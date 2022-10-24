Johnston schools receive money for electric bus

Johnston County’s public schools are joining the move to electric vehicles. With money from the state’s settlement with Volkswagen, Johnston schools will purchase an electric school bus. Also, the schools will receive money to buy a cleaner-burning diesel bus. “Today is a good day for the health and pocketbooks of North Carolinians as we continue on our path to clean […]

