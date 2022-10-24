Read full article on original website
Wanted woman charged after assault on police
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman is facing felony assault charges for allegedly kicking officers several times as they attempted to take her into custody. Nyema Margarite Jordan was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle police stopped on Oct. 11, according to an affidavit. The 28-year-old Jordan told officers, “I’m not that person and I’m not under any arrest,” when they confronted her with an active warrant for her arrest, police said. ...
Man accused of trying to meet ‘teen’ in Clearfield is 8th man in 5 weeks
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Weedville man is facing charges after becoming the 8th man to be accused by a social media group of trying to meet a teen for sex. According to police, they were called to a skate park in Clearfield by the 814 Pred Hunters group on Oct. 25, claiming that […]
WJAC TV
Man charged after Proud Boys protest at Penn State
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — An Allentown man is facing multiple charges after disorderly conduct at a protest on Penn State University campus, police say. According to a criminal complaint, Bram Woolley, 23, was taking part in a protest to a scheduled event at the Thomas Building when a confrontation occurred in the crowd, requiring police intervention, with the crowd then closing in on police officers.
Minor arrested for allegedly threatening Muncy school on social media
Muncy, Pa. — A minor was arrested Sunday in Muncy Creek Township for allegedly making a threatening post on social media regarding the Muncy schools. State police at Montoursville say they were notified of the threat shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. The minor allegedly made the threatening post on Yik Yak regarding the Muncy Junior/Senior High School. Police took the juvenile into custody and transferred them to juvenile...
Pittsburgh man caught meeting ‘teen’ in Clearfield, police say
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh man was charged after being accused of trying to meet what he thought was a 15-year-old girl by 814 Pred Hunters in Clearfield, according to police. On Oct. 23, police were called to Sheetz in Clearfield to find the 814 Pred Hunters with Richard Fix IV, the 7th man […]
abc23.com
SCI Houtzdale Inmate Death
Authorities in Clearfield County are investigating the death of an inmate at SCI Houtzdale. According to a press release from the prison, 44-year-old Michael Shaffer was found unresponsive in his cell on the afternoon of Oct. 23. Investigators say life-saving measures were performed on Shaffer but were unsuccessful.
Local man charged for grabbing cop’s taser
Williamsport, Pa. — A Cogan Station man is facing felony charges for allegedly attempting to grab a taser off the belt of a Williamsport Police Officer. Police responded to a domestic call near the 1000 block of High Street when a neighbor reported screaming on the night of Oct. 19. Officers met with Maurice Jules Thomas, according to the affidavit. The 33-year-old Thomas told police, “I didn’t do anything wrong”...
Three teens arrested in armed robbery investigation
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested three teens that say were involved in an armed robbery incident that occurred Monday in Williamsport. According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police Department, on Monday around 4:15 p.m. officers were called to the 1100 block of Market Street for a report of shots fired. Officers said […]
Man attacks woman at Centre County gas station, tased in foot chase, police report
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A New York man who attacked his girlfriend during an argument at a Centre County gas station is behind bars, state police report. Courtney Griswold, 34, choked a woman he “was in a romantic relationship” with to the point that she “could see stars” while at the Ingram’s Gas Station at […]
3 trailers destroyed in early morning Blair County fire, police investigate cause
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three trailer homes in East Freedom Township were destroyed as a result of a fire that broke out Wednesday morning. At least 11 crews responded to the 100 block of Chevrolet Drive at 4 a.m. Oct. 26 for a report of three trailers on fire along with the woods and […]
fox8tv.com
4 Yr Old Killed By Car
State police are investigating after officials say a 4-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car Sunday afternoon in Centre County. The coroner’s office says the child was struck by a vehicle on Rider Lane in Gregg Township, just north of Spring Mills, around 4 p.m. Authorities say...
WJAC TV
Officials investigating death of inmate at SCI Houtzdale
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Clearfield County are investigating the death of an inmate at SCI Houtzdale. According to a press release from the prison, 44-year-old Michael Shaffer was found unresponsive in his cell on the afternoon of Oct. 23. Investigators say life-saving measures were performed on...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Release Details of House Explosion in Curwensville Borough
CURWENSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released details concerning a house explosion in Curwensville Borough on October 3. (Photos courtesy of Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.) According to a release issued by Ridgway-based State Police on Tuesday, October 25, the incident occurred along Anderson Street in Curwensville Borough,...
One in custody after Williamsport drug bust
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man in Lycoming County they say was in possession of at least one and a half ounces of crack cocaine. Officials say Terrance Powell, 56, from Williamsport, was arrested on October 20 during a drug bust. Police said they approached Powell as he was exiting his car […]
wkok.com
State Police: New Columbia Man Jailed on Rape Charges
NEW COLUMBIA – A New Columbia Man is jailed on rape charges. Milton state police say 31-year-old Michael Diggan is jailed in Union County Prison on $75,000 bail for the October 8 incident involving a 24-year-old female. Troopers say Diggan was charged with rape, sexual assault, and two counts of aggravated indecent assault.
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven man charged with strangulation
LOCK HAVEN, PA – City police say Stavros Lawson, 19, Lock Haven, has been charged with strangulation, simple assault, and harassment, based on an incident last week. Police allege that on Oct. 17 Lawson got into an altercation during which he strangled and struck the victim. Police said Lawson was immediately taken into custody and arraigned. Lawson was given $20,000 monetary bail and remains in the Clinton County Correctional Facility, unable to post bail.
One dead after tractor-trailer hit a person on I-99
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was killed Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer hit him on Interstate 99, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The accident happened when a tractor-trailer was driving north on I-99 in the morning of Oct. 25. At around mile marker 55.1 in Snyder Township, just south of the Bald […]
Police asking for public's help in murder investigation
Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport police are asking for the public's help in solving an early-morning murder last month. Officers are interested in speaking with anyone who may have been traveling in the area of West Fourth and Maynard streets on the morning of Sept. 29 around 6:30 a.m. That's the location of an apartment building where police found 41-year-old Heather K. Cohick murdered, they say. Neighbors called 911 after hearing...
Body found in garage identified as missing Johnstown man
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A body that was found in an abandoned garage has been identified as a missing Johnstown man. According to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees, the homeowner found the body in the abandoned garage at the 1500 Block of Franklin Street around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. The body was identified […]
Mom pleads guilty to marijuana treat mishap
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman was ordered to surrender her medical marijuana card after admitting she didn't keep THC-laced treats out of reach of children. That's the first time a defendant has been ordered to surrender a medical marijuana card after an arrest in Lycoming County, according to District Attorney Ryan Gardner. Heather Ann Smith, 42, pleaded guilty Monday morning to misdemeanor disorderly conduct and was ordered to...
