ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldoboro, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lcnme.com

Fryeburg Academy upset LA in South B Quarterfinal

Seventh seed Fryeburg Academy (9-5) upset second ranked Lincoln Academy 2-1 in double overtime in a South Class B boys soccer semi-final match-up on October 26 in the Eagles nest. After a scoreless first half, the Eagles took the lead nine minutes into the second half on a long direct kick from Cody Cleaveland. Pablo Duran beat Fryeburg keeper Aidan Clement to the ball to head it home for a 1-0 LA lead.
FRYEBURG, ME
lcnme.com

Medomak Soccer Teams Eliminated in Prelims

Eighth seed Medomak Valley girls soccer team lost 3-0 to visiting ninth seed Wells on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Lincoln Academy in a South Class B preliminary game. Ninth seed Medomak Valley boys soccer team lost a 1-0 overtime heartbreaker at Greely on Oct. 22 in a South Class B preliminary game.
WALDOBORO, ME
lcnme.com

Gray New Gloucester Rob Eagles Nest, Advance

Gray New Gloucester girls soccer team robbed the Eagles nest for a 3-1 win in a South Class B quarter-final match on Oct. 25. Ashlee Perkins scored two first half goals, the first less than two minutes into the contest, and the second the go ahead goal with under two minutes to play. Marley LeBel knotted the score with a 40 yard boot on a direct kick with 30 minutes to play. Lancy Farrar scored the Patriots third goal of the night.
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
lcnme.com

Medomak Girls Youth Basketball

Medomak Valley girls winter youth basketball program begins on Saturday, Nov. 12 and runs through Jan. 21. The program is open to girls in grades 3-6 in the RSU 40 school district. MVHS varsity girls coach Ryan McNelly will be heading up the program. There will be clinics on Nov....
WALDOBORO, ME
lcnme.com

Four Local Cross Country Teams Headed to States

Four local cross country teams placed in the top two-thirds in regional competition on Oct. 22 to qualify for the State championships, to be held at Twin Brook Recreation in Cumberland on Oct. 29. B boys run at 12:20 p.m.; followed by B girls at 1 p.m., and C boys at 1:40 p.m.
CUMBERLAND, ME
boothbayregister.com

Opening soon in Wiscasset, Back River Bistro

A restaurant with upscale, farm-to-table dining will return at 65 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset. Mathew and Corrinna Stum plan to open Back River Bistro before Thanksgiving in the building where Midcoast Provisions was. The Stums promise a modern menu featuring a variety of locally sourced meats, fish, produce and dairy products when seasonably available. They’ll also have a fully stocked bar, locally brewed beers, fine wines and spirits.
WISCASSET, ME
wabi.tv

New athletic training facility opens in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A new athletic training facility is open for business in Ellsworth. The Forge Training Center is a sports-specific training facility on the Commerce Park Road, that also features “The Quench” juice and smoothie bar. The facility opened in August and works closely with the basketball, baseball, and softball communities but can also hold other events.
ELLSWORTH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Fatal crash closes Gray Road in Gorham

PORTLAND, Maine — A road in Gorham was closed on Tuesday evening due to what officials are calling a serious crash. The crash was reported in a news release from the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center. Gorham Police Chief Christopher Sanborn confirmed the crash involved a school bus, a...
GORHAM, ME
Z107.3

The ‘Maine Harvest Festival’ Returns To Bangor Next Month

Get ready for two fun filled days at the Cross Insurance Center. Join people from the Greater Bangor area, all over Maine, northern New England and Canada to experience the fall harvest of over 200 Maine farmers, festival food producers and their amazing creations as they “Celebrate Farm Fresh!” at the 11th annual Maine Harvest Festival.
BANGOR, ME
townline.org

Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Augusta fires & fire departments – Part 1

A consequence of building buildings, like those described in Augusta’s downtown historic district (see the February 2021 issues of The Town Line) and the ones described recently in Waterville’s downtown historic district (see the August and September 2022 issues, ignoring the two irrelevant articles) is that they catch fire.
AUGUSTA, ME
lcnme.com

Merton Greenleaf

Merton Greenleaf, of Jefferson, son of Mahlon and Doris Greenleaf was born in Wilton on Jan. 18, 1942 and passed away on Oct. 15, 2022. He will be missed by his spouse of 60 years, Cecelia; sons, Steven and significant other, Leane Zanea, Thomas and wife, Marge, and David; daughter, Karen and husband, Rob Anderson; grandsons, Andrew, Jason, Max Greenleaf, and Jordan Anderson; and granddaughter, Sarah Merriam. A private service will be held at the Riverside Cemetery in Yarmouth.
JEFFERSON, ME
mainebiz.biz

Waterproofing company leverages statewide demand with fireproofing expansion

Although much of its work is unseen or literally beneath the surface, Standard Waterproofing Inc. has got some serious chops in the construction industry and is looking to leverage that with a recent acquisition. The Winslow company acquired New England Fireproofing in Freeport to offer additional services to customers. “This...
WINSLOW, ME
I-95 FM

A Guy On TikTok Throws Some Serious Shade At Skowhegan

Most days, trolling social media can be a bit much honestly, but once in awhile, I just take a deep dive around TikTok, because sometimes you will see some pretty funny and amazing things. Michael Ferrari recently posted a video about his love/hate relationship with the town of Skowhegan, or...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
94.9 HOM

New Buffet Coming Soon to Former Super Great Wall Location in South Portland

Fans of the Super Great Wall buffet located at Mall Side Plaza in South Portland have been through a lot of disappointment with their favorite buffet over the years. The popular restaurant had its problems over the years, including a labor lawsuit in 2009 and a long closure and reopening in 2019 under new management which didn't last long before closing again, permanently.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy