Halloween Events Around Maine 10/26 to 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
RSU 40 School Board Meets to Discuss Removing the Book Gender Queer From School LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
lcnme.com
Fryeburg Academy upset LA in South B Quarterfinal
Seventh seed Fryeburg Academy (9-5) upset second ranked Lincoln Academy 2-1 in double overtime in a South Class B boys soccer semi-final match-up on October 26 in the Eagles nest. After a scoreless first half, the Eagles took the lead nine minutes into the second half on a long direct kick from Cody Cleaveland. Pablo Duran beat Fryeburg keeper Aidan Clement to the ball to head it home for a 1-0 LA lead.
lcnme.com
Medomak Soccer Teams Eliminated in Prelims
Eighth seed Medomak Valley girls soccer team lost 3-0 to visiting ninth seed Wells on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Lincoln Academy in a South Class B preliminary game. Ninth seed Medomak Valley boys soccer team lost a 1-0 overtime heartbreaker at Greely on Oct. 22 in a South Class B preliminary game.
lcnme.com
Gray New Gloucester Rob Eagles Nest, Advance
Gray New Gloucester girls soccer team robbed the Eagles nest for a 3-1 win in a South Class B quarter-final match on Oct. 25. Ashlee Perkins scored two first half goals, the first less than two minutes into the contest, and the second the go ahead goal with under two minutes to play. Marley LeBel knotted the score with a 40 yard boot on a direct kick with 30 minutes to play. Lancy Farrar scored the Patriots third goal of the night.
lcnme.com
Medomak Girls Youth Basketball
Medomak Valley girls winter youth basketball program begins on Saturday, Nov. 12 and runs through Jan. 21. The program is open to girls in grades 3-6 in the RSU 40 school district. MVHS varsity girls coach Ryan McNelly will be heading up the program. There will be clinics on Nov....
lcnme.com
Four Local Cross Country Teams Headed to States
Four local cross country teams placed in the top two-thirds in regional competition on Oct. 22 to qualify for the State championships, to be held at Twin Brook Recreation in Cumberland on Oct. 29. B boys run at 12:20 p.m.; followed by B girls at 1 p.m., and C boys at 1:40 p.m.
lcnme.com
Second Seven cross country meet cancelled
Due to wet course conditions in Auburn, the Second Sevens cross country meet , scheduled for Tuesday, October 25, has been cancelled.
boothbayregister.com
Opening soon in Wiscasset, Back River Bistro
A restaurant with upscale, farm-to-table dining will return at 65 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset. Mathew and Corrinna Stum plan to open Back River Bistro before Thanksgiving in the building where Midcoast Provisions was. The Stums promise a modern menu featuring a variety of locally sourced meats, fish, produce and dairy products when seasonably available. They’ll also have a fully stocked bar, locally brewed beers, fine wines and spirits.
wabi.tv
New athletic training facility opens in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A new athletic training facility is open for business in Ellsworth. The Forge Training Center is a sports-specific training facility on the Commerce Park Road, that also features “The Quench” juice and smoothie bar. The facility opened in August and works closely with the basketball, baseball, and softball communities but can also hold other events.
Fatal crash closes Gray Road in Gorham
PORTLAND, Maine — A road in Gorham was closed on Tuesday evening due to what officials are calling a serious crash. The crash was reported in a news release from the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center. Gorham Police Chief Christopher Sanborn confirmed the crash involved a school bus, a...
The ‘Maine Harvest Festival’ Returns To Bangor Next Month
Get ready for two fun filled days at the Cross Insurance Center. Join people from the Greater Bangor area, all over Maine, northern New England and Canada to experience the fall harvest of over 200 Maine farmers, festival food producers and their amazing creations as they “Celebrate Farm Fresh!” at the 11th annual Maine Harvest Festival.
Drive on the Brunswick, Topsham, Maine, Bridge? Prepare for a Partial Closure
The Frank J. Wood bridge was built in 1932 to span the Androscoggin River between Brunswick and Topsham. After 90 years, it's showing its age and is scheduled for replacement as soon as bids on the new construction are sent out by the Maine DOT and a contract is awarded.
mainebiz.biz
$1M restoration of old sea captain’s house in Searsport almost complete
When a retired medical provider from Florida and her daughter bought a 19th-century sea captain’s home in Searsport in 2019, they knew a lot of restoration work would have to be done to bring it back as a bed-and-breakfast. To date, they’ve invested about $1 million to tackle the...
Maine High School Student Dragged For Half a Mile Down The Road Behind Classmate’s Car
A Maine high school student was dragged for more than half a mile behind a car on Monday afternoon. WGME 13 reported that a high school student from South Portland was being dropped off at his home after school by another student before the incident occured. After the boy got...
townline.org
Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Augusta fires & fire departments – Part 1
A consequence of building buildings, like those described in Augusta’s downtown historic district (see the February 2021 issues of The Town Line) and the ones described recently in Waterville’s downtown historic district (see the August and September 2022 issues, ignoring the two irrelevant articles) is that they catch fire.
lcnme.com
Merton Greenleaf
Merton Greenleaf, of Jefferson, son of Mahlon and Doris Greenleaf was born in Wilton on Jan. 18, 1942 and passed away on Oct. 15, 2022. He will be missed by his spouse of 60 years, Cecelia; sons, Steven and significant other, Leane Zanea, Thomas and wife, Marge, and David; daughter, Karen and husband, Rob Anderson; grandsons, Andrew, Jason, Max Greenleaf, and Jordan Anderson; and granddaughter, Sarah Merriam. A private service will be held at the Riverside Cemetery in Yarmouth.
Two vehicles carrying students collide in New Gloucester
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Two vehicles carrying students collided in New Gloucester Tuesday morning, resulting in three students being taken to Maine Medical Center as a precaution. It happened around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of Lewiston Road and Gloucester Hill Road, Cumberland County Sheriff Kerry Joyce said in...
JUST IN: Car Crashes, Sinks, in Maine Pond Early Tuesday Morning
According to WGME 13, a car ended up in Maine's Peabody Pond early on Tuesday morning. Crew responded in the early morning hours Tuesday to Peabody Pond in the Maine town of Sebago. The car had gone into the water from the boat launch, according to officials. At this time,...
mainebiz.biz
Waterproofing company leverages statewide demand with fireproofing expansion
Although much of its work is unseen or literally beneath the surface, Standard Waterproofing Inc. has got some serious chops in the construction industry and is looking to leverage that with a recent acquisition. The Winslow company acquired New England Fireproofing in Freeport to offer additional services to customers. “This...
A Guy On TikTok Throws Some Serious Shade At Skowhegan
Most days, trolling social media can be a bit much honestly, but once in awhile, I just take a deep dive around TikTok, because sometimes you will see some pretty funny and amazing things. Michael Ferrari recently posted a video about his love/hate relationship with the town of Skowhegan, or...
New Buffet Coming Soon to Former Super Great Wall Location in South Portland
Fans of the Super Great Wall buffet located at Mall Side Plaza in South Portland have been through a lot of disappointment with their favorite buffet over the years. The popular restaurant had its problems over the years, including a labor lawsuit in 2009 and a long closure and reopening in 2019 under new management which didn't last long before closing again, permanently.
