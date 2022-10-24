Wesley Robert Keep passed away peacefully at his home in Whitefield on Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. after many months of illness. Born in Quincy, Mass. of Wesley Ephraim Keep and Mary Evalyn Evans. He leaves behind his wife, Constance Larochelle Keep; his daughters, Cheryl Zebrowski and husband, Ed, and Diane Payne and husband, Jeff; two grandsons, Eric and Greg Payne; his sisters, Linda Atkins and Elly Sheeley; his cousins, William Keep and wife, Janey, Sue Coombs and husband, Richard, Laura Holbrook and husband, Dan, and Randall Keep and wife, Robin. Also feeling his loss are members of Connie’s family: niece, Marie Beaulieu; grand-nephews, Mike Rancourt and partner, Jen, and Brian Beaulieu and wife, Shy; great-grand nephews and niece, Nathan, Nicholas, Gaige, and Echo, who all fondly called him “Uncle Wes” and were always impressed with his stature and knowledge of so many different things.

WHITEFIELD, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO