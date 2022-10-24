ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WBUR

U.S. Latinos would be world's 5th-largest economy

The U.S. Latino community is a lucrative demographic group that is becoming more and more valuable. New research has found that if it was its own country, the U.S.'s Latino population would have the fifth-largest economy in the world. Public Radio's Roben Farzad joins Here & Now's Celeste Headlee to...
AFP

Brazil runoff: 3 key factors

Charisma and campaign strategy won't be the only things in play when Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and leftist challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva face off in a polarizing runoff election Sunday. - Rejection - Millions of Brazilians hate Bolsonaro, Lula or both -- and that rejection vote will play a decisive role, analysts say.
WBUR

Congress considers support for Ukraine's war effort

Congress considers support for Ukraine's war effort. Republicans and some Democrats have signaled a willingness to limit support for Ukraine's war effort ahead of the midterms. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes talks with NBC senior congressional reporter Scott Wong.
WBUR

The latest from Iran as protests continue

In Iran, police clashed with tens of thousands of protesters who crowded the streets in Iran's major cities to mark 40 days since the death of Mahsa Amini. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes hears from Firuzeh Mahmoudi, co-founder and director of United for Iran.
WBUR

A quarter of a million immigrants are in legal limbo

A quarter of a million immigrants are in legal limbo. Settlement talks to extend temporary protected status for many immigrants have fallen apart. Temporary protected status, or TPS, allows people to live and work in the U.S. if they are from designated countries that are engulfed in war or battered by natural disasters.
WBUR

Second rail union votes against deal

A union representing nearly 6,000 railroad workers voted down a tentative contract agreement with freight railroad companies yesterday. The deal had been brokered by the White House just last month. The rejection from the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen (BRS) is the second rejection of the deal and could mean a nationwide rail strike just in time for the holidays, potentially devastating the economy.
TheDailyBeast

Scientists Fear New COVID Variants Are Deadly Like the 2020 Wave

The new COVID subvariants that are becoming dominant all over the world aren’t just more contagious than previous variants and subvariants—they might cause more severe disease, too.That’s an ominous sign if, as experts predict, there’s a new global wave of COVID in the coming months. It’s one thing to weather a surge in infections that mostly results in mild disease. Cases go up but hospitalizations and deaths don’t. But a surge in serious disease could lead to a surge in hospitalizations and deaths, too.It could be like 2020 or 2021, all over again. The big difference is that we now...

