GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This November, election results may not come on election night. This is largely due to absentee voting. Michigan expanded its absentee voting in 2018, allowing no reason for requesting an absentee ballot. Previously, absentee voters had to be at least 60 years old, be out of town when the polls are open or be unable to vote on Election Day due to a physical disability, religious tenets or incarceration.

KENT COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO