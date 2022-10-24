Something a bit different this week as Jim sits down with reality star and former rugby player and now fan Jay Younger. Jay was working as an investment analyst when he was approached and cast to be on Love Island 2022. In this chat, we hear how we went from playing rugby and competing at the national level in the 400 meters, to being involved in one of the most-watched reality TV shows of all time. Jay tells us what really happens behind the scenes at Love Island, how contrived the show felt, and how he felt manipulated by producers to fit their narrative. We also hear about his relationships with other contestants and the pressure he felt coming out of the villa. There are lots of parallels between Jim and Jay’s experiences being in the spotlight. It’s a really interesting chat between two men at the top of their game, enjoy.

1 DAY AGO