Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of House of the Dragon.This week's episode of House of the Dragon was exactly what we came to expect from anything related to Game of Thrones. "Driftmark" brought us blood, intrigue and, of course, dragons. In one of the highlights, young Aemond Targaryen (Leo Ashton) ventured into the beaches of Driftmark through the night, following the sounds and roars of a dragon. Bullied by his older brother Aegon (Ty Tennant) and his Velaryon cousins exactly for not having a dragon of his own, Aemond eventually claimed one - and oh my, what a dragon he claimed. He found Vhagar, the Queen of all Dragons, the largest one alive in the world. And the bond between boy and dragon was immediate.

21 DAYS AGO