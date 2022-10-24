Read full article on original website
Related
8 details you might have missed on the season one finale of 'House of the Dragon'
See an analysis and breakdown of all the best moments and Targaryen references in HBO's tenth episode of "House of the Dragon" here.
'House of the Dragon': How Rhaenyra Targaryen Connects to Jon Snow
"House of the Dragon" may be set 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones" but that doesn't mean that Kit Harington's Jon Snow doesn't play a big part.
Popculture
'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Guide to Kit Harington's Upcoming Return
House of the Dragon has given fans a triumphant return to Westeros, but one project in the works could be much more closely related to Game of Thrones. Back in June, fans were floored by the news that Kit Harington himself had pitched a sequel series about his character, Jon Snow. Here's a run-down of everything we know about the project, and how likely it is that we'll ever get to see it for ourselves.
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
TODAY.com
King Joffrey spoiled the ‘House of the Dragon’ ending back in 2013
King Joffrey, one of the most memorable villains from HBO's “Game of Thrones" series, is long gone, but his cruel spirit lives on in the form of spoilers. "House of the Dragon," the latest HBO incarnation of the epic fantasy series and a prequel to "Thrones," just aired its sixth episode, featuring a major time jump. Some 10 years after the previous episode, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king's heir apparent, and Queen Alicent Hightower, King Viserys I Targaryen's wife, are portrayed by older actors and have gone from friends to frenemies to full-on foes.
Which ‘Game of Thrones’ Characters Will Appear in the ‘House of the Dragon‘ Finale?
House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones, set hundreds of years before the events of George R.R. Martin’s main Westeros novels and the TV series adapted from them. But this is Game of Thrones, a universe that contains dragons, Wargs, White Walkers, plus assorted prophecies, myths, and magic. So the typical rules of time and aging do not necessarily apply there. While there are some Game of Thrones characters who logistically couldn’t appear in House of the Dragon, there are plenty others who could.
Collider
Matt Smith Says He Felt More Pressure on 'Doctor Who' Than on ‘House of the Dragon’
It takes a talented and capable actor to excel in various roles with varying degrees of expectations and legacies attached to each one. In Matt Smith, viewers have been privileged to see one such capable actor in full flow. Smith has enjoyed a brilliant run so far for his portrayal of Prince Daemon Targaryen in HBO’s House of the Dragon. His portrayal on the show has earned him praise from many, with fans seemingly charmed by his charismatic character.
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2: The Starks of Winterfell Are Coming
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 will introduce Cregan Stark the head of the Stark family at the time of the Dance of Dragons.
Sophie Turner subtly responds to claim Sansa Stark was one of Game of Thrones’s ‘most cruel villains’
Sophie Turner has offered a subtle response on social media after her Game of Thrones character Sansa Stark was caught up in a viral online debate.The discussion was ignited by a tweet from Game of Thrones fan @daenartist, who wrote on Twitter: “One thing I love about the GoT show universe is it’s portrayals of the most heartless and cruel villains. No other show or movie makes you as invested in watching their downfall, it almost feels personal.”Attached to the message were photos of four characters: Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson), Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) and Sansa Stark from the...
techunwrapped.com
Are these three eggs Daenerys’s dragons?
The eighth episode of The House of the Dragon has provoked contradictory reactions. While some have been impressed by Paddy Considine’s performance as King Viserys plagued by pain and illness, others have found this to have been a bit of a slow episode. If we skip over Daemon’s swordsmanship moment, there’s not much gory compared to what this series has accustomed us to. We have seen the prelude, the eve of what will be the war for the succession to the other. And it is that all the family dinner that we had to put up with was nothing more than a little farce to please Grandpa.
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1 Finale Ending Explained: Who Dies In “The Black Queen”?
The House of the Dragon Season 1 finale on HBO ended on one of the most devastating moments in all of George R.R. Martin’s books. Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) dispatches her two oldest teen sons Jacerys (Harry Collett) and Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) on dragonback to act as messengers to lords she hopes to woo to her side in the impending civil war. The boys swear to their mother that they will not fight as warriors, but will only act as emissaries. That quickly goes south for Lucerys, aka Luke Velaryon. While we’re not told what happens to older son Jace —...
dexerto.com
House of the Dragon Episode 10 trailer teases Vermithor in epic fiery finale
The finale of House of the Dragon Season 1 is almost here with Episode 10, with its trailer setting the stage for an epic closer – with one of the fiercest dragons in all of Westeros, Vermithor. Episode 9 revolved around one of the most important events in the...
Collider
What Is Dragon Bonding in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of House of the Dragon.This week's episode of House of the Dragon was exactly what we came to expect from anything related to Game of Thrones. "Driftmark" brought us blood, intrigue and, of course, dragons. In one of the highlights, young Aemond Targaryen (Leo Ashton) ventured into the beaches of Driftmark through the night, following the sounds and roars of a dragon. Bullied by his older brother Aegon (Ty Tennant) and his Velaryon cousins exactly for not having a dragon of his own, Aemond eventually claimed one - and oh my, what a dragon he claimed. He found Vhagar, the Queen of all Dragons, the largest one alive in the world. And the bond between boy and dragon was immediate.
IGN
House of the Dragon: Here’s Why That Major Death Is Such a Big Deal | Game of Thrones Canon Fodder
It’s all fun & games until someone gets killed by a dragon. House of the Dragon episode 10 delivers on that Game of Thrones promise of brutally killing off its more innocent characters. This time? It’s young Lucerys Verlaryon who is found lacking when Aemond Targaryen makes a critical goof and Vhagar goes off book and decided to run that fade. So why is this such a big deal? Join IGN host Kim Horcher for the full House of the Dragon breakdown, including how all of this will lead to all-out war.
theplaylist.net
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Review: HBO’s Hit Anthology Isn’t Worth The Trip This Time
Last summer “The White Lotus,” Mike White’s limited series skewering the lives of the elite while on vacation at the titular resort in Hawaii became a cultural phenomenon, snagging ten Emmy awards. Now an anthology, Season 2 finds a (mostly) new group of uber-wealthy vacationers, this time at a White Lotus in Sicily. Despite the first season’s impressive awards run, this new season finds little innovation in the formula, nor does it seem to have any new insights into this particular milieu.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Reveals the Biggest Threat to Westeros in Episode 10
House of the Dragon Season 1 was all about the mounting tensions and bloody betrayals within House Targaryen, but the finale episode reminded us that the biggest threat to Westeros is, and always has been, the dragons. As we wait for House of the Dragon Season 2 we do so with the knowledge that the infamous piece of Game of Thrones history known as "The Dance of the Dragons" has truly begun, and that the opening salvo between "The Greens" and "The Blacks" seems to reveal that one side has the most dangerous dragon of all!
HBO's 'Industry' renewed for third season
HBO's critically-acclaimed business drama "Industry" has been renewed for a third season.
Collider
David Tennant Calls His 'Doctor Who' Return a "Total Joy"
Editor's note: this article contains spoilers for the Doctor Who regeneration special, The Power of the Doctor. David Tennant has spoken of his joy at returning to his star-making role as the titular character in the BBC science-fiction show, Doctor Who. The actor returning to the series in stunning fashion on October 23 when Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor regenerated into Tennant — now playing the Fourteenth Doctor, and not his original Tenth Doctor — at the conclusion of the special episode, entitled 'The Power of the Doctor'.
Collider
This Week in Horror: October 24 - 30
It’s almost Halloween! But not quite yet. Nevertheless, there’s an abundance of horror coming your way. Fans of Zach Cregger’s recent horror hit Barbarian starring Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, and Justin Long no longer have to wait to watch the unique film in their homes, as the twisty project hits HBO Max and VOD this week. The Catholic Church suffers an exorcist crisis in the religious thriller Prey for the Devil starring Virginia Madsen and Jacqueline Byers. Plus, Guillermo del Toro opens up a curious cabinet, Henry Selick unleashes more stop-motion, and a blind date goes horribly wrong.
‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale Draws 9.3 Million Viewers, Biggest Since ‘Game of Thrones’ Ending
HBO’s “House of the Dragon” finale racked up 9.3 million viewers on Sunday night across all platforms, marking the biggest finale night for an HBO series since “Game of Thrones” ended in 2019. The viewership numbers are based on a combination of Nielsen and first party data, and are all the more impressive in light of the fact that the finale leaked online to torrent sites days before it aired.
Comments / 0