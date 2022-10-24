Read full article on original website
Related
Bob Woodward Was Stunned By What Trump Told Young Son Barron About Coronavirus
“My God, Trump is conning not just me but his son," the Watergate journalist recalled thinking.
U.S. Latinos would be world's 5th-largest economy
The U.S. Latino community is a lucrative demographic group that is becoming more and more valuable. New research has found that if it was its own country, the U.S.'s Latino population would have the fifth-largest economy in the world. Public Radio's Roben Farzad joins Here & Now's Celeste Headlee to...
China reports 1,658 new COVID cases for Oct 28 vs 1,506 a day earlier
BEIJING, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China reported 1,658 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 28, of which 377 were symptomatic and 1,281 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.
Brazil runoff: 3 key factors
Charisma and campaign strategy won't be the only things in play when Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and leftist challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva face off in a polarizing runoff election Sunday. - Rejection - Millions of Brazilians hate Bolsonaro, Lula or both -- and that rejection vote will play a decisive role, analysts say.
Congress considers support for Ukraine's war effort
Congress considers support for Ukraine's war effort. Republicans and some Democrats have signaled a willingness to limit support for Ukraine's war effort ahead of the midterms. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes talks with NBC senior congressional reporter Scott Wong.
The latest from Iran as protests continue
In Iran, police clashed with tens of thousands of protesters who crowded the streets in Iran's major cities to mark 40 days since the death of Mahsa Amini. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes hears from Firuzeh Mahmoudi, co-founder and director of United for Iran.
A quarter of a million immigrants are in legal limbo
A quarter of a million immigrants are in legal limbo. Settlement talks to extend temporary protected status for many immigrants have fallen apart. Temporary protected status, or TPS, allows people to live and work in the U.S. if they are from designated countries that are engulfed in war or battered by natural disasters.
Second rail union votes against deal
A union representing nearly 6,000 railroad workers voted down a tentative contract agreement with freight railroad companies yesterday. The deal had been brokered by the White House just last month. The rejection from the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen (BRS) is the second rejection of the deal and could mean a nationwide rail strike just in time for the holidays, potentially devastating the economy.
Scientists Fear New COVID Variants Are Deadly Like the 2020 Wave
The new COVID subvariants that are becoming dominant all over the world aren’t just more contagious than previous variants and subvariants—they might cause more severe disease, too.That’s an ominous sign if, as experts predict, there’s a new global wave of COVID in the coming months. It’s one thing to weather a surge in infections that mostly results in mild disease. Cases go up but hospitalizations and deaths don’t. But a surge in serious disease could lead to a surge in hospitalizations and deaths, too.It could be like 2020 or 2021, all over again. The big difference is that we now...
