ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

SPONSORED The Place: Catch the “Show that Started it All” in Branson

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - They call it “The Show That Started It All” in Branson - The Baldknobbers. It may be October, but Christmas is right around the corner especially in Branson where the season kicks off November first. Kadee Brosseau caught up with Brandon and Megan Mabe, of the Baldknobbers, to talk about the current show as well as what audiences will experience when their Christmas show begins.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Only 2 Weekends Left at the Exeter Corn Maze

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Exeter Corn Maze and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Exeter Corn Maze, visit https://exetercornmaze.com/. The Exeter Corn Maze is so much more than the biggest corn maze in 4...
EXETER, MO
KYTV

1,100+ feet of Smallin Civil War Cave discovered due to drought

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The old saying goes, “as above, so below,” which rings true for caves, especially in the Ozarks. There are several different types of caves. Some form from lava or erosion, but caves in Missouri and Arkansas form with precipitation. This occurs when carbon is picked up by runoff rain or snow, which eventually trickles into caves, forming stalagmites.
OZARK, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Structure demolition underway at Indian Ridge Resort

Demolition of the abandoned Indian Ridge Resort structures is underway following the property's recent acquisition by Silver Dollar City. The 26-acre Parcel 34, which is located off of Highway 76 in Branson West, has been the subject of a variety of stories over the years; from former property owners being charged with committing bank fraud in federal court to going viral on TikTok last spring.
BRANSON, MO
933kwto.com

SW Missouri Resident Scores Big in Lottery Scratch-Off

One local Southwest Missouri Resident is 50 thousand dollars richer thanks to a scratch off ticket from Price Cutter. Reports say the ticket was purchased in Springfield at the Price Cutter off of Republic Rd and Kansas Expressway. The 50 thousand dollar prize was one of 4. The winner is...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Dancing, singing and doing their thing! Springfield elementary school uses unique teaching model to improve academics

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - At Cowden Elementary School just off Battlefield Road they teach the same curriculum as the other Springfield schools. Just in a very different way. Enter the building and you’ll see lots of decorations, flashing lights and teachers using headset microphones in exhorting their students to stand up in their seats, yell, sing or walk on a runway stage to come to the front of the class and take over teaching duties.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

How to prevent auto theft in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department is reminding drivers to keep their cars safe from theft during the cold winter months. “Unless you have a remote start where you can start the car without the keys inside & leave it locked, we’re here to say that you need to stop leaving your keys unattended […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.

POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Polk County responded to a large grass fire near Bolivar on Sunday. Officials say the fire started a little before 12:30 p.m. Sunday near Aldrich Road. A farmer was working in a cornfield when the fire started. The fire quickly spread to another field but was contained from there.
POLK COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy