Kent County, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

Five compete for two seats on Belding school board

BELDING, MI — One incumbent and four challengers are seeking two seats on the Belding Area Schools Board of Education. The candidates are: current board member Terrance M. Boni, Keven Krieger, Jennifer Lien, Lary Richmond and Nichole VandenHout. Belding Area Schools is part of the Ionia County Intermediate School...
BELDING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Five candidates running for Grant school board

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI - Five candidates are running for the Grant Board of Education in the November general election. On Nov. 8, district voters will pick from three candidates seeking for two, six-year seats and two candidates vying for one partial term seat, ending Dec. 31, 2024. Two of the...
GRANT, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

'Be patient': Why election results may not come on election night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This November, election results may not come on election night. This is largely due to absentee voting. Michigan expanded its absentee voting in 2018, allowing no reason for requesting an absentee ballot. Previously, absentee voters had to be at least 60 years old, be out of town when the polls are open or be unable to vote on Election Day due to a physical disability, religious tenets or incarceration.
KENT COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

2 face off for new Hispanic majority district on Kent County Board

WYOMING, MI – A credit union loan officer and a manager of a wedding reception venue will face off Nov. 8 for the new, Hispanic-majority Kent County Board district. Democrat and credit loan officer Ivan Diaz will face Republican and wedding reception venue manager Elisa Rodriguez in the race for the district representing the northern portion of Wyoming as well as adjacent Grand Rapids neighborhoods along Cesar E. Chavez Avenue and east of U.S. 131, including Roosevelt Park, Black Hills and Burton Heights.
KENT COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Recreational Marijuana is Back on the Ballot in Some Northern Michigan Communities

Some voters in northern Michigan will decide the future of recreational marijuana in their communities this election. And it’s causing some controversy. The cities of Petoskey and Frankfort, as well as Wheatland Township in Mecosta County and Clement and Tobacco Townships in Gladwin County have recreational marijuana on their ballots. The proposals come four years after voters legalized it throughout the state. Wheatland Township’s Clerk Mary Karcher.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

2 compete in November election for Rockford-area Kent County Board seat

ROCKFORD, MI – A Cannon Township trustee faces a Democrat on Nov. 8 in the race for the Kent County Board’s 4th District seat. Cannon Township Trustee Katie DeBoer, a Republican, will face Democrat Judy Wood in the race for the county board seat representing Cannon and Courtland townships, Rockford and the southern third of Nelson Township, not including Cedar Springs.
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive

New Muskegon city manager’s salary, benefits detailed in contract

MUSKEGON, MI – It’s official. Muskegon has a new city manager, and he will start before the end of November. An employment contract with Jonathan Seyferth was approved by the Muskegon City Commission Monday, Oct. 25. The unanimous vote was a show of unity that was absent when the commission agreed to offer Seyferth the job earlier this month.
MUSKEGON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Muskegon judicial candidate withdraws request to have contact with alleged victim

MUSKEGON, MI – A Muskegon judicial candidate is no longer asking a judge for a bond modification to allow him to continue contacting the alleged victim, court records show. Jason Kolkema was set to appear for a motion hearing Wednesday, Oct. 26, regarding a no-contact order – filed by defense attorney Terry J. Nolan – between Kolkema and his alleged victim.
MUSKEGON, MI
99.1 WFMK

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

GOP influencers DeVos, Haworth criticize tax incentives at policy forum

GRAND RAPIDS — Some of the state’s most significant Republican donors criticized the use of tax incentives to lure automotive companies to the state at a panel discussion Thursday in Grand Rapids. The annual West Michigan Policy Forum hosted by conservative leaders took place Thursday at the Amway...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

