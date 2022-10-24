ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

2 Chinese officers charged in plot to obstruct Huawei probe

By ERIC TUCKER and NOMAAN MERCHANT
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c8u3a_0iklOKvM00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Two men suspected of being Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with attempting to obstruct a U.S. criminal investigation and prosecution of Chinese tech giant Huawei, according to court documents unsealed Monday.

The two men, Guochun He and Zheng Wang, are accused of trying to direct a person with the U.S. government whom they believed was a cooperator to provide confidential information about the Justice Department's investigation, including about witnesses, trial evidence and potential new charges. One of the defendants paid about $61,000 for the information, the Justice Department said.

The person the men reached out to began working as a double agent for the U.S government, and his contacts with the defendants were overseen by the FBI. At one point last year, prosecutors say, the unnamed person passed to the defendants a single-page document that appeared to be classified as secret and that contained information about a purported plan to charge and arrest Huawei executives in the U.S.

But the document was actually prepared by the government for the purposes of the prosecution that was unsealed Monday, and the information in it was not accurate.

The company is not named in the charging documents, though the references make clear that it’s Huawei, which was charged in 2019 with bank fraud and again the following year with new charges of racketeering conspiracy and a plot to steal trade secrets.

Top FBI and Justice Department officials scheduled a Monday afternoon news conference to discuss a national security matter involving a foreign influence campaign. They did not say whether this case was what would be discussed.

The Justice Department has issued arrest warrants for the pair, but it's not clear whether they will ever be taken into custody.

Spokespeople for Huawei and the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘The goose is cooked’: Why legal experts are now saying there’s enough evidence to charge Trump over Mar-a-Lago docs

Legal experts are growing increasingly certain that Donald Trump will face criminal charges over his stashing of thousands of pages of presidential records at Mar-a-Lago. What erupted into the national conversation with a stunning raid of the president’s home last month is now a bogged-down legal battle between Mr Trump’s lawyers, the Department of Justice and a special master appointed at the request of the former president.
The Independent

Department of Justice to hold emergency press conference on ‘criminal activity by a foreign state’

Top officials at the US Department of Justice will hold an emergency press briefing on Monday afternoon to detail evidence of criminal activity by a foreign state in the US, according to a media advisory.The advisory noted that the officials would be laying out a “significant national security matter”; the seriousness of that tidbit was amplified by the expected attendance of multiple DoJ figures with national security experience including Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew Olsen. Attorney General Merrick Garland will lead the press conference.It’s not yet clear which country or countries...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

7 Chinese nationals charged in alleged plot to repatriate U.S. resident

Federal authorities have charged seven Chinese nationals over an alleged long-running harassment campaign to try and intimidate a U.S. resident into returning to China. The eight-count indictment, which was unsealed Thursday in a U.S. District Court in Brooklyn, New York, is the latest case brought by the Justice Department as part of “Operation Fox Hunt,” described by the FBI as an illegal global effort by China to locate and repatriate alleged fugitives who have fled to foreign countries.
BROOKLYN, NY
howafrica.com

Putin Hiding In Bunker And Planning Launch Of Tactical Nuclear Strike, New Report Claims

Reports in Russia say President Vladimir Putin will soon make ‘key decisions about launching a tactical nuclear strike’ from a secret bunker where he is hiding. The Kremlin leader has reportedly warned his closest family – including his reported lover, Alina Kabaeva of the possibility of rapid evacuation to the mysterious location where the bunker is.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Warns Russia Can Utterly Destroy US, Europe With Nuclear Missiles In Under 30 Minutes And Vice Versa: 'We Are At The Highest Risk In 60 Years'

After floating a peace plan to end the Ukraine war Elon Musk has of late been talking about the possibility of a looming nuclear war. Reasonable People Won't Launch War: One of the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO’s Twitter followers on Friday quote-tweeted a Reuters story on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) starting nuclear drills with B-52 bombers on Monday.
Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

Maimed prisoners who have lost limbs after agreeing to join Putin's soldiers in Ukraine are granted pardons for their crimes as Russia confirms first conscripts have been killed

Convicts including murderers sent to fight for Russia in Ukraine have been officially pardoned of their crimes after being badly wounded on the frontlines. Stanislav Bogdanov, 35, who was a decade into a 23-year sentence for killing a magistrate when he agreed to go fight for the Wagner mercenary group, was filmed receiving his pardon after losing his right leg from the knee down.
People

Jailed American Sarah Krivanek Writes from Russian Penal Colony: 'My Soul Is in Torment'

PEOPLE has exclusively obtained four letters that 46-year-old American Sarah Krivanek addressed to loved ones back home, expressing concern for how she'll return to the U.S. when her sentence ends In letters sent to loved ones back home, jailed American Sarah Krivanek writes: "my soul is in torment." Krivanek, 46, is serving a one-year, three-month sentence in a remote Russian penal colony in connection with domestic assault charges that stemmed from a November 2021 dispute in Moscow. She told the court that she was defending herself from repeated...
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
99K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy