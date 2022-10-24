ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
Washington Examiner

Collapsing House? Democratic majority threatened by Republican midterm momentum

Fall has turned politically chilly for House Democrats in their quest to keep the majority they first won in 2018. Midterm election voters are placing more emphasis on inflation and high gas prices, which Republicans bring up constantly on the campaign trail, rather than issues Democrats want to discuss, such as abortion rights and threats to American democracy by Republican election deniers.
RadarOnline

Embattled Georgia Republican Herschel Walker's Chicken Company Accused Of Benefitting From Unpaid Prison Labor

Herschel Walker’s chicken company stands accused of potentially benefitting from the unpaid labor of drug offenders, RadarOnline.com has learned. Back in 2002, Walker found a company called Renaissance Man Food Services. On the website, it calls out a specific partnership with a company called Simmons Food. “RMFS joins with Simmons Foods to bring quality poultry, pork and bakery products to the retail and food service marketplace,” the website states. According to court documents obtained by The Associated Press that suggests, “Walker’s food distributorship has gotten a boost, through a firm he touts as a principal partner and supplier, from the...
The Hill

House GOP looks to topple Democrats’ campaign chief

House Republicans are increasingly hopeful they can bump off one of the top Democratic leaders — campaign chairman Sean Patrick Maloney — in a tightening New York race that exemplifies the tough terrain facing the majority party in the final leg of the midterm campaign. As recently as...
AOL Corp

Could N.Y. Gov. Hochul’s struggles threaten Democrats in swing House races?

Rep. Lee Zeldin has surged in his Republican bid to take down Gov. Hochul. Recent polls have shown the New York Democratic governor’s lead dwindling to single digits, as voters focused on crime and inflation take stock of their alternative: a Trump-tied Republican from Long Island who has wrapped his campaign in a pledge to toughen the state’s criminal justice system.
Axios

Democrats' blue-state headaches

House Republicans are increasingly confident they can make unexpected inroads into some solidly Democratic congressional districts, including in some of the bluest states in the country: California, Connecticut, New York, Oregon and Rhode Island. Why it matters: Following the money is as important as following the (limited) congressional public polling....
