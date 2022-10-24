Read full article on original website
Betty Jean McFarland (nee Fleming) – Service 10/28/22 At 2 P.M.
Betty Jean McFarland (nee Fleming) of Park Hills died Tuesday at the age of 94. The funeral service is Friday afternoon at 2 at the Elvins Baptist Church. Burial will be at Old Pendleton Cemetery in Doe Run. Visitation for Betty Jean McFarland is Friday morning from 10 until 11:30...
Gary D. Nott — Service 11/7/22 1 P.M.
Gary D. Nott of Pevely passed away, Sunday, October 23rd, he was 78 years old. Funeral services for Gary Nott with full military honors will be held on Monday afternoon, November 7th at 1 o’clock in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
Mary Jo Clark — Private Services
Mary Jo Clark of Pevely passed away, Sunday (10/23), she was 81 years old. There will be private services for Mary Jo Clark at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
Charles Lyn Seabaugh — Service 10/25/22 1 P.M.
Charles Lyn Seabaugh of Festus passed away Thursday (10/20), he was 61 years old. The visitation for Charles Seabaugh will be Tuesday (10/25) morning from 11 until the time of funeral services at 1 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City.
Virginia Lee Clifton – Service 10/28/22 at 11 a.m.
Virginia Lee Clifton of Perryville died Saturday (10/22) at the age of 91. The funeral service will be Friday morning at 11 at the Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Berry will be at the Bethlehem Baptist Cemetery in Crosstown. Visitation for Virginia Lee Clifton will be Friday morning...
Joann Betty Crocker – Service 10/27/22 11 a.m.
Joann Betty Crocker died Monday at the age of 84. Visitation for Crocker will be Thursday starting at 9;30 with the service at 11 o’clock at Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob. Burial will be in the Ottery Cemetery.
Virginia Marie Elders – Service 10/26/22 At 10 A.M.
Virginia Marie Elders of Farmington died Saturday at the age of 94. The funeral service is Wednesday morning at 10 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation for Virginia Elders is Tuesday evening from 5 until 8 and Wednesday morning at...
Sondra Gayle Salamone — Service 10/29/22 11 A.M.
Sondra Gayle Salamone of Barnhart passed away Friday (10/21), she was 81 years old. The funeral services will be held Saturday (10/29) morning at 11 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Burial in the Sandy Baptist Cemetery in Hillsboro. The visitation for Sondra Salamone will be Friday (10/28)...
Donna Elaine Holt — Service 11/3/22 11 A.M.
Donna Elaine Holt of Festus passed away, Wednesday, October 19th, she was 88 years old. A memorial service for Donna Holt will be held Thursday morning, November 3rd at 11 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Interment will follow in the Hematite Methodist Cemetery.
Joan Jones – Service 1pm 10/26/22
Joan Jones of Steelville died Saturday at the age of 90. A remembrance service will be held at 1:00 Wednesday at Britton Bennet Funeral Home of Steelville with inurnment at the Steelville Cemetery. Visitation for Joan Jones will be 11 to 1 Wednesday at the funeral home.
Erika Wade Foundation To Hold 5K Run
(Farmington) The Erika Wade Foundation is gearing up for it’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Brian Bates is helping to organize a 5K Run and Walk on November 12th in Farmington. He tells us more about the foundation. Bates says Shriners Hospital for Kids is a great organization to...
Jefferson R-7 on James Hardie Announcement
(Festus) The news is out that James Hardie manufacturing plans on building a 1.25 million square foot plant in Crystal City. The plant will be built on the Festus airport property which resides in the Jefferson R-7 School District. Jefferson schools Superintendent Clint Johnston says the announcement of Project Redbird...
Park Hills Finalizing Details of Pool
(Park Hills) It will still be a long time before Park Hills residents will be able to swim, but City Administrator Mark McFarland says that they are closing in on finalizing the details of the design of the new aquatic center…. McFarland gives us an updated timeline…. Park Hills will...
Doris Hill – Service 10/25 Noon
Doris Hill of Desloge has died at the age of 80. Her funeral service will be Tuesday at noon at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge with entombment at the St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Visitation is Monday at 4 o’clock and again Tuesday morning at...
Festus plans to restore and renovate the barn at Crites Memorial Park
(Festus) The City of Festus is planning on having some work done to restore the “barn” at Larry G. Crites Memorial Park in the future. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says city officials believe using the barn for more than just storage is a good way to go.
Des Arc Museum Fundraising For A New Furnace
(Iron County) The Des Arc Museum and Community Center is hosting a chicken and dumpling dinner Saturday, November 5th to raise funds for a new furnace. Jackie Brandmeyer is the Chairperson for the museum and community center. She says the furnace they have now just stopped working. Brandmeyer has details...
Jefferson Franklin Community Action Corp offering energy assistance to eligible families
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson Franklin Community Action Corporation (JFCAC) offers energy assistance for those families in-need and that qualify. Lisa Avis is the Utility Assistance Coordinator for the JFCAC. She says they are currently providing Liheap (Lie-Heap) to their consumers. My MO Info · KJ102422H. Avis adds there is...
Ironton Residents Sustain Injuries
(Ozark County, MO) Two people from Ironton, 31 year old Shannon E Ross, and 29 year old Dalton C. West, are recovering form moderate injuries after they were involved in a one car wreck in Ozark County Tuesday morning just before 8 o'clock. Highway Patrol records show Ross was driving south on Highway 181, two miles south of Dora, when the car ran off the right side of the road, struck a driveway, and rolled over. West, who was a passenger in the vehicle was not wearing his seat belt while Ross was wearing hers. They were taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.
Public meeting was held for proposed Love’s truck stop build in Herculaneum
(Herculaneum) A public meeting was held on Tuesday night at the Herculaneum High School Theater to give more information on a proposed Love’s truck stop being built in town. There was a representative from Love’s at the meeting answering questions submitted by town residents. Herculaneum City Administrator Jim...
Woman with ties to Jefferson County, Eureka killed in school shooting
One of two people killed in the school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, is a Dittmer woman with strong connections to Jefferson County and Eureka. Jean Kuczka, 61, and Alexandria Bell, a 15-year-old student at CVPA, were killed in...
