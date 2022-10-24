Read full article on original website
SPONSORED The Place: Catch the “Show that Started it All” in Branson
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - They call it “The Show That Started It All” in Branson - The Baldknobbers. It may be October, but Christmas is right around the corner especially in Branson where the season kicks off November first. Kadee Brosseau caught up with Brandon and Megan Mabe, of the Baldknobbers, to talk about the current show as well as what audiences will experience when their Christmas show begins.
Only 2 Weekends Left at the Exeter Corn Maze
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Exeter Corn Maze and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Exeter Corn Maze, visit https://exetercornmaze.com/. The Exeter Corn Maze is so much more than the biggest corn maze in 4...
SPONSORED The Place: Get Ready for the Holidays at Grand Village
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - From unique, locally owned shops to fun restaurants and cozy bakeries, Grand Village is a one -stop shopping experience in Branson. Kadee Brosseau tells us more about what’s to love about Grand Village heading into the holiday season.
WATCH NEWSER: Stone County emergency personnel share update on Silver Dollar City train derailment
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Silver Dollar City reports six guests and one employee suffered injuries in a train derailment at the theme park on Wednesday. The incident happened Wednesday evening aboard the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train at the theme park near Branson. Witnesses say the train crash occurred around 6 p.m.
SPONSORED The Place: It’s Pumpkin Fest at Shepherd of the Hills
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Shepherd of the Hill has it all this fall including hayrides, pumpkin painting, fall themed treats and a whole lot more. Kadee Brosseau stopped by to show you why this is a fall festival you won’t want to miss!
1,100+ feet of Smallin Civil War Cave discovered due to drought
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The old saying goes, “as above, so below,” which rings true for caves, especially in the Ozarks. There are several different types of caves. Some form from lava or erosion, but caves in Missouri and Arkansas form with precipitation. This occurs when carbon is picked up by runoff rain or snow, which eventually trickles into caves, forming stalagmites.
ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield pair says their rental home has black mold; requests for help from landlord are being ignored
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield couple says their rental house is making them sick. Tony Childers and Jennifer McCowan say they filed complaints with their landlords, FHS Property Management, but are being ignored. “The place needs to be torn down, frankly,” said Jennifer McCowan. They say they didn’t...
Structure demolition underway at Indian Ridge Resort
Demolition of the abandoned Indian Ridge Resort structures is underway following the property's recent acquisition by Silver Dollar City. The 26-acre Parcel 34, which is located off of Highway 76 in Branson West, has been the subject of a variety of stories over the years; from former property owners being charged with committing bank fraud in federal court to going viral on TikTok last spring.
Springfield Price Cutter sells winning $50,000 scratchers ticket
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Price Cutter Plus on 2021 W. Republic Road in Springfield sold a scratchers ticket containing a $50,000 prize. The winner, who was one of four to win the $50,000 prize, claimed the prize at the regional office in Springfield.
Silver Dollar City officially owns former Indian Ridge property where abandoned condos sit
16 years after a $1.6 billion resort was set to be built on property on Table Rock Lake, the entire piece of land once again has only one owner: Silver Dollar City.
Silver Dollar City investing $30 million in employee, guest, parking, infrastructure projects
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Silver Dollar City announced Tuesday that significant projects are underway at the park worth millions. Park officials say SDC is investing $30 million in projects for guests, employees, parking, and road and infrastructure improvements. The projects also include a student-employee housing project. Silver Dollar City is...
Dancing, singing and doing their thing! Springfield elementary school uses unique teaching model to improve academics
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - At Cowden Elementary School just off Battlefield Road they teach the same curriculum as the other Springfield schools. Just in a very different way. Enter the building and you’ll see lots of decorations, flashing lights and teachers using headset microphones in exhorting their students to stand up in their seats, yell, sing or walk on a runway stage to come to the front of the class and take over teaching duties.
Law enforcement, drug prevention coalition hosting five drug take-back sites in Stone and Taney Counties Saturday
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - It’s time to clean those medicine cabinets. This Saturday is the DEA’s National Drug Take Back Day. There will be five Drug Take Back sites in Stone and Taney counties Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. If you have any unwanted prescriptions around your house, this is the perfect time to get rid of them safely.
Death Of Teens In Car Crash May Be Linked To TikTok Challenge
A new TikTok challenge is suspected to be linked to the deaths of four teenagers killed in a recent car crash.
How to prevent auto theft in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department is reminding drivers to keep their cars safe from theft during the cold winter months. “Unless you have a remote start where you can start the car without the keys inside & leave it locked, we’re here to say that you need to stop leaving your keys unattended […]
Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More than 100 homeowners in a neighborhood in Springfield piled into a small tent on Monday night where a house that stood for nearly a century before developers demolished it. They voiced their concerns over what has become a controversial development project by BK&M LLC on...
City of Nixa, Mo. asking voters to approve sales tax increase for police
Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project. Hiker injured on trail near Branson, Mo. For the first time in more than a decade, voters will elect a new congressman to represent Missouri’s 7th Congressional District.
Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.
POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Polk County responded to a large grass fire near Bolivar on Sunday. Officials say the fire started a little before 12:30 p.m. Sunday near Aldrich Road. A farmer was working in a cornfield when the fire started. The fire quickly spread to another field but was contained from there.
