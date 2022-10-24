Read full article on original website
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Shootout Caught on Video in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Judge slams Mayor Adams for double standard, says NYC must rehire workers who rejected COVID vax mandate.BLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
The Brazilian Exchange Student Who Vanished After Just 21 Days in AmericaFatim HemrajNewark, NJ
NY State Supreme Court Reinstates Employment of Unvaccinated Workers & Orders Backpay: NY Violated Constitutional RightsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Eight last-minute NYC-themed Halloween costumes
Halloween is just a few days away and the Halloween parties are already starting. Don't have a costume? Don't freak out. The Time Out team is here to help. We pulled together eight very topical New York costumes that you can create in just a few hours and be the hit of the party. For each one, we’re sharing how-to tips, plus we’ve organized the costumes by difficulty level on a scale of one to five pumpkins (five being the most intensive). Here’s how to DIY your way to a really gourd time.
This NYC artist made life-sized ‘Hocus Pocus’ puppets for the Village Halloween Parade
Just a mere week before the Village Halloween Parade, New York artist, puppeteer and propmaster Brandon Hardy shuffled into our photo studio, obscured by a 20-pound puppet made of fabric, worbla thermoplastic and foam that altogether resembles Sarah Jessica Parker in Hocus Pocus. The puppet was a near-life-size version of Sarah Sanderson from the cult-classic Disney film—she is one of four that Hardy be bringing to the parade on Monday.
Cars of New York City: Snapshots from the 1970s and early 1980s
The baby blue, heavily customized 1973 Cadillac Eldorado parked in Harlem, New York in March 1975 – the one you can see in the above photo – kicks of our look at cars in the Big Apple. “Diamonds in the back, sunroof top, diggin’ the scene with a...
This Brooklyn-based TikToker just released a music video ode to NYC
New York City is hella resilient. For two years, the city and her residents fought hard to survive, and now there’s much to celebrate about it. That’s what Ariana Di Lorenzo (aka Ariana and the Rose) wants everyone to see in her new music video “If New York Is Dead, Then Bury Me With Her.”
You’re most likely to be single in NYC during this month of the year
There aren’t many things that cheer up a broken-hearted New Yorker as much as knowing that, well, nobody is really ever alone—which is why we think this bit of information might actually intrigue you. According to Google Trends data compiled by dating and relationship website Her Norm, New...
[VIDEO] New York City's Strangest Apartment: $1850 to Live Inside a Laundromat
New York City comes in all shapes and sizes. In this new series, I explore interesting spaces and apartments. Today we tour the strangest apartment in New York City a laundromat. via Caleb Simpson. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid...
10 phenomenal foggy photos of NYC this morning
Fog descended across Manhattan early this morning enveloping the island in a spooky, soupy shell—and spurring Instagrammers to snap some spectacular photos of the weather wonder. The fog was so thick around New York City early this morning that the visibility dropped to under half a mile in most...
East New York retired teacher decorated NYCHA hallway and helps children in need
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — In a neighborhood where children sometimes can’t always afford new costumes or candy, a Brooklyn great-grandma is a community hero, decorating her entire hallway and giving costumes and candy to children in need. Elizabeth Figueroa, 60, is a retired teacher who loves children. So every holiday for the past […]
Here’s a first look inside INTER_, NYC’s newest immersive art experience
The energy in INTER_, Manhattan’s newest art experience, feels more like a meditation retreat than a typical gallery—and that’s by design. The experiential, multi-sensory museum opening in Soho next week invites visitors into a heightened state of contemplative awareness through a sound bath, light installations and aspects of meditation all combined with interactive digital art.
A new retail concept in Bed-Stuy highlights the work of up-and-coming designers
Seed Brklyn is a new 5,000-square-foot hybrid retail space, speakeasy-themed café and art gallery that seeks to “nurture some of Brooklyn’s brightest and emerging creatives all while honoring the borough’s rich history of cultural architects that have influenced the world as we know it today,” reads a press release about the launch.
More renters live with parents, Bed-Stuy landlord ignores judge, & more
More renters in the U.S. live with roommates or parents as demand for apartments falls to a 13-year low (Wall Street Journal) Tenants at 25 MacDonough St. in Bed-Stuy say their landlord is ignoring court orders to make critical repairs (Brooklyn Paper) New York City is the second-most unaffordable city...
Pretend I’m a Tourist: An afternoon on THE RIDE, NYC’s wild, interactive bus theater
A big, black bus, reminiscent of a rock band’s touring detail or a politician’s motorcade, pulled up. One side was windowless, making me wonder if someone was having sex inside; while the other side was a floor-to-ceiling window, confirming no intercourse was occurring. Its innards had been gutted, fitted with wide theater seats facing the sidewalk and enough lights and speakers to make the Halftime Show feel subtle.
Bed-Stuy Locals Rally to Stop Sale of Dangler Mansion Site
The historic mansion at 441 Willoughby Ave. might be gone, but local resolve to enact change in the city’s landmarking and development processes, and hold developer Tomer Erlich accountable for his actions, is building. Around 30 people, including elected officials, […] Click here to view original web page at...
Mariah Carey will play a special holiday concert in NYC this Christmas
The queen of Christmas is back, this time taking over our very own Madison Square Garden. Mariah Carey just announced that she will play a a special Christmas-themed concert at the New York arena on December 13. Tickets to the festive affair, officially dubbed "Merry Christmas to All!" tour, are...
Notorious landlord settles Brooklyn lead paint suit for $82.5K
The New York City Department of Housing and Preservation reached an $82,500 settlement with a notorious landlord for lead paint violations in over 285 homes, the city announced Tuesday.
An NYC subway commuter dragged by train as his bag got stuck in the door.
A 20-years old subway commuter lost his life at the Columbus Circle subway station, Manhattan, this Monday afternoon. Reports indicate that his clothes or bag got stuck on the subway door of a southbound no.1 while he was waiting on the platform. The train dragged him along the platform until he fell onto the tracks, resulting in his tragic demise.
Woman in 70s shot while standing on Brooklyn street corner
Police are investigating after a woman in her 70s was shot while standing on a street corner in Brooklyn and it appears she is an innocent bystander.
Gunfight erupts on New York City street
NEW YORK, NY – A gun battle erupted on the streets of the Bronx last Friday as a group of gunmen exchanged fire with a man getting out of his car along Bronx River Avenue. The shootout happened at around 5 pm. A video released today by the New York City Police Department shows two men getting out of a Jeep and bullets striking the vehicle multiple times. The two men retreated back to the car while under fire and started firing back at the unidentified suspect. Police have not identified any suspects or victims, as nearly a dozen shots The post Gunfight erupts on New York City street appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police seek man accused of attacking 2 women in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for whoever stabbed an 18-year-old woman in broad daylight in Brooklyn, then punched another woman nearby.It all happened on Wednesday near Bleecker Street and Central Avenue in Bushwick.CBS2's Tim McNicholas spoke to the 18-year-old, who was in the hospital Wednesday night, recovering from surgery."I just still can't believe that it happened to me," she said.The victim, who did not want to be identified, says she was just walking down the street when a stranger lifted a sweatshirt, revealing a knife, then charged at her."He grab my hair and he pull me over to the ground,...
Video shows brawl outside Miss Sri Lankan Pageant in South Beach
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Video circulating on social media shows what appears to be a brawl on the grounds of the Vanderbilt in South Beach Friday night as the Miss Sri Lankan Pageant was coming to a close. The clip, posted to TikTok and on multiple news sites, appears...
