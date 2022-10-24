ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Should Call Old Friend for Stretch Run

Ndamukong Suh likely isn’t attainable — he’d be signed by now if so — but the Minnesota Vikings should call an old friend for the stretch run. The Vikings are 5-1 through Week 7, holding a 2.5-game lead, plus a temporary tiebreaker, over the rival Green Bay Packers in the NFC North.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks hosted 3 free agent defensive backs on Tuesday

The Seattle Seahawks brought in a few free agent defensive backs for tryouts/visits on Tuesday. Here’s a review of who came in. Fields (6-foot-0, 200 pounds) is a rookie from Texas Tech, where he posted four interceptions and 41 pass breakups in 53 games. After going undrafted he signed with the Saints and appeared in two games with them earlier this season. He’s played 26 snaps total, all on special teams.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

New York Giants Injury Update: Daniel Bellinger, Evan Neal, Ben Bredeson

The New York Giants might’ve walked away from Week 7 with a victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they certainly endured several battle scars. Multiple offensive players went down during the contest, but that didn’t stop the Giants from scoring 23 points and doing enough damage to secure their sixth win of the 2022 season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Broncos Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back

The Denver Broncos have brought in some help at running back. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter., the Broncos have signed Marlon Mack off of the San Francisco 49ers practice squad. He will then fly to London with them for next week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mack gives the Broncos...
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

Roquan Smith gets very emotional after huge Bears trade

As the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline nears, there is a lot of movement around the league, including a few blockbuster moves as postseason contenders try to pull away from the pack and teams at the bottom of the standings trade away their assets to try and rebuild for the future. But as players move from team to team, sometimes there is a reminder that the players are still human, just like Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith gave us on Wednesday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Pro Quarterback Hospitalized With Spleen Injury

A pro football quarterback was recently hospitalized with a spleen injury. Taylor Cornelius, a quarterback for the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League (CFL), was sent to the hospital during the team's 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts after being tackled by linebacker Henoc Mumba. It was discovered that Cornelius injured his spleen, and that led to him missing the team's final game of the regular season which took place this past weekend.
ClutchPoints

Raiders gets major Darren Waller update after Week 5 injury

The Las Vegas Raiders are working on turning their offense around after a slow start to the 2022 season. They have a favorable Week 8 matchup against a beat up New Orleans Saints team, and it looks they finally got some good news on Darren Waller’s injury status after being without him in their Week 7 victory over the Houston Texans.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals sign 2 O-linemen to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals announced some practice squad moves Wednesday. Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship was signed to the active roster and receiver Laquon Treadwell was cut, leaving two vacancies. They added a pair of offensive linemen, signing Sage Doxtater and Danny Isidora. Isidora was brought back after getting released earlier in October....
NBC Sports

49ers injury update: Verrett activated, Deebo doesn't practice

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers on Wednesday activated cornerback Jason Verrett from the physically unable to perform list. The roster move keeps alive the possibility Verrett could make a contribution this season. “(I’m) not ruling out this week,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “(We’ll) wait to see how he practices...
NBC Sports

Top running back targets to monitor at 2022 NFL trade deadline

Some big-name running backs already have been on the move. Christian McCaffrey went from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers in a blockbuster trade last week. Then the New York Jets acted quickly to find a backfield replacement after rookie Breece Hall tore his ACL, acquiring James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

