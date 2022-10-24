24-Year-Old Killed In Wilmington Motorcycle Crash Was Girlfriend's 'Biggest Supporter'

A 24-year-old man from Wilmington who died in a motorcycle crash will always be remembered as a loving, caring and compassionate partner.

Rodrigo Rosa was killed in a crash that happened on I-93 north near Exit 31 in Wilmington around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, as previously reported by Daily Voice .

Rosa's girlfriend, Genevieve Casucci, said the couple had been dating for almost seven years in a GoFundMe she organized on Rosa's behalf. From the moment they met, Casucci "never had a doubt" that she could give Rosa her heart.

"I always thought I was so lucky to meet my soulmate so young, but I never thought this would happen," Casucci wrote. "I can't fathom the fact that I have lost my Rodrigo."

My very dear friend Genevieve Casucci has just lost the love of her life, her boyfriend of almost 7 years. My heart... Posted by Sheeza Chaudry on Saturday, October 22, 2022

The couple was getting ready to celebrate their favorite holiday by dressing up as Cosmo and Wanda from the "Fairly Odd Parents" for Halloween, Casucci added. She also attested to Rosa's undying devotion on the campaign page.

"Rodrigo was my biggest supporter; he would always tell me how excited he was for me to graduate and become a nurse," she continued. "I know that he died happily, doing what he loves, even though I wish he were still here with me."

The purpose of the GoFundMe is to help cover the cost of Rosa's funeral. People can donate by clicking here . Meanwhile, the crash is under investigation.