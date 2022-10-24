ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time Out New York

Eight last-minute NYC-themed Halloween costumes

Halloween is just a few days away and the Halloween parties are already starting. Don't have a costume? Don't freak out. The Time Out team is here to help. We pulled together eight very topical New York costumes that you can create in just a few hours and be the hit of the party. For each one, we’re sharing how-to tips, plus we’ve organized the costumes by difficulty level on a scale of one to five pumpkins (five being the most intensive). Here’s how to DIY your way to a really gourd time.
Time Out New York

This NYC artist made life-sized ‘Hocus Pocus’ puppets for the Village Halloween Parade

Just a mere week before the Village Halloween Parade, New York artist, puppeteer and propmaster Brandon Hardy shuffled into our photo studio, obscured by a 20-pound puppet made of fabric, worbla thermoplastic and foam that altogether resembles Sarah Jessica Parker in Hocus Pocus. The puppet was a near-life-size version of Sarah Sanderson from the cult-classic Disney film—she is one of four that Hardy be bringing to the parade on Monday.
Time Out New York

10 phenomenal foggy photos of NYC this morning

Fog descended across Manhattan early this morning enveloping the island in a spooky, soupy shell—and spurring Instagrammers to snap some spectacular photos of the weather wonder. The fog was so thick around New York City early this morning that the visibility dropped to under half a mile in most...
Time Out New York

Here’s a first look inside INTER_, NYC’s newest immersive art experience

The energy in INTER_, Manhattan’s newest art experience, feels more like a meditation retreat than a typical gallery—and that’s by design. The experiential, multi-sensory museum opening in Soho next week invites visitors into a heightened state of contemplative awareness through a sound bath, light installations and aspects of meditation all combined with interactive digital art.
Time Out New York

Pretend I’m a Tourist: An afternoon on THE RIDE, NYC’s wild, interactive bus theater

A big, black bus, reminiscent of a rock band’s touring detail or a politician’s motorcade, pulled up. One side was windowless, making me wonder if someone was having sex inside; while the other side was a floor-to-ceiling window, confirming no intercourse was occurring. Its innards had been gutted, fitted with wide theater seats facing the sidewalk and enough lights and speakers to make the Halftime Show feel subtle.
bkreader.com

Bed-Stuy Locals Rally to Stop Sale of Dangler Mansion Site

The historic mansion at 441 Willoughby Ave. might be gone, but local resolve to enact change in the city’s landmarking and development processes, and hold developer Tomer Erlich accountable for his actions, is building. Around 30 people, including elected officials, […] Click here to view original web page at...
Shore News Network

Gunfight erupts on New York City street

NEW YORK, NY – A gun battle erupted on the streets of the Bronx last Friday as a group of gunmen exchanged fire with a man getting out of his car along Bronx River Avenue. The shootout happened at around 5 pm. A video released today by the New York City Police Department shows two men getting out of a Jeep and bullets striking the vehicle multiple times. The two men retreated back to the car while under fire and started firing back at the unidentified suspect. Police have not identified any suspects or victims, as nearly a dozen shots The post Gunfight erupts on New York City street appeared first on Shore News Network.
CBS New York

Police seek man accused of attacking 2 women in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for whoever stabbed an 18-year-old woman in broad daylight in Brooklyn, then punched another woman nearby.It all happened on Wednesday near Bleecker Street and Central Avenue in Bushwick.CBS2's Tim McNicholas spoke to the 18-year-old, who was in the hospital Wednesday night, recovering from surgery."I just still can't believe that it happened to me," she said.The victim, who did not want to be identified, says she was just walking down the street when a stranger lifted a sweatshirt, revealing a knife, then charged at her."He grab my hair and he pull me over to the ground,...
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

