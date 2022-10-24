ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Flu spreading early this season in Valley — Experts detail uptick

By Alejandra Yanez
 2 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Rio Grande Valley is experiencing an increase in flu cases and hospitalizations, after a couple years of reprieve as people guarded against COVID-19.

Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo told ValleyCentral the flu is spreading early this season — and the county has already begun to see an uptick in cases and hospitalizations.

Castillo said the flu was almost dormant for the past two years due to the country’s approach to combating COVID-19 with mask-wearing, hand washing and social distancing. However, it is now back, given more people are relaxing those preventative measures.

In comparison to pre-COVID-19 flu seasons, Castillo said the Rio Grande Valley is off to an early start. He said similar upticks are happening across Texas and the United States.

Earlier this month in Hidalgo County, a 3-year-old died of respiratory symptoms after testing positive for the flu, authorities say.

Alhough the child tested positive for the flu, the county must await a final determination for the cause of death that comes from state health officials and could take weeks.

RELATED: Officials: 3-year-old who died had tested positive for flu; state investigating cause

“Normally people get their flu vaccine about now or a little bit later, but if somebody hasn’t gotten it yet, it’s really time to do it,” Castillo said.

Is it COVID-19 or the flu?

With COVID-19 still prominent in the community, ValleyCentral asked how the public can differentiate between COVID-19 and flu symptoms.

“We’ve really passed our Omicron wave, so what’s really spreading right now is the flu and some respiratory viruses,” Castillo said. “The big difference between the two and COVID is going to be loss of smell or taste, that’s not as common lately and maybe some GI symptoms.”

Measures to guard against the flu

Some preventative measures to consider this flu season include staying home when sick, wearing a mask and washing your hands.

Castillo said the flu shot is recommended for everyone 6 months and older regardless of one’s state of health.

Rio Grande Valley rises to No. 1 this week for flu activity in US: report

Margarita Smith from the Cameron County Health Department said it is safe to take the COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot at the same time.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved a quadrivalent influenza shot for those 65 and older. Smith suggests speaking to your health care provider to decide which dosage is best for you.

“There may be some temporary side effects, just like when you get your COVID-19 vaccine you can get fatigued, fever, mild body aches but you definitely can get your vaccine,” Smith said.

Texas flu season off to a busy start, CDC numbers show

(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. is starting to see signs of an early flu season this year. According to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, visits to doctors’ offices for respiratory illness are already above baseline levels, and more people are testing positive for influenza, especially in the south and southeast. Few places […]
TEXAS STATE
KRGV

Harlingen food pantry keeping record of who receives food

Thousands of people turn to local food pantries to help keep food on the table, but some can also try to take advantage of the situation. The Valley has a large food need, and one local organization in Cameron County says they are working to meet that need by taking applications to help keep track of who receives food.
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

RGV non-profit helping area families with several meals

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, high gas prices and inflation, it can be a challenge for many families across the Valley to put food on the table. One non-profit is stepping in to help by donating funds to the food bank of the Rio Grande Valley. The Rotary Club of […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Who has the best wings in the Valley? Let the battle begin

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Who has the best wings in the Rio Grande Valley? ValleyCentral is letting you decide. This battle of the best wings could get spicy, but it will come down to the restaurants with the most vocal fans–who make the most mentions on our social media channel. To have a […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Burlington to open store in Pharr—and has a surprise for a local school

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Off-price retailer Burlington is opening a store this week in Pharr. To celebrate the occasion, the store will be donating $5,000 through AdoptAClassroom.org to a school in the PSJA Independent School District to celebrate the occasion. The donation is intended to be used for school supplies at a select campus that will […]
PHARR, TX
kgns.tv

Governor Abbott activates state resources ahead of severe storms

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - We started our Monday with some light drizzle during the early morning hours and we could possibly see the return of some rain and even thunderstorms. Governor Greg Abbott has activated state emergency resources ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding expected to move across the state through early Tuesday morning.
TEXAS STATE
