2 candidates vying for a partial term on Wyoming school board
WYOMING, MI — Two candidates are vying for a partial term seat on the Wyoming Board of Education in the November general election. The partial term is for four years, ending Dec. 31, 2026, according to the Kent County Clerk’s website. The candidates are incumbent Lisa Manley and Andrew Hanselman. The position is nonpartisan.
11 candidates competing for full and partial term seats on Thornapple Kellogg school board
BARRY COUNTY, MI — A total of 11 people are competing in the November general election for seats on the Thornapple Kellogg Board of Education for full and partial term seats. The Middleville school district is among 20 traditional public school districts in the Kent Intermediate School District. Thornapple...
Five compete for two seats on Belding school board
BELDING, MI — One incumbent and four challengers are seeking two seats on the Belding Area Schools Board of Education. The candidates are: current board member Terrance M. Boni, Keven Krieger, Jennifer Lien, Lary Richmond and Nichole VandenHout. Belding Area Schools is part of the Ionia County Intermediate School...
Five candidates running for Grant school board
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI - Five candidates are running for the Grant Board of Education in the November general election. On Nov. 8, district voters will pick from three candidates seeking for two, six-year seats and two candidates vying for one partial term seat, ending Dec. 31, 2024. Two of the...
'Be patient': Why election results may not come on election night
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This November, election results may not come on election night. This is largely due to absentee voting. Michigan expanded its absentee voting in 2018, allowing no reason for requesting an absentee ballot. Previously, absentee voters had to be at least 60 years old, be out of town when the polls are open or be unable to vote on Election Day due to a physical disability, religious tenets or incarceration.
2 face off for new Hispanic majority district on Kent County Board
WYOMING, MI – A credit union loan officer and a manager of a wedding reception venue will face off Nov. 8 for the new, Hispanic-majority Kent County Board district. Democrat and credit loan officer Ivan Diaz will face Republican and wedding reception venue manager Elisa Rodriguez in the race for the district representing the northern portion of Wyoming as well as adjacent Grand Rapids neighborhoods along Cesar E. Chavez Avenue and east of U.S. 131, including Roosevelt Park, Black Hills and Burton Heights.
5 candidates seek four seats on Muskegon Heights school board
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – Muskegon Heights voters will cast ballots to fill four open seats on the Muskegon Heights Board of Education in the November general election. There are five candidates running for four, six-year terms on Nov. 8. Current board member Mark Glover is not seeking reelection, which means there will be at least one newcomer on the school board.
Recreational Marijuana is Back on the Ballot in Some Northern Michigan Communities
Some voters in northern Michigan will decide the future of recreational marijuana in their communities this election. And it’s causing some controversy. The cities of Petoskey and Frankfort, as well as Wheatland Township in Mecosta County and Clement and Tobacco Townships in Gladwin County have recreational marijuana on their ballots. The proposals come four years after voters legalized it throughout the state. Wheatland Township’s Clerk Mary Karcher.
2 compete in November election for Rockford-area Kent County Board seat
ROCKFORD, MI – A Cannon Township trustee faces a Democrat on Nov. 8 in the race for the Kent County Board’s 4th District seat. Cannon Township Trustee Katie DeBoer, a Republican, will face Democrat Judy Wood in the race for the county board seat representing Cannon and Courtland townships, Rockford and the southern third of Nelson Township, not including Cedar Springs.
Longtime Wyoming City Manager Curtis Holt to retire
KENT COUNTY, MI – Wyoming City Manager Curtis Holt announced Monday, Oct. 24, that he will retire early next year. He has spent nearly 40 years in public service, including the last 22 as Wyoming’s city manager. His retirement will be effective Feb. 16. The city expects to...
New Muskegon city manager’s salary, benefits detailed in contract
MUSKEGON, MI – It’s official. Muskegon has a new city manager, and he will start before the end of November. An employment contract with Jonathan Seyferth was approved by the Muskegon City Commission Monday, Oct. 25. The unanimous vote was a show of unity that was absent when the commission agreed to offer Seyferth the job earlier this month.
West Michigan prosecutor suggests sheriff is wasting resources on 2020 election fraud investigation
BARRY COUNTY, MI -- A West Michigan prosecutor has suggested her county’s sheriff is wasting critical resources in his ongoing investigation into alleged 2020 election fraud. Barry County Prosecutor Julie Nakfoor Pratt spoke Tuesday, Oct. 25 to her county’s Board of Commissioners about the allegations, which she says are...
WZZM 13
Proposal 3: Breaking down the ballot language, what opponents and proponents say
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The midterm elections in Michigan are a little more than two weeks away. One of the biggest issues on the ballot is Proposal 3, also known as the Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative, which would amend the state constitution to allow abortion rights. A pamphlet...
Feds reopen door for casino near Muskegon
After Gov. Gretchen Whitmer refused to sign off on plans to create a tribal casino near Muskegon in June, the casino may now have a second chance.
Gov. Whitmer, other democratic candidates campaign in West Michigan
Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in West Michigan Sunday to talk with voters and community members about the upcoming election.
Muskegon judicial candidate withdraws request to have contact with alleged victim
MUSKEGON, MI – A Muskegon judicial candidate is no longer asking a judge for a bond modification to allow him to continue contacting the alleged victim, court records show. Jason Kolkema was set to appear for a motion hearing Wednesday, Oct. 26, regarding a no-contact order – filed by defense attorney Terry J. Nolan – between Kolkema and his alleged victim.
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
Muskegon area casino could have second chance at approval
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – The prospects for a casino in Muskegon County aren’t dead yet as the tribe seeking it intends to resubmit an application to the federal government. When Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in June refused to sign off on the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians’ proposal, it seemed the casino east of Muskegon was dead.
WWMT
Kalamazoo Township board votes to release report, dismissal of two former fire chiefs
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustees voted to release the findings of an independent investigation that led to the firing of the township's two fire chiefs. Board of Trustees members voted 5 to 1 Monday night to release an investigative report which concluded Chief David Obreiter...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
GOP influencers DeVos, Haworth criticize tax incentives at policy forum
GRAND RAPIDS — Some of the state’s most significant Republican donors criticized the use of tax incentives to lure automotive companies to the state at a panel discussion Thursday in Grand Rapids. The annual West Michigan Policy Forum hosted by conservative leaders took place Thursday at the Amway...
