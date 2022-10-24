Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
RSU 40 School Board Meets to Discuss Removing the Book Gender Queer From School LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
It's Time to Focus on Halloween Fun In MaineThe Maine WriterFreeport, ME
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Another Maine School District Requesting Book "Gender Queer" be Removed From LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
WMTW
Maine couple gives new life to coffee sacks, feed bags for everyday use
Plenty of businesses around the state brand their products as "made in Maine," but a new company in Jefferson prefers "re-made in Maine." Blue Earth Bags repurposes old feed and coffee bean sacks into a durable tote. Kim Fenn likes knowing she’s saving and repurposing materials instead of throwing it...
lcnme.com
Wesley Robert Keep
Wesley Robert Keep passed away peacefully at his home in Whitefield on Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. after many months of illness. Born in Quincy, Mass. of Wesley Ephraim Keep and Mary Evalyn Evans. He leaves behind his wife, Constance Larochelle Keep; his daughters, Cheryl Zebrowski and husband, Ed, and Diane Payne and husband, Jeff; two grandsons, Eric and Greg Payne; his sisters, Linda Atkins and Elly Sheeley; his cousins, William Keep and wife, Janey, Sue Coombs and husband, Richard, Laura Holbrook and husband, Dan, and Randall Keep and wife, Robin. Also feeling his loss are members of Connie’s family: niece, Marie Beaulieu; grand-nephews, Mike Rancourt and partner, Jen, and Brian Beaulieu and wife, Shy; great-grand nephews and niece, Nathan, Nicholas, Gaige, and Echo, who all fondly called him “Uncle Wes” and were always impressed with his stature and knowledge of so many different things.
boothbayregister.com
Opening soon in Wiscasset, Back River Bistro
A restaurant with upscale, farm-to-table dining will return at 65 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset. Mathew and Corrinna Stum plan to open Back River Bistro before Thanksgiving in the building where Midcoast Provisions was. The Stums promise a modern menu featuring a variety of locally sourced meats, fish, produce and dairy products when seasonably available. They’ll also have a fully stocked bar, locally brewed beers, fine wines and spirits.
lcnme.com
‘As You Like It’ at The Waldo Oct. 28
The Waldo proudly presents “As You Like It” on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. as part of the “Shakespeare in Communities” program offered in collaboration with the Theater at Monmouth. “As You Like It” is the story of Rosalind. Oppressed and exiled from court under...
What is a Hot Pot Restaurant and Does Portland, Maine Have One?
Hibachi restaurant? Sure. An all-you-can-eat grill experience like Fire & Ice in Boston? Absolutely. But never have I heard of a Hot Pot restaurant until I was scrolling through social media the other day -- and now I'm super intrigued. According to Sichuan Kitchen in Portland, when it comes to...
lcnme.com
Matthew Jon Christ
Matthew Jon Christ, 29, of Damariscotta, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 3, 2022. He was born on Jan. 2, 1993 to Jon and Tami Lewis Christ. When he was 3 years old he attended Salt Bay Area Head Start, where he met his lifelong best friend, Josh Benner. He held...
lcnme.com
Characters of the County: Dick Mclean Moved To Maine and Found Home
There was a time when Richard J. “Dick” McLean was a fixture in the Damariscotta community. While he was in office, the one-time long-serving select board member made it a point to be visible in his community, stopping downtown daily to check his mail, grab his coffee, and really, chat with his neighbors.
lcnme.com
Robert J. Foote
Robert J. Foote, 66, of Newcastle, died peacefully at Maine Medical Center in early October 2022 after a courageous and long struggle. Born and lived most of his life on Long Island, N.Y., he retired to Newcastle in 2017. He just loved living in Maine, especially seeing the world from the seat of his lawnmower. His big heartfelt presences will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
lcnme.com
Madison Favors Balance Between Industry and Environment in House Bid
Lynn J. Madison, R-Waldoboro, has been a NASA engineer, a mortgage broker, a business owner, a prosecutor, and a defense attorney. He is also a sportsman and a sailor and as such has an interest in protecting Maine’s natural resources. Advocating for clean water in order to protect the Maine industries that rely on it are among his goals as a candidate for House District 45.
New Buffet Coming Soon to Former Super Great Wall Location in South Portland
Fans of the Super Great Wall buffet located at Mall Side Plaza in South Portland have been through a lot of disappointment with their favorite buffet over the years. The popular restaurant had its problems over the years, including a labor lawsuit in 2009 and a long closure and reopening in 2019 under new management which didn't last long before closing again, permanently.
lcnme.com
Turkey Public Supper
The Somerville Volunteer Fire Department will host a turkey public supper on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Adults $10, children 6-12 $6, children 5 and under free. The supper will be held at the Somerville Fire Station on Route 17.
This Boulder That Ended Up in the Road in Biddeford, Maine is Thick With Irony
Ashley Richardson of Biddeford was driving on Route 111 when she suddenly noticed something odd sitting in the middle lane at the traffic light near Walmart. There, almost smack dab in the middle of that lane like it was waiting for a green light, was a big boulder. Ashley of...
Drive on the Brunswick, Topsham, Maine, Bridge? Prepare for a Partial Closure
The Frank J. Wood bridge was built in 1932 to span the Androscoggin River between Brunswick and Topsham. After 90 years, it's showing its age and is scheduled for replacement as soon as bids on the new construction are sent out by the Maine DOT and a contract is awarded.
Halloween Events Around Maine 10/26 to 10/30
Clear your calendars, everyone, because this week is jam-packed with fun Halloween events for the whole family, as well as some just for adults. A separate weekend edition of Halloween events with Halloween included will be coming out towards the end of the week, so be on the lookout for it.
mainebiz.biz
$1M restoration of old sea captain’s house in Searsport almost complete
When a retired medical provider from Florida and her daughter bought a 19th-century sea captain’s home in Searsport in 2019, they knew a lot of restoration work would have to be done to bring it back as a bed-and-breakfast. To date, they’ve invested about $1 million to tackle the...
Are Motorized Bicycles Taking Over Maine And The World?
When I was growing up, I loved riding my bicycle. As I road my bicycle I would sing, "Bicycle Race," by Queen. But there is now a phenomena that has taken over Lewiston/Auburn, pretty much all of Central Maine, from my point of view and I need to get your thoughts on it!
WMTW
Person admits setting nearly 2-dozen roadside fires in Maine
BALDWIN, Maine — Investigators from the State Fire Marshal's Office and Maine Forest Service say they have found the person who set more than 20 roadside fires this summer throughout Oxford, Cumberland and York counties. Investigators spent a month looking into the fires and say each one had similar...
JUST IN: Car Crashes, Sinks, in Maine Pond Early Tuesday Morning
According to WGME 13, a car ended up in Maine's Peabody Pond early on Tuesday morning. Crew responded in the early morning hours Tuesday to Peabody Pond in the Maine town of Sebago. The car had gone into the water from the boat launch, according to officials. At this time,...
Motorcyclist who died in Gorham crash has been identified
PORTLAND, Maine — The motorcyclist who died Tuesday in a crash involving a car and school bus in Gorham has been identified. Casey Southworth, 18, of Norway was operating a 2003 Kawasaki ZX600 when the crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Route 202, also known as the Gray Road, according to a news release issued Wednesday morning by the Gorham Police Department.
Maine High School Student Dragged For Half a Mile Down The Road Behind Classmate’s Car
A Maine high school student was dragged for more than half a mile behind a car on Monday afternoon. WGME 13 reported that a high school student from South Portland was being dropped off at his home after school by another student before the incident occured. After the boy got...
