Effective: 2022-10-26 20:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-27 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Block Island; Bristol; Eastern Kent; Newport; Northwest Providence; Southeast Providence; Washington; Western Kent AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS EVENING WILL GRADUALLY IMPROVE FROM WEST TO EAST OVERNIGHT Areas of dense fog will continue to impact portions of central and eastern Massachusetts as well as parts of Rhode Island this evening. Visibility may be reduced to near zero at times. Motorists are urged to drive with extra caution and be prepared for rapidly changing visibility over short distances. Visibility should gradually improve from west to east overnight; particularly after midnight as drier air slowly works in from the west.

BRISTOL COUNTY, RI ・ 9 HOURS AGO