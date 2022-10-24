Read full article on original website
paradiseresortmb.com
Book a Myrtle Beach Ghost Tour This Fall
Myrtle Beach doesn’t monkey around when it comes to ghost stories. The area’s history extends back way before golf courses and calabash shrimp. It’s been home to an Air Force base and timber mills, plus pirates and members of the Waccamaw tribe. There’s plenty of haunting potential....
WMBF
‘He brought joy to a countless number of people:’ Former Myrtle Beach Pelicans team dog dies
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans announced on social media Tuesday, the passing of their former team dog, Deuce. Deuce, the Pelicans team dog from 2008 through the 2018 season, passed away at the age of 14. He was the team’s second team dog, passing the torch...
myhorrynews.com
The old Presbyterian church in Myrtle Beach could be an entertainment venue next year
The old First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach could turn into a multi-use entertainment business after city council on Monday passed a resolution declaring the property abandoned, thus paving the way for the proposed developer to receive tax credits for renovations. The developers want to turn the old church location...
Hurricane Ian damaged sand dunes, threatened sea turtle nests, Myrtle Beach park ranger says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As the Grand Strand recovers from Hurricane Ian, some things will take longer than others to come back to normal. Myrtle Beach State Park is home to a mile stretch of sand dunes and multiple sea turtle nests. During the storm, officials said the dunes lost between 10 feet and […]
WMBF
Crafty Rooster is a must eat for CCU and other sports fans alike in Conway
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Owners and Coastal Carolina Alumni, Sean Kobos and Dan Katawczik wanted a CCU themed bar that was family friendly. Chauncey, the CCU mascot, is described in the novel, “Canterbury Tales” as a “crafty rooster”. They thought what better name, and perfect timing to fit in with the craft beer boom.
wpde.com
North Myrtle Beach Rescue Fish Fry & BBQ fundraiser: $15 all-you-can-eat food
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Do you like fish? How about barbecue?. You can have both this Saturday at North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad’s annual Fish Fry & Barbecue Fundraiser. The Rescue Squad assists with EMS calls and water rescues. They also stand by at high school...
WMBF
Little Spider Creations can bring your ideas to life “size”
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Little Spider Creations makes magic happen. Their team of talented artisans will craft the perfect project for you, while staying in a price range you are very satisfied with. They’ve worked for clients like Six Flags, Busch Gardens, and even right here in the Grand...
wpde.com
Charlie's Place in Myrtle Beach inducted into Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The historic Charlie's Place in Myrtle Beach is being inducted into the Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame. The award is presented to groups or individuals who are devoted to promoting and preserving Carolina Beach music, according to a release. Charlie's Place was a...
Walk-On’s opens new Surfside Beach-area location
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux opened its new location in the Surfside Beach area on Monday. The new restaurant is located at 101 N. Strand Parkway across from the Target. The first 100 guests were entered into a drawing to win free Walk On’s for one year, according to a news […]
Man accused of embezzling $2 million from Air Power Inc, bought Myrtle Beach condo, jet skis, boats, four-wheelers, cars, golf carts, DOJ says
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Lexington man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to embezzling $2 million from a business in High Point and stealing $750 thousand in pandemic relief fund money. 62-year-old, Samuel Allen Mouzon, will spend 41 months behind bars and serve three years of supervised...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach grocery shopper buys $1M lotto ticket
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A grocery shopper in Myrtle Beach won $1 million playing the lottery. Someone visiting the Kroger store on Renee Drive purchased a Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing worth $1 million, according to South Carolina lottery officials. The five white-ball numbers drawn Saturday were 19,...
WMBF
Surfside Beach seeks community input determining what town’s future will look like
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Surfside Beach wants its residents to fill the seats at its Citizen’s Workshop to hear what direction they think the town should go over the next five to 10 years. Surfside Beach holds these Citizen’s Workshops every few months discussing different topics, but at...
Man climbs over perimeter gate, gets onto runway at Myrtle Beach airport, authorities say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Tuesday after climbing over a perimeter gate and going onto the runway at Myrtle Beach International Airport, an airport spokesman said. The man was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center after the incident and charged with “entry on another’s pasture or other lands after […]
wbtw.com
Cold front moves through tonight
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Partly sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures will be observed today. All cities will max out in the upper-70s to near 80 degrees. A cold front is approaching the area and some light, brief showers will be possible as the front pushes through. For...
Crews continue working to restore power in Surfside Beach area after crash on Highway 17 Business
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Power has been restored to all but about a dozen Santee Cooper customers affected after a utility pole was damaged in a crash Tuesday morning in the Surfside Beach area. The crash at about 6:45 a.m. initially knocked out power to about 3,000 customers along Highway 17 Business between 17th […]
wpde.com
Historic Myrtle Beach neighborhood, former Air Force base celebrates 20 year anniversary
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Seagate Village, located along the southern end of the Grand Strand, is a historic area in Myrtle Beach. On Saturday, neighbors living in Seagate Village and across the Grand Strand, celebrated the 20 year anniversary of the neighborhood that took over a notable site.
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: NOAA predicts ‘rare triple dip’ La Niña for this upcoming winter season
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Grand Strand and Pee Dee are in store for a warm and dry winter, according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, also known as NOAA. Last week, the agency released an annual winter outlook that spans the country. Meteorologist Matt Bullock explains how the...
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Cooler, fall finish on the way to end the week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A weak cold front will push through the region tonight ushering in slightly cooler, but pleasant weather for the rest of the week. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through most of the night with a stray sprinkle possible as a cold front moves through the region. The front is not very strong, but will drop temperatures into the middle and upper 50s by Thursday morning.
3 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
What is your favourite comfort food? If you usually go for burgers and fries, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never visited them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
WMBF
Carolina Forest family preps annual haunted house for the community
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In the month of October, many families plan their Halloween costumes or even plan a spooky party, but the Dorenbos family takes the Halloween tradition to the next level. Located in Carolina Forest, the Oakbury haunted house has been an icon in the community,. It’s...
