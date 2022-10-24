Knoxville Track Club taking the reins for Dollywood’s 10th Light the Way 5K

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Light the Way 5K is celebrating a decade of holiday tradition and a new race administrator during this year’s race.

On Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 p.m., the race will make its way through Dollywood with the course illuminated by millions of Christmas lights . The Knoxville Track Club helped make the race a reality by becoming the new race administration partner for the event.

The race begins at Dollywood’s Front Gate and runners will go through the park twice. Race organizers hope that this course will give runners time to take in the décor and lights of the Smoky Mountain Christmas festival . They add that walkers will be able to follow the route for one loop. This is the second time runners will take this course as it was changed for the 2021 race.

The money made from the race will benefit Keep Sevier Beautiful (KSB) and the Share It Forward (SIF) program at Dollywood. KSB’s goal is to protect the natural beauty found within Sevier County. They provide education and programs focused on waste reduction/recycling, litter prevention and beautifying public spaces. SIF serves Dollywood employees and their families through a variety of programs including scholarships and childcare assistance.

“It’s so exciting to be hosting runners at the Light the Way 5K for a 10th year and for us to have a new partnership with the Knoxville Track Club to make this event even brighter. The beauty of Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas festival combined with the challenge of a course that only a theme park can provide makes Light the Way a one-of-a-kind event for runners and walkers,” said Aaron Newberry, Director of Operations for Share It Forward.

“But just as importantly, this event helps provide our non-profit organizations with financial assistance just before the holidays,” added Lisa Bryant, Executive Director of Keep Sevier Beautiful.

The race is limited to 1,500 participants and pre-registration is encouraged. It costs $50 to participate and registration can be completed online at www.lighttheway5k.net . Race day registration will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Dollywood’s Splash Country. Runners will also receive a red blinking nose for the race. Awards will be given to the top three finishers for both men and women.

