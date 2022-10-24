Read full article on original website
Related
Shelby County Deputy involved in two car crash in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Sheriff's Office said an accident is under investigation after one of its deputies crashed with another vehicle on Wednesday, Oct. 26. SCSO said the accident happened at 12:30 a.m. at Thomas St. and Whitney Ave. One person was transported to Regional One Hospital in...
Man charged with DUI, accused of crashing into MPD car then trying to run away
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man faces charges after police said he crashed into an MPD squad car then tried to run away. Ismael Ordonez, 32, is charged with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, public intoxication, evading arrest, and more. He is currently out of jail on $500 bond.
Man ran away from DUI crash after hitting Memphis police car, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly crashing into a Memphis police car while driving drunk, according to an affidavit. The incident happened on Oct. 24 at Winchester Road and Goodlett Road. An officer with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) was traveling eastbound on Winchester when a...
Woman loose after mistaken release from Lauderdale County jail
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who they say pretended to be another inmate and was mistakenly released from jail Friday. Tabitha Chilcutt was being held in the Lauderdale County Jail on misdemeanor drug charges but could not make a bond. Chief Deputy Garrison Taylor said while another […]
actionnews5.com
SCSO identifies Millington man found dead inside burned car
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified the victim who was found dead inside a burned car in September. On the morning of Thursday, Sept. 29, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle fire on Pilot Road, where fire responders found a victim dead in the front seat of a burned car.
Crash in Frayser remains under investigation after SCSO deputy released from hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy is among three people taken to the hospital after an overnight crash in Frayser. The crash happened at 12:30 a.m. at Thomas Street and Whitney Avenue and involved two vehicles, SCSO said. Shelby County Commissioner Charlie Caswell said he’s seen...
Shelby Co. Sheriff's Office lays out solutions, ideas to address staff shortages
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Those in the Shelby County Sheriff's Office are focused on ensuring more deputies and jailers are in place to serve and protect the community - even months before budget season. "We are seeing a trend that's increasing year after year after year of shortages," SCSO Assistant...
kbsi23.com
Teen faces charges after police chase, gun found in Dyersburg
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – A teenager faces charges of unlawful weapon possession and evading arrest in Dyersburg, Tenn. The Dyersburg Police Street Crimes Unit was patrolling in the area of Milltown on Oct. 25 around 7:45 p.m. when four male juveniles were seen walking in the middle of Curry Street with hoodies over their heads.
Man killed by officers after police chase in Mississippi identified
SENATOBIA, Miss. — A man wanted for kidnapping was shot and killed by officers in North Mississippi. Now the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating the officer-involved shooting. The pursuit was started by the Hernando Police Department and ended in Senatobia. District Attorney Bob Morris said an alert...
Gunman tries to shoot man after crash on Lamar, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car crash led to frightening moments for a man and woman Sunday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the crash happened on Lamar Avenue near Pearson Road on October 23 around 1 p.m. A woman in one car started recording the...
Man, woman critically injured in I-240 crash, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and a woman were rushed to the hospital after a crash on a Memphis interstate Tuesday night, according to Memphis Police. The crash shut down westbound traffic on I-240 near the Millbranch Road exit for about 30 minutes, according to TDOT. One of the...
localmemphis.com
Man in critical condition after shooting at northeast Memphis gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a shooting Wednesday morning at a northeast Memphis gas station. The Citgo gas station in the 1500 block of Sycamore View Rd. at Shelby Oaks Dr. was blocked off with crime scene tape after the shooting Oct. 26, 2022. MPD officers said they responded to the shooting about 5:25 a.m.
WBBJ
Man arrested after drugs, weapons found in weekend traffic stop
DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — Two law enforcement agencies say that a man was arrested, and multiple narcotics and weapons were found over the weekend. According to a Facebook post by the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office, officers pulled over a vehicle they believed to be driving erratically on Highway 51 near South Main Street around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Biker killed after being hit by deputy in crash, Tipton County Sheriff’s Office says
TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A biker was killed in a motor vehicle crash, involving a Tipton County deputy. On Oct. 20 at approximately 9 PM, a Tipton County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a motor vehicle accident involving a cyclist. The accident occurred on McLaughlin Drive in Munford,...
Man critically injured in shooting at Memphis gas station, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot early Wednesday morning. Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Sycamore View Road, at a Citgo gas station. When officers arrived, they found a man shot. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said. Police also said that...
Wreck on Lamar almost ends in shooting; two men wanted
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is alive because a handgun misfired before the suspects sped off from a wreck scene on Lamar over the weekend, Memphis police say. Police say it began with a traffic accident shortly after noon Sunday on Lamar Avenue near Pearson Road. A woman who was driving one of the vehicles […]
Man critically injured after Binghampton shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is critically injured after he was shot in Binghampton Wednesday night. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to the shooting in the 300 block of Scott Street around 9 p.m. The man was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.
2 People Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday night. The officials stated that the crash happened on Interstate 240 near the Millbranch Road exit at around 7 p.m.
Caretaker stole over $105K before elderly woman’s body found, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after the body of a missing elderly woman was found behind a rental property in the Crosstown area. A missing persons report was filed for Rebecca Seay, 83, on Feb. 18 in the 300 block of N. Montgomery, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD searching for missing 24-year-old woman| Have you seen her?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department is searching for a 24-year-old woman who has been missing for three days. According to MPD, Breyanna Warran left a family member’s home after a dispute, and returned to her home located in the 3000 block on Thomas St. MPD said no one has seen or heard from her since.
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0