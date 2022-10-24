Read full article on original website
Smaller communities in North Dakota need employees
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A USDA report shows that non-metropolitan areas lost more than five percent of their available workforce since 2007. Some areas saw a more significant loss. In smaller communities, every person plays an important role. Hiring has been tough for the past few months at the Main...
Burgum unveils plan to combat workforce shortage
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Workforce shortages have been an issue in Bismarck and the rest of the nation. Wednesday, Governor Burgum along with members of North Dakota’s Development Council released proposals to address the need. The 50-million-dollar ND Works Investment Plan focuses on five areas to foster workforce...
Falling oil prices to spur lower taxes for ND drillers
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Unless oil prices increase dramatically in the remaining days of October, North Dakota’s treasury won’t be banking the benefits of a tax increase on drillers that have bumped state tax collections by $120 million since June, the state tax commissioner said Monday. The...
North Dakota gets younger with one of the highest birth rates in the country
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Recent research on birth rates in the United States has placed North Dakota at a very high ranking. North Dakota ranks number three out of all 50 states for the highest birth rate, falling behind only Utah and Alaska. Because of the high number of babies born, North Dakota was the only state to get younger, with the average age of the state’s population dropping from 37 to 35.2.
Marriage counseling vs. divorce: combating the rising divorce rates in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It seems like lots of things are going up and up these days. Gas prices and groceries are just a few. Another alarming increase taking place in North Dakota is the divorce rate. All the stress COVID-19 created, combined with skyrocketing inflation seems to be negatively...
Three-division proposal meets 60% membership support threshold to be presented to the NDHSAA
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The three-class system for high school basketball in North Dakota is being proposed again. This time, it’s gaining serious momentum. A survey was conducted with member schools in February of 2022, and more than 85% of responses were in support. After overwhelming support from the survey, a focus group made up of a representative from each region put together a proposal. That proposal was finalized earlier this month.
North Dakota’s energy leaders discuss long term future of energy sources
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota is known for its oil and gas production, but state Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms expects the future to be more energy-diverse. That was the message at the “Bakken 2030 and Beyond” event last week in Watford City. Helms said that...
Montana Governor to push improvements to healthcare system during 2023 legislative session
BILLINGS, M.T. (KUMV) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte says he will be working with the state legislature to improve healthcare during the upcoming legislative session. Speaking in Billings on Friday, the governor said it would be a priority to expand healthcare access while lowering costs throughout the state. He also wants to remove barriers that make it difficult for qualified providers to start work in Montana.
Earl Strinden remembered by former governors, UND President
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Prominent Republican North Dakota politician Earl Strinden passed away last week, and his funeral was held Monday in Fargo. If you paid any attention to North Dakota politics in the 70s and 80s, you’d be familiar with former House Majority Leader Earl Strinden. ”He was...
Opponents of Measure 1 gather at the Capitol
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - People from various industries who oppose Measure 1 gathered at the Capitol today to discuss how the current system works and why the measure would slow progress. The Measure would impose term limits on state legislators to serve no more than 8 years in the House...
