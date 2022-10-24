Read full article on original website
The Ringer
Champions League Drama Highlights Just How Much Football Has Changed
Where to even begin? Well, Musa and Ryan start with a brief roundup of Wednesday’s Women’s Champions League games (2:45), before focusing on the drama of the men’s (6:56). They chat about Atleti’s exit after a post-final-whistle lifeline (11:26), another disappointing exit (19:40), Spurs’ roller-coaster final few minutes (28:29), and the rest of this week’s action (42:25).
The Ringer
From Outside Centre to Love Islander, Jay Younger Chats With Jim Hamilton
Something a bit different this week as Jim sits down with reality star and former rugby player and now fan Jay Younger. Jay was working as an investment analyst when he was approached and cast to be on Love Island 2022. In this chat, we hear how we went from playing rugby and competing at the national level in the 400 meters, to being involved in one of the most-watched reality TV shows of all time. Jay tells us what really happens behind the scenes at Love Island, how contrived the show felt, and how he felt manipulated by producers to fit their narrative. We also hear about his relationships with other contestants and the pressure he felt coming out of the villa. There are lots of parallels between Jim and Jay’s experiences being in the spotlight. It’s a really interesting chat between two men at the top of their game, enjoy.
The Ringer
How Low Scoring Is Affecting Variance and Spreads
This week, Sharp and House begin by sharing their thoughts on TNF (1:00) before explaining why lower scoring has increased gambling variance this season (6:00). Then, they discuss whether Kyle Shanahan can continue his dominance over the Rams (18:00) before giving out their picks for all three New York teams this week (26:00). Finally, they close the show by selecting the betting buddy with the best listener-submitted bet (48:00).
The Ringer
Is Raiders-Saints Do or Die? Plus: How to Bet Home Underdogs.
This week, Austin and Warren discuss the playoff implications of Raiders-Saints and explain why we should expect to see a high-scoring affair (6:00). Then, they examine Bill Belichick’s record following a loss (17:00), and examine why the Giants are once again underdogs (29:00). Finally, they preview 49ers-Rams and share a teaser leg they like (43:00).
The Ringer
The Bridge Scene Redux - ‘House of the Dragon’ Finale
Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin discuss the scene from the Season 1 finale of House of the Dragon in which Otto Hightower tries to negotiate peace with Rhaenyra and Daemon on the bridge of Dragonstone. Breaking Down the ‘House of the Dragon’ Finale (SPOILERS) Alfa Romeo F1 Driver...
The Ringer
The 2023 QB Draft Class: Everything You Need to Know Right Now
Kevin is joined by The Athletic’s Nate Tice and The New York Times and Bleacher Report’s Derrik Klassen to share their thoughts and takes on most notable quarterback prospects in the 2023 draft class. Host: Kevin Clark. Guests: Nate Tice and Derrik Klassen. Producer: Richie Bozek. Additional Production...
The Ringer
Power Ranking the Top 12 QBs for the Rest of the Season
We each power rank our top fantasy quarterbacks for the rest of the season and debate who should make the final 12. We finish the show by chatting with author Tyler Dunne about his new book The Blood and Guts: How Tight Ends Save Football and its roundabout connection to our podcast.
The Ringer
Suns Are Still Good, Best Roster in the NBA, Damien Woody on the Patriots’ QB Drama, Plus Worst Take
Russillo shares his Tales From the Couch after watching Suns-Warriors and Mavericks-Pelicans, before examining arguments for which NBA team has the best roster (0:32). Next, Ryen is joined by two-time Super Bowl champion Damien Woody to discuss the Patriots’ loss to the Bears on Monday night. Woody recalls the locker-room buzz during the QB change from Drew Bledsoe to Tom Brady in 2001, the Giants’ and Jets’ impressive records through seven weeks, the struggle to identify NFC contenders, and more (12:18). Next Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle hand out their Worst Take (36:05), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (46:19).
The Ringer
Marcus Spears Shares a Hilarious Jerry Jones Story and His List of Good NFL Teams
Kevin is joined former Cowboys defensive end and current ESPN analyst Marcus Spears to decide which teams are actually good in the NFL, discuss whether LSU football is in a promising spot with Brian Kelly, and explain his deep love for Bridgerton and Chili’s. Host: Kevin Clark. Guest: Marcus...
