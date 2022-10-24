ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Book a Myrtle Beach Ghost Tour This Fall

Myrtle Beach doesn’t monkey around when it comes to ghost stories. The area’s history extends back way before golf courses and calabash shrimp. It’s been home to an Air Force base and timber mills, plus pirates and members of the Waccamaw tribe. There’s plenty of haunting potential....
Crafty Rooster is a must eat for CCU and other sports fans alike in Conway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Owners and Coastal Carolina Alumni, Sean Kobos and Dan Katawczik wanted a CCU themed bar that was family friendly. Chauncey, the CCU mascot, is described in the novel, “Canterbury Tales” as a “crafty rooster”. They thought what better name, and perfect timing to fit in with the craft beer boom.
Little Spider Creations can bring your ideas to life “size”

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Little Spider Creations makes magic happen. Their team of talented artisans will craft the perfect project for you, while staying in a price range you are very satisfied with. They’ve worked for clients like Six Flags, Busch Gardens, and even right here in the Grand...
Walk-On’s opens new Surfside Beach-area location

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux opened its new location in the Surfside Beach area on Monday. The new restaurant is located at 101 N. Strand Parkway across from the Target. The first 100 guests were entered into a drawing to win free Walk On’s for one year, according to a news […]
Myrtle Beach grocery shopper buys $1M lotto ticket

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A grocery shopper in Myrtle Beach won $1 million playing the lottery. Someone visiting the Kroger store on Renee Drive purchased a Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing worth $1 million, according to South Carolina lottery officials. The five white-ball numbers drawn Saturday were 19,...
Cold front moves through tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Partly sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures will be observed today. All cities will max out in the upper-70s to near 80 degrees. A cold front is approaching the area and some light, brief showers will be possible as the front pushes through. For...
FIRST ALERT: Cooler, fall finish on the way to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A weak cold front will push through the region tonight ushering in slightly cooler, but pleasant weather for the rest of the week. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through most of the night with a stray sprinkle possible as a cold front moves through the region. The front is not very strong, but will drop temperatures into the middle and upper 50s by Thursday morning.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

What is your favourite comfort food? If you usually go for burgers and fries, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never visited them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
