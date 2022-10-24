Read full article on original website
What Are These Freaky Red Bugs Crawling All Over the Outside My House?
They look kinda like stink bugs, but they're not even related. There are a lot of bugs that stink if you kill them. Two that come to mind are obviously the common Stink Bug, but also the Conifer Beetle can produce quite an aroma when you step on them. Although it's not as offensive as the Stink Bug. It almost smells like a Pine Sol fart, if you can imagine such a thing.
Why You Might Want to Stock Up on Butter Now in Minnesota
The holiday season is also baking season and there are several reports that say stocking up on butter now might be the thing to do here in Minnesota. While many aspects of our lives are getting back to normal, the pandemic is still making some things a little weird. Like those strange shortages of random products we sometimes still see (or, actually, don't see) on store shelves here in Rochester and across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
12 old wives' tales predict winter weather
People have been using signs from nature to predict the weather since the beginning of time. Science may not support all of the theories, but here are a few interesting methods that have stood the test of time. 1. PERSIMMON PROGNOSTICATING. According to folklore believed to originate in the Ozarks,...
What Temperature to Set The Thermostat in Winter
If you and your family members squabble over the thermostat in the wintertime, it might help to know that there are actually official recommendations for the most comfortable, energy-efficient winter thermostat settings. And turning your thermostat down by seven to 10 degrees when the house is empty can save you as much as 10 percent on your annual heating bill.
Portions of Midwest, Northeast in line for first snowfall of the season
A large swath of the United States is transitioning from a fall to winterlike pattern, AccuWeather forecasters say. Some parts of the Midwest received their first snowflakes of the season this week and interior portions of the Northeast could do the same by next week. The first of multiple cold...
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Kentucky Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
How Would an Electric Car Handle in a Minnesota Winter?
Batteries. We all know they slow down when it's cold out. Especially when it gets "Minnesota" cold. Your phone will lag, when you are at the gas station those machines run so slowly when they are asking you 500 questions before you can pump the gas for your car... gas, yes, gas.
Get ready to shovel: Weather Service sees a chilly and wet winter for northern Ohio
It's looking like a La Niña winter for northern Ohio. The National Weather Service has released its predictions for our seasonal weather and for the third year in a row it looks like it will be dictated by water temperatures thousands of miles away. Once again the weather experts...
Farmer’s Almanac: Will Colorado Become a Hibernation Zone this Winter?
Colorado's winter predictions are ready from the Old Farmer's Almanac and the Farmer's Almanac for the winter of 2022 to 2023. Let's take a closer look at what these trusted guides say about the upcoming winter season. Like most years, the forecast is split between winter on the front range...
Mountain Lions In Indiana
One of the big cat species indigenous to North America is the mountain lion, sometimes referred to as the cougar, panther, or puma. It is a fearsome, nimble predator that has successfully adapted to various habitats. Mountains, coniferous woods, grasslands, marshes, and arid shrublands are all habitats for mountain lions.
Experts warn Chicago and other spots to brace for a harrowing winter
Chicagoans are used to winters filled with snow, ice and freezing temperatures, but this winter could be particularly rough, according to experts.
Winter Weather Expectations for Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
It's hard to believe with the above-average temperatures we're experiencing right now that all of this is going to come crashing down. But it will, sooner than you might expect. In fact, a quick glance at the calendar shows that winter officially begins two months from today, December 21. And...
7 Best Places To Live on Just a Social Security Check in the Midwest
If you wait long enough to take your Social Security benefits, they may be enough to live on without any other income, depending on your lifestyle and location. While the benefits are not enough for...
Blizzard Conditions Expected As Major Winter Storm Blows Across Central US
Americans across the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains can expect dangerous weather this weekend and early next week as masses of warm and cold air collide over the middle of the country, forming severe storms that could impact millions of people. The storms are forecast to bring blizzard-like conditions...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them serve absolutely delicious food.
Invasive Stink Bug Population Expected to Increase in Illinois and Indiana
It's that time of year again when those dreaded stink bugs start invading our homes. However, we might see more of them this year. With all of the good things that come with fall, one of the biggest downsides has to be something that I see so many people talking about on social media. The fact that they have too many stink bugs in their homes. Luckily, I haven't spotted any this year, but it's still early and it's bound to happen sooner or later. As it turns out, we could be seeing a lot more of them this year, according to a recent report. However, before we get into that, let's cover the basics of stinkbugs first.
Remembering the Halloween Blizzard that Buried South Dakota and Minnesota
The Halloween Blizzard of 1991 hit the Sioux Empire with over 15 inches of snow and several days of cold. It was part of a huge weather system that also inspired the George Clooney movie The Perfect Storm. The storm started with snow. Lots of snow. Then sixty-mile-an-hour winds showed...
Worst Hotel in Minnesota – Permanently Closed With Good Reason
From the sounds of these hotel reviews along with the video that this group of guys did... kind of like an episode of Ghost Hunters, I'm surprised that this hotel doesn't have an arm that comes down upon entering the parking lot. And I'm surprised it doesn't charge by the hour... just sayin'.
Should Minnesota Have A Mandatory “Walk Your Dog” Law?
What some new dog owners don't realize before the bring a dog into their home is just how much work a dog can be. All dogs and especially large dogs need plenty of exercise and fresh air. We have 2 dogs, Astro a Labradoodle (about 80 lbs) and Zoey an...
From Red Flag Warnings To Significant Snow This Weekend In Colorado
The weather swings can be pretty drastic here in Colorado and this weekend is looking to be a prime example of that. We could be going to pushing 80 degrees on Friday to barely hitting 50 by Monday and in between, the mountains could be going from pretty extreme fire danger to getting hit with some pretty significant snow over the weekend.
