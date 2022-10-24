Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Chiefs Travis Kelce gives back to Overland Park through community project
Chiefs Travis Kelce and Lowe's Home Team donated time to improve the InterUrban Arthouse in Overland Park as part of a community project.
LOOK: First images of Buffalo Bills’ new stadium released
The first pictures of the Buffalo Bills new stadium have been released and it looks pretty, pretty, pretty good. Despite
Kansas retiree turns his love of the Chiefs into a yard display everyone wants to see
There are Chiefs’ signs, Chiefs’ flags, Chiefs’ logos, and a 1965 Chevrolet firetruck painted red and yellow and ready for tailgating.
Joens, No. 8 Iowa State slight Big 12 favorite over Texas
Bill Fennelly has been Iowa State’s coach longer than the Big 12 has existed, and the last time he was this excited going into a season was more than two decades ago. Fennelly has preseason AP All-America forward Ashley Joens back for a fifth season, along Big 12 defensive player of the year Lexi Donarski and conference assists leader Emily Ryan returning after a school-record 28 wins and NCAA Sweet 16 appearance last season. Iowa State is eighth in the preseason AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll and was tabbed by Big 12 coaches as a slight favorite over...
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
Location: Manhattan, Kan. Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Stadium (50,000) Jason Benetti (Play-by-Play), Brock Huard (Analyst), Allison Williams (Sidelines) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. THE STORYLINES. 1)...
