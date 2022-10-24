Bridge repairs to cause lane restriction on Interstate 81
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There will be a lane restriction on Interstate 81 (I-81) on Tuesday.
According to PennDOT, there will be a lane restriction on I-81 northbound beginning at mile marker 185 in Scranton on Tuesday, October 25, to perform bridge repairs.Man dies in milk truck crash on I-80
The repair work is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. and last until 3:00 p.m., PennDOT says.
Drivers can always check up-to-date road conditions on 511PA.com .
