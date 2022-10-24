Read full article on original website
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Faraday Future Announces Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Funding Progress
GARDENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“Faraday Future” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the appointment of Yun Han as Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective October 25, 2022. Ms. Han replaces Becky Roof, who served as interim Chief Financial Officer until October 12, 2022, and is assisting the Company to ensure an orderly transition. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026006161/en/ Faraday Future today announced the appointment of Yun Han as Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective October 25, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
bitcoinist.com
Bonds.org: Game-changers in Cardano Decentralized Lending
Instant access to capital is the foundation of all innovation in DeFi. Liquid cash loans fuel the dreams of visionaries who dare to initiate change and drive technological progress forward. Luckily, with the Vasil hard fork, the same financial opportunities are now available on the Cardano ecosystem. Bonds.org is a...
Krea and Klarna Tout Success of SME Loan Program
Swedish FinTechs Krea and Klarna said Wednesday (Oct. 26) that their partnership has helped small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in that country receive larger loan offers at lower interest rates. According to a news release, the collaboration is between Krea, a digital SME loan platform, and Klarna Kosma, Klarna’s Fintech...
monitordaily.com
JP Morgan Provides $75MM Used Powersports Inventory Financing to RumbleOn
RumbleOn, a technology-based omnichannel powersports platform, entered into a $75 million used powersports inventory financing credit facility with J.P. Morgan. “RumbleOn remains focused on providing the best customer experience in powersports, and access to high-quality used inventory is paramount to our future growth,” Narinder Sahai, CFO of RumbleOn, said. “The option to finance used inventory provides us with the flexibility we need to fund our working capital needs while executing on our mission to build the future of powersports. We believe that securing this inventory financing credit facility with J.P. Morgan amid tightening credit markets is further validation of the strength of our business model.”
CFPB Eyes Open Banking’s Data Rules and ‘New Regulatory Approach’
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is facing legal challenges to its very structure and its reach — and where it gets it funding. But for now, at least, the rulemaking (or something like it) continues, shaping consumer finance, competition, open banking and data sharing. CFPB Director Rohit Chopra...
U.S. consumer agency to move ahead with 'open banking' rule this week
(Reuters) -The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) will move forward this week with an “open banking” rule that could dramatically boost competition in the consumer finance industry and increase Americans’ access to financial services.
Average long term mortgage rates jump above 7% this week
Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates topped 7% for the first time in more than two decades this week, a direct result of the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes intended to tame inflation not seen in some 40 years
privatebankerinternational.com
Quilter Investors names new responsible investment chief
Quilter Investors, part of UK-based wealth management business Quilter, has appointed Marisol Hernandez as new head of its responsible investment division. Hernandez will take over the charge from Eimear Toomey, who quit the firm earlier this year. She will report to Quilter Investors chief investment officer Marcus Brookes. In her...
fintechmagazine.com
AAZZUR and Channel Capital in embedded lending partnership
Berlin-based AAZZUR has partnered with alternative asset manager Channel Capital to forge a new embedded lending partnership, with benefits to both parties. Embedded finance fintech AAZZUR has partnered with alternative asset manager Channel Capital to forge an embedded lending partnership that will see AAZZUR supporting Channel’s digital SME lending strategy.
Tymit Raises $27M to Launch White Label BNPL Solution
U.K.-based buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Tymit has raised 23 million pounds ($26.7 million) in a Series A funding round. The round was led by Frasers Group, which operates British retail brands including Sports Direct, Jack Wills, GAME, Flannels and Evans Cycles. Tymit said it will use the funding...
ffnews.com
Raisin partners with ClearBank to strengthen UK platform
Global leader for the savings and investment market, Raisin, has announced the migration of its UK platform to ClearBank, the enabler of secure accounts, real-time clearing, and embedded banking for financial institutions. ClearBank will underpin the FSCS protected account Raisin UK customers use to manage money they wish to deposit...
fintechfutures.com
Dutch fintech start-up Floryn lands €65m from NatWest
Dutch lendtech Floryn has raised €65 million in senior debt financing from UK bank NatWest. The start-up says it intends to use the money to strengthen its position as “the most cost-effective alternative to banks” and expand its customer segment. Founded in 2016, Floryn offers small and...
electronicpaymentsinternational.com
Crypto firm Fireblocks launches Payments Engine
Crypto firm Fireblocks has announced the launch of its Payments Engine, a new suite of tools that enables payment service providers (PSPs) to provide a blockchain agnostic solution for merchants, creators and entrepreneurs to accept, manage and settle digital asset payment transactions across any place. Checkout.com, which was the early...
ffnews.com
Banking Tools to Implement Safeguarding Customers’ Funds
Once a business understands why it’s so important to safeguard customer funds, and the key considerations they need to take, the next step is to review the tools they use to both create and execute these processes. Given that time and money are often barriers to progress when it comes to safeguarding customers’ funds, finding the right solution, or partner, is vital.
assetservicingtimes.com
SEBA Bank launches NFT custody solution
SEBA Bank has launched a new custody solution in an effort to secure clients' valuable non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The platform enables its clients, either individuals or institutions, to securely store any Ethereum-based NFTs. Through this development, SEBA Bank indicates that it is the first regulated bank to offer NFT custody....
ffnews.com
Curve chooses Salt Edge as a partner for open banking compliance
Curve, the financial app which empowers customers to understand and master their finances by combining all debit, credit, and loyalty cards into one has partnered with Salt Edge, a leader in open banking. The compliance and regulatory partnership with Salt Edge will enable the app’s millions of users across Europe to continue to access the benefits of open banking.
ffnews.com
Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB) Launches Banking-as-a-Service
Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking and technology specialist from Intellect Design Arena Limited, announces the launch of Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) for their global clients. Traditional commercial banks in the recent past have been facing increasing competition from various quarters such as neo banks, fintechs – to name a...
getnews.info
DeFi Board Options Exchange (DBOE) Enhances Compliance to Strengthen Consumer and Investor Confidence
Singapore – Oct. 24, 2022 – The DeFi Board Options Exchange (DBOE) announced today that it will enhance its compliance to build stronger consumer and investor confidence for trading crypto options and other derivatives instruments on its decentralized exchange by leveraging Chainalysis’ solutions and expertise. Chainalysis is the blockchain data platform used by law enforcement, financial institutions and cryptocurrency businesses globally, and will support DBOE on its compliance journey and in meeting regulatory standards for Know Your Transaction (KYT), Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Terrorist Financing (TF).
