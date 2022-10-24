Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Expert: Gas price decline ‘unrelated to upcoming election’
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A seasonal drop in demand for gas is reflected at the pump, as the average gas price in Peoria fell 1.7 cents this week to average $4.26 per gallon Monday. According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices are 49 cents...
25newsnow.com
Home sales down? Local realtors say not to worry
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Home sales for the Peoria area’s latest quarter are in. While they may seem low, realtors aren’t worried about what the numbers mean on the surface. Now, they’re addressing some of the biggest concerns homeowners may have. The Peoria Area Association of...
wcbu.org
Ameren plans to build a new solar farm in Peoria County
Ameren distributes power throughout Illinois, but currently doesn’t generate any of their own power in-state. With the passage of the Clean Energy Jobs Act in 2021, Ameren is building two solar power generation sites. The first, which Director of Technology Applications Brian Ripperdam said is about four to six...
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois Proud
Much needed rain headed to Central Illinois Monday night and Tuesday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A strong cold front will bring much needed rain to Central Illinois from Monday night through Tuesday night. Temperatures will also struggle to warm as they remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s throughout the day. Rain is expected to gradually spread from west...
Central Illinois Proud
What is the likelihood of snow in Central Illinois on Halloween?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – In Central Illinois Halloween is associated with fall foliage, carving pumpkins and trick-or-treating on a cool and comfortable night. It is extremely rare for measurable snow (0.1″ or more) to fall on Halloween, and up until 2019, it was mostly unheard of!. Measurable Halloween...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL
Peoria, Illinois, is the largest city in the United States along the Illinois River and the county seat of Peoria County. The city has a population of 113,150 residents, according to the 2020 census. U.S. News & World Report, a nationally recognized publication, has named it the finest place to...
Farmer City furniture store closing after 60 years
FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois is saying goodbye to a long-time business, K&S Furniture. A family-owned business for six decades, K&S has served the Farmer City community and other surrounding areas. Within the last year though, owner Teri Emmerson decided it was time to close the store. “A gentleman wanted to buy the […]
wcbu.org
Original property owner files lawsuit over ecotourism resort in Spring Bay
The original owners of the property that became the Sankoty Lakes resort have filed a lawsuit against noted Peoria developer Kim Blickenstaff, alleging their partnership was spoiled by fraud and breach of contract. The lawsuit filed in Woodford County court centers around the 220-acre ecotourism resort that opened in early...
wglt.org
Bloomington quietly moving toward Smart Cities tech
The Town of Normal is making Smart Cities technology a big priority. The City of Bloomington has been less vocal on that front, but Bloomington also is leveraging new tech. Smart Cities technology, broadly defined, is supposed to make city operations smoother for the public and more efficient for the municipality.
Central Illinois Proud
Heavy police presence on Sheridan Rd. in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There is a large police presence near the intersection of N. Sheridan Rd. and W. Mac Queen Ave. in Peoria. Police have partially stopped traffic for an incident. This is a developing story and will be updated.
25newsnow.com
U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships coming to the River City
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Ice skating lovers take note - The U.S. Synchronized Skating National Champions are coming to Peoria next year. Tickets for the March 1-4, 2023 event went on sale Tuesday. Right now, there are about 600 teams around the country looking to compete - but only...
25newsnow.com
More than 600 coats donated for 37th annual neighborhood house drive
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Those in need of a good winter coat were able to receive one from Neighborhood House today. This was their 37th annual winter coat giveaway. Close to 700 women, men and children’s coats were available to choose from along with hats, gloves and scarves.
25newsnow.com
Man kayaking 7,000 miles stops in Manito to spread positivity
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Mark Ervin started his kayaking journey earlier in 2022 in Nova Scotia and is traveling down to Florida and looping back up to Nova Scotia through New York. This trek is called the Greater Loop. Along the way, he is raising money for Doctors Without Borders.
One Of The Quad Cities Favorite Restaurants Has Opened Its First Franchise Location In Illinois
A restaurant we've enjoyed for over 11 years is now expanding with the first franchise-owned store in Illinois. Yeah, Barrel House has been in the Quad Cities for 11 years. Years of how long a restaurant has been in business can make you feel old. Or like you've been in that city for a while. Or both. And yes, Barrel House started in 2011, in Davenport, Iowa. And in 2020, nearly a decade after the Barrel House origin, the owners set out to develop a franchise program for Barrel House.
wcbu.org
OSF looks to build largest mental health hospital in downstate Illinois
OSF HealthCare is seeking regulatory approval to build a 100-bed psychiatric facility in Peoria. It would be the largest adult psychiatric hospital in Illinois south of Chicago. In this edition of Sound Health, OSF's director of behavioral health physician services, Dr. Samuel Sears, explains the facility would help address a...
1470 WMBD
Fire destroys South Peoria home
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria firefighters are still working to determine the case of a blaze Tuesday morning in South Peoria. Crews went to West Ann Street, inbetween Griswold and Westmoreland, around 6:15 a.m. and had the fire under control in a little more than a half hour. Firefighters say...
25newsnow.com
Iconic Peoria institutions pair up to bolster medical innovation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - OSF HealthCare and Bradley University are joining forces to come up with innovative solutions to solve some of the most pressing health care problems, including cancer prevention and treatment. Leaders from both institutions signed a five-year agreement Tuesday to form the Innovation for Health partnership....
Central Illinois Proud
BN YMCA selling old building to local church
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington non-profit is selling its former building to a local church. The YMCA of Bloomington-Normal will sell its former building on Main Street to Eastview Christian Church, a non-denominational Christian church with two locations in the twin cities. The Y abandoned the building following...
