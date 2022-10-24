Read full article on original website
3 Maryland State Police officers file discrimination lawsuit
GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Three Maryland State Police officers have filed a proposed federal class-action lawsuit against the department, alleging widespread racial discrimination in the agency. The lawsuit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, alleges that the state police disciplines officers of color more harshly than white...
What to watch for in New Mexico’s midterm election
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dozens of New Mexico political candidates have been making their pitches to voters and attacks against their competition for months. Now, there’s just two weeks left before the votes get tallied for the 2022 midterm election. So what are some of the biggest political battles to be decided in New Mexico during […]
Environmental group sues battery facility in New Mexico
An environmental group is suing an energy company over gas emissions from a battery facility in southeastern New Mexico.
Colorado suspects arrested in Santa Fe as part of homicide investigation
On Monday, the Denver Police Department asked for help from the Santa Fe Police Department as a part of a homicide investigation.
Fact Check: Ad claims Ronchetti would cut funding to police, healthcare, and education
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — With the November election fast approaching, Democratic incumbent Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti are both ramping up the release of new TV ads. In the latest spot from Lujan Grisham, several people claim that Ronchetti will cut funding to educators, police, and health care. So what’s the context […]
NMDOH encourages New Mexicans to use ‘NM Notify’ app
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health is urging residents to download the NM Notify app to help report positive COVID-19 home tests. According to a news release, about 760,000 New Mexicans are already using the app to be notified if they’ve likely been exposed.
‘Historic’ port expansion will improve trade, air quality in RGV, officials say
MISSION, Texas (Border Report) — An $83 million bridge expansion of a key port of entry in the Rio Grande Valley began Wednesday, and officials say it will help to increase trade travel from Mexico, and improve the air quality of the region because it will lessen wait times and smog at another nearby bridge.
What can be recycled in New Mexico?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Recycling Coalition wants to remind people of what can and cannot be recycled. They say that, as a general rule, plastic bottles, paper, cardboard, and aluminum can be recycled. They say that items need to be emptied, cleaned, and dried to ensure that there are not any liquid or food […]
KRQE Newsfeed: ShotSpotter technology, Crime spree and SWAT standoff, Warmer weather, East Mountains scam, New fire station
Tuesday’s Top Stories New Mexico school’s test scores decrease after learning loss from pandemic Fabian Gonzales will be sentenced this week Teen charged after hosting underage party that led to fatal Taos crash Lawyers for five Taos compound defendants file motions expected to delay trial What to watch for in New Mexico’s midterm election Lawsuit […]
Snow and rain falls across New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a messy Monday across the state, with snow in the central, west and northern mountains, and rain for the low terrain of central, southern and eastern New Mexico. Most of eastern New Mexico will see rain throughout the day, and there is a chance for more snow showers in the northern mountains through the afternoon. The Metro will stay mostly dry, with a chance for a few showers during the afternoon. Western New Mexico will dry out during the day, starting to see more sunshine this afternoon.
NMAA Releases 2022 State Soccer Playoff Brackets
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 High School State Soccer Playoffs are now set, as games will begin for Class 4A and 5A on Tuesday. The NMAA Released the State Tournament Brackets on Sunday afternoon, to see a full look at every matchup go to this link:
Storm System Exits; Freezing Night Ahead
The weather has really changed over the last 48 hours across New Mexico brought by the first significant fall storm system of the season. This system is expected to exit the state tonight, allowing for a lot more sunshine into your Tuesday. Northern and western areas have already begun to clear.
Another storm to bring rain and snow to parts of New Mexico Thursday
Quieter and warmer weather continues through Wednesday. Another storm arrives Thursday bringing more wind, rain, snow, and colder temperatures to New Mexico. Quieter weather has returned Tuesday after a strong fall storm moved across the state yesterday. Many woke up to freezing temperatures this morning, but high temperatures were as much as 5° to 30° warmer than yesterday. Despite the warmer weather, temperatures were still around 10° below-average. Warmer weather will continue to move in through Wednesday as westerly winds become a little more breezy tomorrow, ahead of our next storm system Thursday.
Big Changes on the Way into Thursday
It’s been a relatively quiet, dry, and sunny past 48 hours across New Mexico. Conditions will begin to shift fairly quickly starting late tonight and continuing through early Friday morning as an upper level low pressure system pushes southeast into the state. This system is going to bring three...
Mild, quiet day before rain, snow, wind and cold Thursday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is a bit milder, with above freezing temperatures for the Metro and southern New Mexico, but typical 20s and low 30s for the north and west parts of the state. Today will be a warmer, mostly sunny day. The mountains will see some breezes up to 25 mph, with lighter winds in the valley.
