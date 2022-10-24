ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

Johnston schools receive money for electric bus

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 2 days ago

Johnston County’s public schools are joining the move to electric vehicles. With money from the state’s settlement with Volkswagen, Johnston schools will purchase an electric school bus. Also, the schools will receive money to buy a cleaner-burning diesel bus. “Today is a good day for the health and pocketbooks of North Carolinians as we continue on our path to clean […]

Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password

The post Johnston schools receive money for electric bus first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

Comments / 1

Related
cbs17

Renters now outnumber homeowners in these 2 Raleigh ZIP codes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Renters now outnumber homeowners in two Raleigh ZIP codes where a decade ago the opposite was true, according to a study from a rental home management website. The study from Rentcafe points out that in those two ZIP codes — 27617 and 27605 — renters...
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Single family residence in Raleigh sells for $1.2 million

A house built in 1970 located in the 2800 block of Exeter Circle in Raleigh has new owners. The 3,179-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 10, 2022. The $1,200,000 purchase price works out to $377 per square foot. The house is situated on a 0.5-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Wilson leaders, community share their visions for newly-purchased Wilson Mall

WILSON, N.C. — City of Wilson leaders are sharing more about what the future holds for the abandoned Wilson Mall. On Oct. 20, the city council authorized the city to purchase the property at 1501 Ward Blvd. from the Georgia-based Hull Property Group for $3 million. The city council approved using $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help with the purchase.
WILSON, NC
neusenews.com

Driver transported to ECU Health in Greenville after single car accident

On Tuesday around 12:30pm, Emergency Services, the Kinston Police Department and Kinston Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of E New Bern Road and Meadowbrook Dr. According to Officer Rouse, “A male in his 30s has been transported to ECU Health in Greenville with non-life...
KINSTON, NC
Queen City News

Semi driver falls asleep, crashes on North Carolina interstate

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A semi-truck crash closed part of I-885 in Durham early Wednesday, according to police. This happened just after midnight Wednesday on I-885 near US highway 70 and exit 10. Police said the semi driver fell asleep at the wheel, hit the guardrail, and multiple signs before the 18-wheeler went into a ditch. According […]
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Tractor trailer driver falls asleep, dumps load on I-95

DUNN, N.C. — Crews were recovering everything from Ragu spaghetti sauce to roller skates from an overturned tractor trailer on Interstate 95 in Harnett County on Wednesday. The State Highway Patrol reported that the driver, pulling a load from Pennsylvania to Florida, fell asleep in a work zone. The accident happened just before noon in the southbound lanes near the city of Dunn.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
WRAL

When is trick-or-treat this year? Monday, Oct. 31

RALEIGH, N.C. — Editor's note: This is our friendly annual reminder that kids go trick-or-treating on Oct. 31. Every year, I ask that and end up having to look it up online to determine what day trick or treating is happening in my area. As with every year, Go Ask Mom has you covered!
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Buffalo Road closing near Clayton, 6-mile detour in place

CLAYTON, N.C. — Drivers in Johnston County will notice a traffic shift next week. Beginning Monday, Oct. 31, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will close a section of Buffalo Road between Clayton and Selma to replace a pipe near Live Oak Church Road. The closure will last through...
CLAYTON, NC
The Johnstonian News

The Johnstonian News

Smithfield, NC
1K+
Followers
735
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

614 E. Market St. Smithfield, North Carolina 27577 919-284-2295

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/johnstonian

Comments / 0

Community Policy