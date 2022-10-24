Read full article on original website
Iowa physician sanctioned a third time for ‘harmful’ patient practices
For the third time in 16 years, a Bloomfield physician has been sanctioned for practicing in a manner that state regulators consider harmful to the public. The Iowa Board of Medicine recently charged Dr. Dorothy Cline-Campbell, a 73-year-old family medicine physician, with professional incompetency, practicing in a manner that is harmful or detrimental to the […] The post Iowa physician sanctioned a third time for ‘harmful’ patient practices appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Prisoners, dead people receive Iowa unemployment, audit finds
The state of Iowa dished out $238,000 in unemployment compensation to people who were either incarcerated or dead, according to a new report. Iowa Workforce Development issued the payments because agency officials were not using or checking systems designed to detect fraud, according to the review State Auditor Rob Sand released Tuesday. The...
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Stefanowski clarifies abortion position
Stefanowski clarifies abortion position after saying that he believes the procedure should be restricted to the first three months of a pregnancy
Letters to the Editor:
Yes, no one like abortion — the alternatives are worse. When I read Craig Bade's letter yesterday (Nobody like abortions), I let our with a vigorous "yes." He so thoroughly expressed the thoughts of those of us who don't like the idea of abortion, but who totally support the right of an individual woman (and her partners in this matter) to decide for herself.
Iowa Is One Of the Safest States In America in 2022
When you wake up and go to school or work, are you confident you'll make it back home? It seems like every week we're learning about a new mass shooting or natural disaster. Hate crimes are at an all-time high, there are people who fear for their lives if they get COVID, it's no surprise a lot of Americans feel unsafe on a daily basis.
