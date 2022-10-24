ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

moneytalksnews.com

The Dog and Cat Breeds With the Highest Vet Bills

We probably all know somebody who would do anything for a beloved pet. Some of us are that person. And pet insurance is designed so that we don’t go bankrupt protecting them from health issues. But say you don’t have a pet right now or you’re planning to get another — would you want to know what breeds have the costliest care and possibly more health issues than others?
pethelpful.com

New Adoptable Dogs at Texas Shelter Have Us Falling in Love

It's very upsetting to think about how many sweet and lovable dogs are sitting in shelters waiting to be adopted. It is our greatest wish for these pups to be able to experience the care and comfort that comes from a loving family. Luckily, the employees at shelters across the country are trying their best to get their residents adopted, like this shelter is doing through their social media.
MAGNOLIA, TX
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Shelter Dog Looking for New Home After Former Owner Passed Away

Our pet of the week hits the mark - his name is BULLSEYE, and he is up for adoption at It Takes a Village. Our Pet of the Week is sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. BULLSEYE is a one and a half year old Pointer mix who was originally a surrender at one of ITV's partner shelters. BULLSEYE got adopted a few months ago, but unfortunately, his owner recently passed away - so now BULLSEYE needs a new home.
EVANSVILLE, IN
CBS News

How much do pet owners spend on vet bills?

The already massive pet care industry is booming. Last year, the U.S. pet industry grew 14% to $123 billion, according to a recent report from consumer market research group Packaged Facts, which attributed the "heightened focus on pet health and wellness" as a driving factor. Nearly 28% of overall spending went toward veterinarian care and product sales.
DOPE Quick Reads

Vets Warn That Treating Dogs & Cats Like Small Humans Harms Them- Professors Are Calling It The Disneyfication Of Pets

Professor Eddie Clutton co-founded EthicsFirst. It is a group that campaigns against "excessive treatment" and the "Disneyfication" of pets. According to experts, giving pets the same attention as humans can cause cats and dogs to be forced to undergo grueling medical procedures. Senior veterinarians agree that treating a pet as a human "can do more harm than good." [i]
macaronikid.com

10 Pet Safety Holiday Tips

The holidays are filled with lots of great food, family, and friends. Thinking about the holidays just brings a smile to your face right? But did you know the holidays can also be the most dangerous time of year for your pet? Here are ten tips for keeping your pet safe during the holidays:

