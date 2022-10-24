Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Block Island, Bristol, Eastern Kent, Newport by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 20:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-27 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Block Island; Bristol; Eastern Kent; Newport; Northwest Providence; Southeast Providence; Washington; Western Kent AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS EVENING WILL GRADUALLY IMPROVE FROM WEST TO EAST OVERNIGHT Areas of dense fog will continue to impact portions of central and eastern Massachusetts as well as parts of Rhode Island this evening. Visibility may be reduced to near zero at times. Motorists are urged to drive with extra caution and be prepared for rapidly changing visibility over short distances. Visibility should gradually improve from west to east overnight; particularly after midnight as drier air slowly works in from the west.
Special Weather Statement issued for Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 18:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-27 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnstable; Dukes; Eastern Essex; Eastern Norfolk; Eastern Plymouth; Nantucket; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Suffolk; Western Essex; Western Plymouth AREAS OF DENSE FOG DEVELOPING IN COASTAL AREAS Localized areas of dense fog have developed in coastal areas this evening. Visibility may be reduced to 1/4 mi at times. Drivers should exercise caution when encoutering areas of dense fog by leaving extra space between vehicles and reducing speed. Fog density is expected to peak between now and midnight, diminishing shortly thereafter.
