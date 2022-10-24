Read full article on original website
Related
kqennewsradio.com
TWO-VEHICLE WRECK IN SUTHERLIN DURING MONDAY AFTERNOON COMMUTE
A two-vehicle wreck took place at a busy Sutherlin intersection during the afternoon commute on Monday. A Sutherlin Police report said at 4:10 p.m. a man was traveling south on North State Street and believed his light had turned green, so proceeded through the intersection where his sedan collided with an SUV. The second driver said her light had been green for some time while she was traveling eastbound.
nbc16.com
Police: California man dies in I-5 crash in Douglas County
RICE HILL, Ore. — Around 12:40 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 22), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry driven by David Feaver, 77, of Modesto, California, lost control on the...
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Douglas Co., Oct. 26
On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at approximately 12:41 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry, operated by David Feaver (77) of Modesto, California, lost control on the wet roadway. The Camry struck the embankment and rolled onto its roof. Feaver was transported by ambulance with critical injuries and later pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by North Douglas Fire Department and ODOT.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER INCIDENT AT BUSINESS
A Roseburg man was jailed by Roseburg Police following an incident at a business on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 2:00 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of Northeast Stephens Street where a caller said a man was yelling at employees. Officers spoke to the suspect and learned he had two warrants for his arrest. The 43-year old was taken into custody without incident.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN INJURED IN MONDAY NIGHT WRECK
A Lakeside woman was injured in a Monday night wreck in south Douglas County. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 10:00 p.m. the 75-year old was negotiating the turn at Bills Road and North Old Pacific Highway in the Myrtle Creek area. The driver went too wide and too fast for the wet roads and drove off the roadway and into a ditch. The woman had to be extracted from the vehicle due to being disabled and unable to get out on her own.
KVAL
UPDATE: Fatal pedestrian accident in Springfield closes Q Street
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — UPDATE: Springfield Police Department says at approximately 6:31 a.m., Tuesday morning, October 25, officers were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the 1500 block of Q Street. The driver of the vehicle was reportedly the one to call 911. They remained on scene of...
kqennewsradio.com
STOP FOR TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS LEADS TO DRIVER GOING TO JAIL
A stop for traffic violations led to the driver going to jail early Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:00 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 18000 block of Highway 38 in north county. The driver, a Florence man, had an active warrant for his arrest. Dispatch confirmed the warrant and he was taken into custody without incident. His vehicle was towed and his dog was taken to Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center.
kqennewsradio.com
ONE TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING FRIDAY WRECK
One person was transported to the hospital following a wreck on Friday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 11:15 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to a crash at the intersection of Bills Road and Gael Lane in the Myrtle Creek area. One vehicle was in the ditch off of the east bound lane of Gael Road. The second vehicle was stopped in the intersection.
oregontoday.net
Canceling Evacuation Notices, Southeastern Lane Co., Oct. 25
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is lifting, effective immediately, the remaining Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notices in the Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas. “With the rain over the weekend and the great progress that fire crews are making on the Cedar Creek Fire, we are able to lift the remaining evacuation notices in the Oakridge area,” said Lane County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Carl Wilkerson. “This has been a long haul for everyone living in that area and all of us at the Sheriff’s Office appreciate how understanding the community has been, how quickly people moved to evacuate in September, and the cooperation among neighbors during such a challenging time.” The Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn east of Oakridge. More information about the Cedar Creek Fire and fire suppression efforts can be found online at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8307/.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CHARGED FOLLOWING ALLEGED BURGLARY INCIDENT IN WINCHESTER BAY
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man following an alleged burglary incident in Winchester Bay which was discovered Monday. A DCSO report said at 10:00 p.m. a victim called to say that three hours earlier she located a man sleeping in their 50-foot boat in the 800 block of Beach Boulevard. The suspect, determined to be 46-year old Sanford Haines, apologized and left the area.
kqennewsradio.com
THREE JAILED FOR BURGLARY, TRESPASS AND THEFT INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed three people following a reported burglary Tuesday evening in the 6000 block of Upper Cow Creek Road in the Azalea area. A DCSO report said the person who contacted dispatch indicated that they were the manager of the property, which had...
