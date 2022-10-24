ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

I-95 FM

What Are These Freaky Red Bugs Crawling All Over the Outside My House?

They look kinda like stink bugs, but they're not even related. There are a lot of bugs that stink if you kill them. Two that come to mind are obviously the common Stink Bug, but also the Conifer Beetle can produce quite an aroma when you step on them. Although it's not as offensive as the Stink Bug. It almost smells like a Pine Sol fart, if you can imagine such a thing.
MAINE STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Why You Might Want to Stock Up on Butter Now in Minnesota

The holiday season is also baking season and there are several reports that say stocking up on butter now might be the thing to do here in Minnesota. While many aspects of our lives are getting back to normal, the pandemic is still making some things a little weird. Like those strange shortages of random products we sometimes still see (or, actually, don't see) on store shelves here in Rochester and across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
Agriculture Online

12 old wives' tales predict winter weather

People have been using signs from nature to predict the weather since the beginning of time. Science may not support all of the theories, but here are a few interesting methods that have stood the test of time. 1. PERSIMMON PROGNOSTICATING. According to folklore believed to originate in the Ozarks,...
MISSOURI STATE
msn.com

What Temperature to Set The Thermostat in Winter

If you and your family members squabble over the thermostat in the wintertime, it might help to know that there are actually official recommendations for the most comfortable, energy-efficient winter thermostat settings. And turning your thermostat down by seven to 10 degrees when the house is empty can save you as much as 10 percent on your annual heating bill.
a-z-animals.com

Mountain Lions In Indiana

One of the big cat species indigenous to North America is the mountain lion, sometimes referred to as the cougar, panther, or puma. It is a fearsome, nimble predator that has successfully adapted to various habitats. Mountains, coniferous woods, grasslands, marshes, and arid shrublands are all habitats for mountain lions.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them serve absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Invasive Stink Bug Population Expected to Increase in Illinois and Indiana

It's that time of year again when those dreaded stink bugs start invading our homes. However, we might see more of them this year. With all of the good things that come with fall, one of the biggest downsides has to be something that I see so many people talking about on social media. The fact that they have too many stink bugs in their homes. Luckily, I haven't spotted any this year, but it's still early and it's bound to happen sooner or later. As it turns out, we could be seeing a lot more of them this year, according to a recent report. However, before we get into that, let's cover the basics of stinkbugs first.
INDIANA STATE
