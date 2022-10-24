Nolensville High School Freshman Football Team Invited to Bowl Game for the First Time in Program History

Read full article on original website
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood Academy, Ensworth among schools moving up a classification for football starting next season
Monday was the deadline for schools to announce to the TSSAA if they intended to move up a classification for the 2023-2025 classification cycle, and several local football programs announced moves up the divisional ladder. Joining Lipscomb Academy on the move from Division II-AA to Division II-AAA will be Brentwood...
Nashville Parent
Coliseum Nights Come To Tennessee Miller Coliseum
As Murphy Center celebrates it golden anniversary along with memories of the world’s top artists performing there, the question arises about a similar future for the Tennessee Miller Coliseum. That’s MTSU’s well-used horse coliseum on West Thompson Lane. Known for its popular horse shows, ag-related events and...
clarksvillenow.com
Big Birdie Ball Tournament turns downtown Clarksville into 9-hole course
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Golfers turned downtown into a nine-hole course during the Big Birdie Ball Tournament this weekend. For a putting fee, teams got downtown-safe equipment and a course to navigate through the city, as a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters. It was the fifth annual...
Black Tennessee football uniforms return for Kentucky game with a new twist
With Halloween approaching, the Tennessee football team will don black alternate uniforms for the second straight year. However, this year's uniforms have added a unique wrinkle.
Meet Matthew Rogers, Smyrna High Bull Rider & Small Business Owner
Matthew Rogers is a 16-year-old junior at Smyrna High School – a member of the FFA, wrestler, business owner, and as of June – a bull rider. In this #RutherfordFaces, Matthew talks about what it takes to be confident as a young business owner and rider. Q: How...
New renderings of proposed Tennessee Titans stadium
Images of what the new proposed Tennessee Titans stadium are being released for the first time.
atozsports.com
Kentucky assistant makes puzzling statement ahead of matchup with Tennessee
Kentucky Wildcats offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello made a comment this past week that’s puzzling and also likely to bring a sly smile to the faces of Tennessee Vols fans. Scangarello, a California native who is in his first year on Kentucky’s staff, was recently asked by a reporter about...
ESPN
Longtime Nashville sportswriter, columnist Joe Biddle dies at 78
Joe Biddle, whose Nashville sportswriting career spanned five decades, died early Wednesday. He was 78. Born June 13, 1944, in Johnson City, Tennessee, where he was a high school classmate of Heisman Trophy winner and legendary coach Steve Spurrier, Biddle rose to prominence as the sports editor and columnist of the Nashville Banner, the city's afternoon paper, from 1979 until it shuttered its doors in 1998.
Vanderbilt students upset over affordability of new graduate apartments
The cheapest apartment is just under $1,400 and and is also under 300 square feet.
14powers.com
Tennessee Football First Look: Kentucky
Kentucky football meets Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville. Here is your first look at Kentucky. 9/24 vs. Northern Illinois 7:00 PM ET ESPN2 W 31-23 10/15 vs. Mississippi State 7:30 PM ET SECN W 27-17 10/29. 7:00 PM ET ESPN. 11/5 at Missouri TBA. 11/12 vs. Vanderbilt TBA. 11/19 vs....
lipscomb.edu
Rutherford County Director of Schools honored with Murfreesboro Shining Light Award
The Be A Light tour stopped in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Monday, Oct. 24, where more than 100 alumni, parents of students, prospective students, donors and friends gathered to hear the latest updates from Lipscomb University. As President Candice McQueen has challenged the Lipscomb community to be a light, at each...
WSMV
Nashville Powerball player wins $50,000 in Saturday’s draw
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket in Nashville won $50,000 from the drawing held on Saturday night. The winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Shell, 3701 Nolensville Pike.
Remembering Murfreesboro Developer and Philanthropist Mark Pirtle
Anyone involved in business or community development in Murfreesboro over the last roughly 40 years interacted with Mark Pirtle. He was a bundle of energy and ideas who always walked into a room with a smile on his face and kind words to those who interacted with him, be you the governor or simply a community member sitting on the board of one of the many organizations he helped. Pirtle died October 3, 2022 at the age of 70.
WAAY-TV
Tornado Watch canceled for North Alabama
5:03 p.m. UPDATE: The Tornado Watch is completely canceled. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for two North Alabama counties until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The watch area includes Limestone and Morgan counties in North Alabama, as well as Cullman County. Tornadoes, isolated hail up to 1/2-inch in...
Wynonna Judd will Recreate ‘The Judds: Love is Alive Final Tour’ at MTSU, Limited Tickets Available
Today in Leipers Fork at Fox and Locke, Wynonna Judd shared the news she will headline a history-making concert event “THE JUDDS: LOVE IS ALIVE – THE FINAL CONCERT” on Thursday, November 3rd at the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), recreating The Judds 1991 Farewell Tour for a special televised event airing in March 2023 on CMT.
Oakland High Student’s Art Featured at Frist Museum
Fernanda Morelos-Gomez is an Oakland High School senior whose artwork Like Yesterday, was selected for the 2022 TN Young Artists Show. Five students were selected to have their artwork be a part of the show, which is now on display at Frist Art Museum until February 2023. Frank Baugh, Visual...
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Tennessee
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
MTSU Makes Billboard’s Top Music Business Schools List for 7th Consecutive Year
MTSU’s Department of Recording Industry — and the College of Media and Entertainment that houses it — are marking a seventh year on Billboard‘s latest international list of top music business schools, once again earning acclaim for the program’s diversity, depth and longevity. In the...
Tennessee girl hit while getting off school bus
A 12-year-old Centerville girl was taken to the hospital Tuesday after she was hit while getting off a school bus.
Black MTSU pledges faced racial discrimination, threats from fraternity brothers, lawsuit says
A Middle Tennessee State University student is taking a fraternity to court, alleging he was subjected to racist hazing as he attempted to become a member.
