. The new ordinance was adopted as a means of ending racism that has largely been directed at...
‘Alex the Officer’ uses verified Instagram account to expose catfishing schemes
ORLANDO, Fla. – A Miami cruise line manager has been fighting fake impostors for more than a year. You’ve seen his story several times on clickorlando.com. But now he says he finally has a social media platform to expose the fake accounts. [TRENDING: Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist face...
Spyro Gyra and David Sanborn Headline Two-Day Jazz Fest Pompano Beach Pompano Beach Arts Announces Complete Festival Lineup
Pompano Beach Arts has announced the complete lineup for the much anticipated second annual Jazz Fest Pompano Beach taking place Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21, 2023. The headlining act for Friday night’s concert on the Great Lawn by the beach is 13-time Grammy Award-nominated jazz fusion band Spyro Gyra. Performing Saturday afternoon in Old Town Pompano Beach is a stellar selection of jazz artists including Nanny Assis, Fanni Sárközy, Yanier Horta, Julio Montalvo and the Fabulous Dixie Kings, and the FIU Jazz Big Band with the FIU Student Vocal Studio. Topping off this incredible Saturday lineup is the already announced headliner, six-time Grammy Award-winning jazz saxophonist David Sanborn. Tickets and details at www.pompanobeacharts.org/jazzfest.
Dad sues Palm Beach Co. schools, says teacher 'put up 2 gay pride' flags, 'proselytized'
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A father in Palm Beach County is suing the school district — along with his 12-year-old son's school, the principal, and teacher — but not exactly under a controversial new Florida law. Dr. Francisco Catalin Deliu's complaint claims that last month, he learned...
DeSantis’s Broward school board appointee gives superintendent 90 days for progress report
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County School Board members gave the superintendent another chance to prove herself and in 90 days she will have to provide a progress report. Superintendent Vickie Cartwright responded with a report on her progress after receiving criticism from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointee Torey Alston,...
This Is the Best Private High School in Florida
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
A look into brunch at the Biltmore’s Fontana Restaurant
In the heart of Coral Gables, Fla. lies the luxury Biltmore Hotel. Established in 1926, this grand property is known for its upscale hotel rooms and pristine golf course. While all of these extravagant features may seem inaccessible to UM students, college kids can still get the Biltmore experience through their dining options.
Local Black leaders upset after Miami commission removes every member of Virginia Key Beach Park Trust
VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. – There are questions about the future of historic Virginia Key after the mayor of Miami refused to veto the city’s takeover of the board of trustees. That decision has angered many local Black leaders. N. Patrick Range II is the now-former chairman of the...
Hollywood police hosts remembrance ceremony for Officer Yandy Chirino
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A community gathered on Sunday to mark one year since a Hollywood police officer died in the line of duty. It was last October when 28-year-old Yandy Chirino was shot and killed while trying to arrest a suspected car burglar in an Emerald Hills neighborhood. The...
Edition Hotels Is Opening Stand-Alone Residences in Fort Lauderdale
The growing demand for luxury branded residences is stronger than ever—especially in Florida. And Edition, the Marriott International-owned luxury hotel brand founded by Ian Schrager, is busier than ever with new openings of hotels and residential properties across the country. Edition has found massive success in neighboring Miami with its hotel and newly announced stand-alone residential tower but as Miami becomes crowded with new residents, construction and skyrocketing prices, many developers are looking to Fort Lauderdale, roughly 28 miles north of Miami. The city offers a similar lifestyle with more space and opportunity for development. Fort Lauderdale is home to 300 miles...
Mega-job fair in Sunrise looks to fill 6,500 positions
FORT LAUDERDALE - Companies will be looking to fill 6,500 positions at a mega-job fair in Sunrise. The companies are hiring for positions in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. The event is taking place Thursday, October 27th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the FLA Live Arena, formerly known as the BB&T Center, you know where the Florida Panthers play. Parking is free. Whether you're looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, this hiring event will have something for you. Among the companies hiring are Caremax, Integrated Home Care Services, The Riverside Hotel, Sawgrass...
In prison, Parkland killer may lose what he appeared to prize most: fame
He will be a number. All inmates at the Florida Department of Corrections get one — murderers, burglars, car thieves, kidnappers, rapists. All 82,000 inmates in Florida prisons get assigned a six-digit identification number. When he leaves Fort Lauderdale’s main jail and enters the Florida State Prison system after sentencing next week, confessed Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz will cease to be ...
Broward schools superintendent defends her job
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright has only been on the job since February and she was already having to defend her job on Tuesday. In her recent 33-page self-evaluation, Cartwright rated herself as “highly effective.” Six of the nine Broward County School Board members ranked her as “effective.”
Mother finds TikTok video showing inappropriate behavior of Hallandale Beach High School teacher
HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A high school honors teacher remains behind bars Tuesday following inappropriate behavior with a student, and 7News has learned new details about his arrest. The student first denied she had any contact with her teacher and deleted messages between them, but her mother discovered a...
This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic Neighborhood
Daniel Di Palma, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. There are many well-known iconic landmarks in Florida, like the Key West Lighthouse, the Tarpon Spring sponge docks, and Castillo de San Marcos, to name just a few.
An Open Letter to Mayor Francis Suarez, City of Miami, FL
The Hon. Francis Suarez, Mayor Miami City Hall 3500 Pan American Drive Miami, FL 33133. Your intervention is urgently and immediately needed to correct an indefensible injustice, to save one of Miami’s most invaluable and irreplaceable natural and historic assets for generations to come, and to undo what can become a dangerous precedent and threat to democracy and responsible government in our future by exercising your Mayoral Veto power.