Emerald Media
Increased police presence leads to dozens of citations, arrests
Editor's note: an earlier version of this article said these incidents happened last weekend. The incidents happened the the weekend of Oct. 15. The Eugene Police arrested and gave citations to multiple students in the West University neighborhood on the weekend of Oct. 15. The focused enforcement efforts targeted illegal...
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN POLICE JAIL MAN FOR BURGLARY FROM A CHURCH
Sutherlin Police jailed a man following an alleged burglary from a church. An SPD report said Tuesday just after 8:00 a.m., Sutherlin Family Church in the 800 block of West Sixth Avenue was entered. Multiple tablets, a computer and numerous gift cards were taken. The suspect, 41-year old Jess Stephenson...
kqennewsradio.com
VAN TAKES OUT POWER POLE, LEADING TO NEARLY THREE-HOUR POWER OUTAGE
A van striking a power pole in the 1800 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard led to a nearly three-hour power outage for residents of northeast Roseburg on Friday. The eastbound vehicle took out the pole adjacent to a gas station and convenience store at 4:32 p.m. While the van had significant damage, the driver was apparently not hurt. The man told an employee of The News Review that he had fallen asleep after working a 12-hour shift at his job.
kezi.com
Sutherlin burglary suspect arrested after allegedly attempting to escape hospital
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- A man already in custody for trespassing and theft was arrested a second time after attempting to escape from a hospital where he was being medically evaluated before heading to jail, the Sutherlin Police Department said. According to Sutherlin police, the incident began at about 11:20 a.m....
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged disturbance on Saturday. An RPD report said at 10:00 p.m. a female teenager was having a birthday party at her apartment in the 100 block of Northeast Sunshine Road with multiple family members present. A man at the event became heavily intoxicated and wanted to fight another man that was there. The teenager demanded that the first man leave the apartment, which led to a disturbance.
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER ALLEGED THEFT, ESCAPE AND ASSAULT
Sutherlin Police jailed a man after an alleged theft, escape and assault incident on Monday. Captain Kurt Sorenson said at about 11:20 a.m. officers from SPD responded to the area of South Comstock Road and Taylor Road after a trespass and theft in progress was reported. Sorenson said officers attempted to contact the male suspect at the scene, but he ran through the brush and got away. K9 Zoro and his handler from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded. Zoro was deployed and after a search, 35-year old Thomas Marshall was found hiding in the nearby brush. He was apprehended without incident.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT AFTER SUNDAY CONTACT
A Roseburg man jailed for a warrant after being contacted by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. A DCSO report said at 10:45 p.m. a deputy was called to the 100 block of Colton Lane in the Winchester area on a different matter. The deputy learned the 19-year old had a warrant for failing to appear that came out earlier in the month. The man was taken to Corrections. Bail was set at $200,000.
kptv.com
Man attacks woman in broad daylight, attempts to steal her car in Grants Pass parking lot
GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a man who they say physically attacked a woman in broad daylight and tried to take her vehicle. According to a statement from the Grants Pass Police Department, around 11:24 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 officers were called to “Udders Ice Cream and Gelato,” at 1893 NE 7th Street about an attempted carjacking.
kqennewsradio.com
PACIFIC CREST TRAIL HIKER RESCUED BY DOUGLAS COUNTY SAR
A Pacific Crest Trail hiker was rescued in the Diamond Peak Wilderness on the Deschutes National Forest by Douglas County Search and Rescue. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night at approximately 10:00 p.m., Klamath County Search and Rescue requested Douglas County SAR take a mission in the Diamond Peak Wilderness in Klamath County, due to that county not having available resources. O’Dell said a 57-year old Pacific Crest Trail thru-hiker, Hassan Falsafi of Weaverville, California had called 911 and reported he had tried to beat the incoming weather front but was unsuccessful and needed emergent assistance. Falsafi stated that all of his clothing, sleeping bag and other camping supplies had become soaked with rainwater and he was experiencing hypothermia symptoms.
Comments / 2