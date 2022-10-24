Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson Reveals What He Told Jerry Jeudy, Bradley Chubb About Trade Rumors
Over the past week, Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and edge rusher Bradley Chubb have been mentioned in trade rumors. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk actually reported this week that Denver will most likely deal Chubb if it suffers another loss in Week 8. With rumors swirling about Chubb and...
Vikings Should Call Old Friend for Stretch Run
Ndamukong Suh likely isn’t attainable — he’d be signed by now if so — but the Minnesota Vikings should call an old friend for the stretch run. The Vikings are 5-1 through Week 7, holding a 2.5-game lead, plus a temporary tiebreaker, over the rival Green Bay Packers in the NFC North.
NFL Insider: Dallas Cowboys expected to sign Kendall Sheffield to shore up secondary
After cornerback Jourdan Lewis suffered a season-ending injury on Sunday during the Cowboys’ 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions, Dallas is reportedly signing free-agent corner Kendall Sheffield. Sheffield would join the practice squad, according to Ian Rapoport, but he could potentially help shore up the secondary. The former Ohio...
Seahawks hosted 3 free agent defensive backs on Tuesday
The Seattle Seahawks brought in a few free agent defensive backs for tryouts/visits on Tuesday. Here’s a review of who came in. Fields (6-foot-0, 200 pounds) is a rookie from Texas Tech, where he posted four interceptions and 41 pass breakups in 53 games. After going undrafted he signed with the Saints and appeared in two games with them earlier this season. He’s played 26 snaps total, all on special teams.
Eleven Warriors
Dallas Cowboys Trade for Johnathan Hankins, Add Kendall Sheffield to Practice Squad
The Dallas Cowboys added two Buckeyes on Tuesday. The Cowboys made a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for Johnathan Hankins, sending a pair of late-round draft picks in exchange for the former Ohio State defensive tackle. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are also signing former Ohio...
First look: New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks odds and lines
The New York Giants (6-1) are on the road in Week 8 to the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) Sunday. Kickoff from Lumen Field is at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Giants vs. Seahawks odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Giants...
The latest trade chatter involving the Kansas City Chiefs from national NFL writers
Cornerback? Wide receiver? Defensive end? A look at proposed Chiefs trades from around the country.
Yardbarker
New York Giants Injury Update: Daniel Bellinger, Evan Neal, Ben Bredeson
The New York Giants might’ve walked away from Week 7 with a victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they certainly endured several battle scars. Multiple offensive players went down during the contest, but that didn’t stop the Giants from scoring 23 points and doing enough damage to secure their sixth win of the 2022 season.
Broncos Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back
The Denver Broncos have brought in some help at running back. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter., the Broncos have signed Marlon Mack off of the San Francisco 49ers practice squad. He will then fly to London with them for next week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mack gives the Broncos...
thecomeback.com
Roquan Smith gets very emotional after huge Bears trade
As the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline nears, there is a lot of movement around the league, including a few blockbuster moves as postseason contenders try to pull away from the pack and teams at the bottom of the standings trade away their assets to try and rebuild for the future. But as players move from team to team, sometimes there is a reminder that the players are still human, just like Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith gave us on Wednesday afternoon.
Popculture
Pro Quarterback Hospitalized With Spleen Injury
A pro football quarterback was recently hospitalized with a spleen injury. Taylor Cornelius, a quarterback for the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League (CFL), was sent to the hospital during the team's 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts after being tackled by linebacker Henoc Mumba. It was discovered that Cornelius injured his spleen, and that led to him missing the team's final game of the regular season which took place this past weekend.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Cowboys hit top five; Packers' plunge continues into bottom half of league
Week 6 will forever be remembered as the Sunday that broke the NFL Power Rankings. Week 7 was about picking up the pieces. The Eagles and Bills, each idle, remain the cream of the crop. The Chiefs' resounding victory in San Francisco further entrenched Andy Reid's team among the Big Three. The Cowboys won with Dak Prescott, mercifully stabilizing the top four.
Former WR Steve Smith Sr. becomes Chiefs K Ball Specialist
Retired WR Steve Smith Sr. took a shot as the K Ball Specialist for the Chiefs in his quest to find the most interesting jobs in the NFL.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Week 8 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Assessing Injury Impacts for Breece Hall, DK Metcalf, Ryan Tannehill, and Others
We went 8-5 on both point spreads and moneylines in Week 7. Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 8 predictions and picks for all 15 games, with the Chiefs and Chargers on byes. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook.
Frank Clark Suspended 2 Games for Violating Conduct Policy
Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has been suspended for two games. The suspension is for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy after Clark pleaded “no contest” to two misdemeanor charges which were for possessing a concealed firearm. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news via Twitter...
Examining the impact of Chase Young’s return on Washington Commanders defense
Washington Commanders edge rusher Chase Young is closing in on a return to the field, providing a massive reinforcement for
Raiders gets major Darren Waller update after Week 5 injury
The Las Vegas Raiders are working on turning their offense around after a slow start to the 2022 season. They have a favorable Week 8 matchup against a beat up New Orleans Saints team, and it looks they finally got some good news on Darren Waller’s injury status after being without him in their Week 7 victory over the Houston Texans.
Cardinals sign 2 O-linemen to practice squad
The Arizona Cardinals announced some practice squad moves Wednesday. Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship was signed to the active roster and receiver Laquon Treadwell was cut, leaving two vacancies. They added a pair of offensive linemen, signing Sage Doxtater and Danny Isidora. Isidora was brought back after getting released earlier in October....
NBC Sports
49ers injury update: Verrett activated, Deebo doesn't practice
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers on Wednesday activated cornerback Jason Verrett from the physically unable to perform list. The roster move keeps alive the possibility Verrett could make a contribution this season. “(I’m) not ruling out this week,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “(We’ll) wait to see how he practices...
NBC Sports
Top running back targets to monitor at 2022 NFL trade deadline
Some big-name running backs already have been on the move. Christian McCaffrey went from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers in a blockbuster trade last week. Then the New York Jets acted quickly to find a backfield replacement after rookie Breece Hall tore his ACL, acquiring James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
