ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nolensville, TN

Nolensville High School Freshman Football Team Invited to Bowl Game for the First Time in Program History

By Austin Timberlake
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nashville Parent

Coliseum Nights Come To Tennessee Miller Coliseum

As Murphy Center celebrates it golden anniversary along with memories of the world’s top artists performing there, the question arises about a similar future for the Tennessee Miller Coliseum. That’s MTSU’s well-used horse coliseum on West Thompson Lane. Known for its popular horse shows, ag-related events and...
MURFREESBORO, TN
ESPN

Longtime Nashville sportswriter, columnist Joe Biddle dies at 78

Joe Biddle, whose Nashville sportswriting career spanned five decades, died early Wednesday. He was 78. Born June 13, 1944, in Johnson City, Tennessee, where he was a high school classmate of Heisman Trophy winner and legendary coach Steve Spurrier, Biddle rose to prominence as the sports editor and columnist of the Nashville Banner, the city's afternoon paper, from 1979 until it shuttered its doors in 1998.
NASHVILLE, TN
14powers.com

Tennessee Football First Look: Kentucky

Kentucky football meets Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville. Here is your first look at Kentucky. 9/24 vs. Northern Illinois 7:00 PM ET ESPN2 W 31-23 10/15 vs. Mississippi State 7:30 PM ET SECN W 27-17 10/29. 7:00 PM ET ESPN. 11/5 at Missouri TBA. 11/12 vs. Vanderbilt TBA. 11/19 vs....
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville Powerball player wins $50,000 in Saturday’s draw

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket in Nashville won $50,000 from the drawing held on Saturday night. The winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Shell, 3701 Nolensville Pike.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Remembering Murfreesboro Developer and Philanthropist Mark Pirtle

Anyone involved in business or community development in Murfreesboro over the last roughly 40 years interacted with Mark Pirtle. He was a bundle of energy and ideas who always walked into a room with a smile on his face and kind words to those who interacted with him, be you the governor or simply a community member sitting on the board of one of the many organizations he helped. Pirtle died October 3, 2022 at the age of 70.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WAAY-TV

Tornado Watch canceled for North Alabama

5:03 p.m. UPDATE: The Tornado Watch is completely canceled. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for two North Alabama counties until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The watch area includes Limestone and Morgan counties in North Alabama, as well as Cullman County. Tornadoes, isolated hail up to 1/2-inch in...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Rutherford Source

Wynonna Judd will Recreate ‘The Judds: Love is Alive Final Tour’ at MTSU, Limited Tickets Available

Today in Leipers Fork at Fox and Locke, Wynonna Judd shared the news she will headline a history-making concert event “THE JUDDS: LOVE IS ALIVE – THE FINAL CONCERT” on Thursday, November 3rd at the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), recreating The Judds 1991 Farewell Tour for a special televised event airing in March 2023 on CMT.
MURFREESBORO, TN
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Tennessee

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy