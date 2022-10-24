ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Wanted woman charged after assault on police

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman is facing felony assault charges for allegedly kicking officers several times as they attempted to take her into custody. Nyema Margarite Jordan was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle police stopped on Oct. 11, according to an affidavit. The 28-year-old Jordan told officers, “I’m not that person and I’m not under any arrest,” when they confronted her with an active warrant for her arrest, police said. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Man charged after Proud Boys protest at Penn State

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — An Allentown man is facing multiple charges after disorderly conduct at a protest on Penn State University campus, police say. According to a criminal complaint, Bram Woolley, 23, was taking part in a protest to a scheduled event at the Thomas Building when a confrontation occurred in the crowd, requiring police intervention, with the crowd then closing in on police officers.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Minor arrested for allegedly threatening Muncy school on social media

Muncy, Pa. — A minor was arrested Sunday in Muncy Creek Township for allegedly making a threatening post on social media regarding the Muncy schools. State police at Montoursville say they were notified of the threat shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. The minor allegedly made the threatening post on Yik Yak regarding the Muncy Junior/Senior High School. Police took the juvenile into custody and transferred them to juvenile...
MUNCY, PA
abc23.com

SCI Houtzdale Inmate Death

Authorities in Clearfield County are investigating the death of an inmate at SCI Houtzdale. According to a press release from the prison, 44-year-old Michael Shaffer was found unresponsive in his cell on the afternoon of Oct. 23. Investigators say life-saving measures were performed on Shaffer but were unsuccessful. State police...
NorthcentralPA.com

Local man charged for grabbing cop’s taser

Williamsport, Pa. — A Cogan Station man is facing felony charges for allegedly attempting to grab a taser off the belt of a Williamsport Police Officer. Police responded to a domestic call near the 1000 block of High Street when a neighbor reported screaming on the night of Oct. 19. Officers met with Maurice Jules Thomas, according to the affidavit. The 33-year-old Thomas told police, “I didn’t do anything wrong”...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Three teens arrested in armed robbery investigation

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested three teens that say were involved in an armed robbery incident that occurred Monday in Williamsport. According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police Department, on Monday around 4:15 p.m. officers were called to the 1100 block of Market Street for a report of shots fired. Officers said […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
fox8tv.com

4 Yr Old Killed By Car

State police are investigating after officials say a 4-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car Sunday afternoon in Centre County. The coroner’s office says the child was struck by a vehicle on Rider Lane in Gregg Township, just north of Spring Mills, around 4 p.m. Authorities say...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Release Details of House Explosion in Curwensville Borough

CURWENSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released details concerning a house explosion in Curwensville Borough on October 3. (Photos courtesy of Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.) According to a release issued by Ridgway-based State Police on Tuesday, October 25, the incident occurred along Anderson Street in Curwensville Borough,...
CURWENSVILLE, PA
WBRE

One in custody after Williamsport drug bust

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man in Lycoming County they say was in possession of at least one and a half ounces of crack cocaine. Officials say Terrance Powell, 56, from Williamsport, was arrested on October 20 during a drug bust. Police said they approached Powell as he was exiting his car […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wkok.com

State Police: New Columbia Man Jailed on Rape Charges

NEW COLUMBIA – A New Columbia Man is jailed on rape charges. Milton state police say 31-year-old Michael Diggan is jailed in Union County Prison on $75,000 bail for the October 8 incident involving a 24-year-old female. Troopers say Diggan was charged with rape, sexual assault, and two counts of aggravated indecent assault.
NEW COLUMBIA, PA
therecord-online.com

Lock Haven man charged with strangulation

LOCK HAVEN, PA – City police say Stavros Lawson, 19, Lock Haven, has been charged with strangulation, simple assault, and harassment, based on an incident last week. Police allege that on Oct. 17 Lawson got into an altercation during which he strangled and struck the victim. Police said Lawson was immediately taken into custody and arraigned. Lawson was given $20,000 monetary bail and remains in the Clinton County Correctional Facility, unable to post bail.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WTAJ

One dead after tractor-trailer hit a person on I-99

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was killed Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer hit him on Interstate 99, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The accident happened when a tractor-trailer was driving north on I-99 in the morning of Oct. 25. At around mile marker 55.1 in Snyder Township, just south of the Bald […]
ALTOONA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police asking for public's help in murder investigation

Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport police are asking for the public's help in solving an early-morning murder last month. Officers are interested in speaking with anyone who may have been traveling in the area of West Fourth and Maynard streets on the morning of Sept. 29 around 6:30 a.m. That's the location of an apartment building where police found 41-year-old Heather K. Cohick murdered, they say. Neighbors called 911 after hearing...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Body found in garage identified as missing Johnstown man

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A body that was found in an abandoned garage has been identified as a missing Johnstown man. According to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees, the homeowner found the body in the abandoned garage at the 1500 Block of Franklin Street around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. The body was identified […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Mom pleads guilty to marijuana treat mishap

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman was ordered to surrender her medical marijuana card after admitting she didn't keep THC-laced treats out of reach of children. That's the first time a defendant has been ordered to surrender a medical marijuana card after an arrest in Lycoming County, according to District Attorney Ryan Gardner. Heather Ann Smith, 42, pleaded guilty Monday morning to misdemeanor disorderly conduct and was ordered to...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA

