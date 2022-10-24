ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die

Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
The Guardian

Python swallows woman at plantation in Indonesia

A woman was found dead in the stomach of a 7-metre python at a rubber plantation where she worked in Indonesia, according to local reports. The woman, identified as Jahrah, 54, went to work on the plantation in Jambi province, on the island of Sumatra, on Sunday morning and her husband reported her missing when she did not return home that evening.
ohmymag.co.uk

The way you walk could show when you're going to die, according to study

While there are a lot of indicators of how healthy you are, such as age, sleeping pattern, bowel movement, or blood sugar etc. a study has just revealed that scientists have been successful in predicting how long people would live solely by studying the way that they walk. In a...
Benzinga

Mental Health Poll Finds Nearly 50% Of Americans Support Legalization Of Medicinal Psychedelics

The Psychedelics & Mental Health survey performed by Verywell Mind examines what Americans know and feel about psychedelics as mental health treatments. The poll, adding to other similar studies, surveyed over 1,800 Americans over 18 across various ages, races and demographics. The context included past years’ research pointing at ketamine and psilocybin’s promising treatment results for addiction, depression and PTSD, while a growing influx of ketamine-assisted therapy is making new treatment options even more available.
allnurses.com

Signs of Toxic/Unhealthy Workplaces

Specializes in Med Surg, Tele, ICU, Ortho. Has 30 years experience. Toxic workplaces in nursing are not that hard to find. For many reasons, they are all over. Sometimes just one or two units in a hospital are toxic. Specialty units such as cath lab and ICU can be prone to toxic cultures. Sometimes just one shift on a unit is toxic, such as a MedSurg unit with a toxic night shift but a normal day shift. How can you tell if you’re in a toxic workplace?
Healthline

Fibromyalgia: How Green Eyeglasses Can Help Ease Pain-Related Anxiety

Researchers say wearing green-tinted eyeglasses for several hours may help ease pain-related anxiety associated with fibromyalgia. Experts say the color green has healing powers and is the most relaxing color for the eye to view. They add that daily exercise, a healthy sleep schedule, and relaxation techniques can also help.
CALIFORNIA STATE
labroots.com

Increase in Cannabis and Hallucinogen Use in Young People

Cannabis and hallucinogen use among young people has increased among individuals from 19 to 30 years old. The Monitoring the Future (MTF) study conducted by the National Institutes of Health showed a dramatic increase in cannabis and hallucinogens. The MTF is a survey of young people’s substance use behaviors and attitudes. Longitudinal follow-up tracking a subset of participants' drug use through adulthood.
Slate

A Remarkable Way for People With Mental Illness to Take Control of Their Care

Welcome to State of Mind, a new section from Slate and Arizona State University dedicated to exploring mental health. Follow us on Twitter. When people hear the term “advance directive,” they usually think about end-of-life situations—like a living will in which you give instructions for how you would like things to be managed if you were terminally ill. Most commonly this will take the form of advance refusals of particular treatments that might delay death without making life comfortable.
wonderbaby.org

Managing Difficult Behaviors in Children Who Are Blind and Autistic

Parents of children who are blind and autistic often face unique challenges when it comes to managing behavioral issues. Many traditional behavioral management techniques rely on visual supports, which can be ineffective or even counterproductive for a child who is blind. However, there are several strategies that can be effective with children who are blind and autistic.
psychologytoday.com

Facebook Caused Poor Mental Health From the Beginning

New research examines whether Facebook caused mental health problems in college students from 2004 to 2006. The study found that when Facebook added a college campus to its early service, depression and anxiety increased among students. Declines in mental health were worst among those who were already the most vulnerable.
Next Avenue

Making Space for Autistic Adults

Autistic adults are often not given a seat at the proverbial table — and that sometimes means building their own. Editor’s note: In the following story, writer AJ Odasso uses primarily “identity-first” rather than “person-first” language. In the landscape of U.S.-based Autism activism, the...
News-Medical.net

Relationship between COVID-19 and chilblains

A recent PLoS Global Public Health journal study discusses the associations between chilblains and coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Study: COVID-toes: An ecological study of chilblains and COVID-19 diagnoses in Victoria, Australia. Image Credit: lungfu01 / Shutterstock.com. Background. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused global public health and economic disruptions. In addition...

