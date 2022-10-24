ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tipton County, TN

WREG

Woman loose after mistaken release from Lauderdale County jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who they say pretended to be another inmate and was mistakenly released from jail Friday. Tabitha Chilcutt was being held in the Lauderdale County Jail on misdemeanor drug charges but could not make a bond. Chief Deputy Garrison Taylor said while another […]
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

SCSO identifies Millington man found dead inside burned car

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified the victim who was found dead inside a burned car in September. On the morning of Thursday, Sept. 29, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle fire on Pilot Road, where fire responders found a victim dead in the front seat of a burned car.
MILLINGTON, TN
kbsi23.com

Teen faces charges after police chase, gun found in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – A teenager faces charges of unlawful weapon possession and evading arrest in Dyersburg, Tenn. The Dyersburg Police Street Crimes Unit was patrolling in the area of Milltown on Oct. 25 around 7:45 p.m. when four male juveniles were seen walking in the middle of Curry Street with hoodies over their heads.
DYERSBURG, TN
localmemphis.com

Man in critical condition after shooting at northeast Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a shooting Wednesday morning at a northeast Memphis gas station. The Citgo gas station in the 1500 block of Sycamore View Rd. at Shelby Oaks Dr. was blocked off with crime scene tape after the shooting Oct. 26, 2022. MPD officers said they responded to the shooting about 5:25 a.m.
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Man arrested after drugs, weapons found in weekend traffic stop

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — Two law enforcement agencies say that a man was arrested, and multiple narcotics and weapons were found over the weekend. According to a Facebook post by the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office, officers pulled over a vehicle they believed to be driving erratically on Highway 51 near South Main Street around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.
DYER COUNTY, TN
WREG

Wreck on Lamar almost ends in shooting; two men wanted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is alive because a handgun misfired before the suspects sped off from a wreck scene on Lamar over the weekend, Memphis police say. Police say it began with a traffic accident shortly after noon Sunday on Lamar Avenue near Pearson Road. A woman who was driving one of the vehicles […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Man critically injured after Binghampton shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is critically injured after he was shot in Binghampton Wednesday night. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to the shooting in the 300 block of Scott Street around 9 p.m. The man was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

