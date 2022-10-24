Read full article on original website
The latest from Iran as protests continue
In Iran, police clashed with tens of thousands of protesters who crowded the streets in Iran's major cities to mark 40 days since the death of Mahsa Amini. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes hears from Firuzeh Mahmoudi, co-founder and director of United for Iran.
A quarter of a million immigrants are in legal limbo
A quarter of a million immigrants are in legal limbo. Settlement talks to extend temporary protected status for many immigrants have fallen apart. Temporary protected status, or TPS, allows people to live and work in the U.S. if they are from designated countries that are engulfed in war or battered by natural disasters.
