Billings Ranked Most Affordable MT City for a Cannabis Vacation
As someone who has consumed cannabis for decades, it still feels a little bit weird to be able to write and talk about marijuana freely. It wasn't that many years ago that open cannabis use often came with some stigma in Montana. You whispered about meeting your weed dealer in person vs. on the phone, because "the feds might be listening" to your phone calls. You used code words (that weren't really that sneaky) when you talked about marijuana. Stoners often settled for a substandard, black-market product, because that was all they could get.
How Influential are Montana Voters? A New Study Says…
Election Day is only a little over two weeks away, and some folks my age may find it useless to go out and vote. I believe that this is due to the belief that Montana's vote isn't as powerful as in other states like California or Texas. But, a new study may prove that theory wrong, because Montana's vote in Gubernatorial and federal Senate elections may be stronger and more influential than others may think.
Montana Fun Facts: Is This Montana River The Shortest In America?
Montana is filled with all kinds of water; lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams can be found all around the Treasure State, but Montana has one river that really stands out. According to several experts, Montana is home to the shortest river in the entire United States. Although, our friends over in Oregon are more than likely to disagree, as they claim to have the shortest river in America.
5 Examples of Typical Montana Couples in Fall. Are you Guilty?
I recently found myself doing "Fall couples stuff" over the last few weeks. You know, certain things that people tend to do as a couple when the seasons change. For me, it was all about getting photos taken while the Fall colors were still vibrant on the trees. It was a chore to say the least, as I had to pull myself away from time hunting and watching football, to go pretend like I was enjoying a frolic through the leaves. But, it is all part of being a couple, I guess.
“Not On My Watch”- Montana Gov on CDC, COVID Shots for Kids
"Not on my watch." That was the response from Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) when it comes to the CDC attempting to force the COVID shot on kids during annual school vaccinations. Gov. Gianforte: I trust parents to raise their kids and do what's best for their kids' health. On...
3 Ways To Get Away from Crowds in Montana’s Wilderness
What Do You Do When People Infiltrate your Favorite Outdoors Spot in Montana?. Several years ago, I was hiking with a friend near Breckinridge, Colorado. We were only a couple hours outside of the Denver area and figured we would see quite a few people. Rising early, around 5:30 in...
What If Elon Musk Bought Montana?
The madman actually did it. Elon Musk bought Twitter and I'm astonished. I guess it never really occurred to me that someone could just buy a social-media behemoth like that. It makes me wonder what else could be for sale, like an entire state perhaps? Here's what I think would happen if Elon Musk bought Montana:
Election Integrity Rally at the Montana Capitol on Saturday
I'm always willing to be open to a different viewpoint, and to having my mind changed on something. When I first heard that there was going to be an election integrity rally at the capitol in Montana, I thought- cool, but couldn't it wait a couple weeks? Shouldn't conservatives be doing everything they can to get out the vote (GOTV) ahead of the November 8th elections? Do the election integrity rally AFTER the election. That was my initial reaction.
Montana Winter Survival: 10 Things You’ll Need to Stay Warm
Winter in Montana can be brutal, and it's important to make sure you're prepared. With help from our listeners, we put together a list of 10 items that you'll need in order to stay warm this winter. One of the most essential pieces of advice I can give anyone during...
12 of the Dirtiest Jobs in Montana. You’re Gonna’ Want a Shower
The 94-year-old Iranian was in the news this week because he recently passed away. The man hadn't showered for six decades! His friends finally got him to take a bath a couple of months ago, and apparently, the cleanliness was simply too much. That, or the fact that the dirty old dude liked to smoke animal dung out of a pipe. Um, gross.
Patagonia Gets DRAGGED After Supporting Montana Enviro Group
Bottom Line Up Front: The Patagonia clothing company has basically turned in a radical Left wing virtue-signaling corporation. They're using their big money to fund radical Left-wing causes. They sent out a tweet urging their followers to support a group called 350 Montana, and immediately started getting DRAGGED by their followers on Twitter.
NICU Doc Weighs in on Supporting LR 131 in Montana
If you plan on voting in the November elections here in Montana, or if you've already received your ballot in the mail- you might be wondering how to vote on LR-131, "The Born Alive Infant Protection Act." The legislative referendum basically says that if a baby is born alive, even...
Popular Country Star Shares Photos of Successful Montana Hunt
A well-known country artist recently went elk hunting in Montana and shared photos of his success. If you listen to country music, you've most likely heard the name Chase Rice. Chase Rice has quite a few hits, including Ready, Set, Roll, and Eyes on You. In 2021, Rice teamed up with Florida Georgia Line for Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen.
Liberals Leaving Montana? Bozeman Woman Says She’s Switching Parties
I'm a lifelong liberal. I'm not leaving Montana. I'm leaving the Democrat Party. That's what a caller, Kim in Bozeman, had to say on our statewide radio talk show Tuesday morning. She then cited the border, the crime, and other issues for why she now describes herself as "a former...
Two Montana Towns Ranked Among Most Beautiful Winter Destinations
Much of western Montana recently saw the first significant snowfall of the season, which means that winter is just around the corner. Of course, for many Montanans, winter is full of fun and adventure. From skiing to snowmobiling, there is plenty to do here in Big Sky Country. In fact,...
Outlandish Reasons Why Montana is 4th Most Dangerous State to Drive
According to research conducted by the personal injury law firm We Win, Montana ranks near the top on the list of states most dangerous to drive in. They analyzed data regarding vehicle deaths per 100,000 people and per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. The numbers indicate Mississippi, South Carolina, and Arkansas are the top three deadliest to drive in, followed by Montana at #4.
Montana a Top 10 State to Buy a Creepy House
Everyone has experienced the "heebie-jeebies" or that feeling of being creeped out at some point. Researchers still debate what exactly causes humans to become anxious, nervous, and scared in certain, otherwise benign situations. A building is just a building, right? Nothing to be scared of. The Oxford Scientist wrote,. While...
Montana Was the Number One Move-to Location During the Pandemic
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - According to a national relocation tech company, moveBuddha, Montana was the number one target location for Americans to relocate during the two pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. KGVO News spoke to moveBuddha’s Content Marketing Specialist Mercedes Martinez, who said the mass exodus of people...
Cracking Down on “Pay-to-Play” in Montana Courtrooms
A controversy involving the state Supreme Court race in the 2022 Montana elections is renewing calls for campaign finance reform involving judges receiving campaign contributions from the lawyers appearing before their court. State Senator Brad Molnar (R-Laurel), who is known for a fierce independent streak in the state legislature, says...
The Best Places in Montana For Life-Changing Meals
Have you ever eaten a meal that you constantly tell other people about or brings a smile to your face? I can name a few, but is there a place like that in Montana?. Sometimes food can not only take care of hunger but change your life. Whether that is a meal that has been a family recipe for years or a meal you had at a restaurant, it makes an impression on you.
