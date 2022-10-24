Read full article on original website
Vote By Mail Ballots
(Voters encouraged to turn in ballots as soon as possible).....The Registrar of Voters say Vote By Mail Ballots should be returned as soon as they are filled out. Don't wait until November 8th. Elections have made it easy and convenient to drop off the completed ballots. Drop Boxes are located at the Brawley City Hall, Calexico City Hall, Calipatria City Hall, Holtville City Hall, Imperial City Hall, Westmorand City Hall, and at the County Administration Center, drive up in the West parking lot and a drop box at the East Entrance. Ballots can be dropped off 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Red Ribbon Week Is Underway
(Red Ribbon Week Began October 23rd)... It will continue through October 31. It is America's oldest and largest drug prevention awareness program. It is held every year from October 23 through October 31. The week comemorates the tragic death of Calexico native DEA Special Agent Enrique KIKI Camarena. Red Ribbon Week serves as a reminder to celebrate living drug free. You celebrate by wearing red clothing or a red ribbon. Organized events are held at schools and commun ities. There are Red Ribbon contests, etc. It started in Calexico as a way to honor their native son. Red Ribbon Week rapidly turned into a national event. Drug Enforcement Administrator Anne Milgram says the DEA use the entire month of October to promote drug free life styles in honor of Special Agent Camarena. The National Family Partnership has turned Red Ribbon Week inbto a national drug awareness campaign. The 8-day event was proclaimed by the US Congress, originally chaired by then President Ronald Reagan. Currently over 80 million people particiate in Red Ribbon Events every year.
11th Annual Environmental Health Leadership Summit
(An all day environmental summit).... It will be held at Imperial Valley College on October 27th. The Summit is a coordinated action to cultivate partnerships and advocacy for environmental and health concerns in underserved communities within the Salton Sea Air Basin and throughout California. The Summit is being hosted by Comite Civico Del Valle, Incorporated, Imperial Valley College and Lithium Community Coalition. A long list of experts are scheduled to participate. Panels, lectures and discussion will begin at 7:00 am and continue until 5:00 pm October 27th. To attend, contact IVC or the Comite Civico Del Valle. The Theme for the Sumit is Achieving a healthier Sustainable Future.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
(The next DEA Prescription Drug Take Back Day)...It is Saturday. This will be the 23rd Prescription Drug Take Back Day hosted by the Drug Enforcement Administration. All have been very successful. From 10:00 am until 2:00 pm this Saturday residents can dispose of medicines stored in the home that are susceptible to misuse or theft. There will be more than 4,000 drop-off locations nationwide. In El Centro the drop-off will be at Starbucks, 2033 North Imperial Avenue near Lowes. The event is designed to prevent addiction and reduce drug poisoning deaths.
Another Yuma Shooting
Yuma County Sheriff's Office is investigating another shooting. Deputies responded to the 3300 block of W. 5th Street at about 9:48 p.m. Tuesday. On arrival, deputies found a 54-year old man with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix area hospital. The man is reported to be in stable condition. The YCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau is handling the investigation.
Heber Elementary to Walk
(The annual walk to school event is part of the Safe Routes to School program...It is being held Thursday, October 27. Students will meet at Sacred Heart Church near the corner of Highway 86 and Heber Avenue at 7:00 am. The walk will go South on Heber to Heber Elementary School. Several County agencies will be waiting to welcome the students, highlighting the importance of living a healthy lifestyle, following safe walking rules and the School's safety protocols.. Officials say hundreds of kids have successfully participated in the annual event.
Imperial Valley Palate, Palette and Pallet
(IV Food Bank hosting event foir the first time)....It is the IV Palate, Palette and Pallet. There will be wine and beer, art exhibit, appetizers, all to help feed Imperial Valley. It will be held Thursday at the Imperial Valley Food Bank's Imperial Grove in Imperial. The fun kicks off at 7:00 pm Thursday at 486 West Aten Road in Imperial. The evening will bring together delicious appetizers and wine for the Palkate. Artwork from local artists, the pallette. The proceeds wil help purchase pallets full of food the IV Food Bank will distribute throughout the Imperial Valley. All guests and artists must be 21 years old or older to attend the event. Tickets will be available at the door, or they can be purchased now. contact the IV Food Bank for more information.
Halloween Carnival
(1st Annual Halloween Carnival)....It is being held in Calexico. It is being presented by the City of Calexico Recreation Department. They say there will be so uch family fun its scary. It will be held Monday, October 31, from 4-7 pm, at the Community Center on Dool Avenue. There will be carnival games, music, craft, cake walk, La Catrina Pasarela by the Recreation Department Sewing Class and much more. Free Hot Dogs to the first 100 kids. A great way to have some spooky fun before going out trick or treating.
Arrests Made in 2020 Murder
The investigation into a November 2020 homicide has led to three people being charged with murder. On November 9, 2020, the Imperial County Sheriff's Office was notified by U. S. Border Patrol agents that the body of a man was found outside the city limits of El Centro. The victim was identified as Joe Angel Sandoval, 19, of El Centro. The ICSO Criminal Investigations Division worked multiple leads and identified three suspects as being involved in the murder. Arrests warrants were issued and the three have been taken into custody. The suspects are Jose Mario Salas, 25, Jericho Duron, 22, and Gerardo Acevedo, 33. All three suspects are currently being held in Imperial County Jail on $1 million bail.
Regular Season Coming To An End
(This is the last week of the regular season).....High School Football's regular season ends this week. Calipatria and Holtville season ends before everybody else. The Hornets and the Vikings play the Axe Game on Thursday. The rest of the games will be on Friday. Mickey Dale and George Grijalva will broadcast the Imperial Valley League Game between the Imperial Tigers and the Southwest Eagles. Pre-game is at 6:45 pm on the KXO websiter kxoradio.com. Carroll Buckley and Jon Driffell will be in Brawley for the 79th edition of the Bell Game Classic between the Brawley Wildcats and the Central Spartans. Pre-game is at 6:45 pm on the KXO YouTube Channel and on KXO Am 1230. Other games Friday include Calexico at Vincent Memorial and Thousand Oaks at Palo Verde. The CIF-San Diego Playoffs start next week.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
A car thief tried to make a clean getaway but didn't quite make it. El Centro Police located a stolen vehicle at a 4th and Ross car wash while the alleged thief was washing it. The man was taken into custody and then booked at Imperial County Jail for possession of the stolen vehicle.
