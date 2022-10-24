Read full article on original website
Thrillist
A Holiday Icon Is Getting Its Own Limited-Edition Cereal This Year
Halloween is exactly a week away so you know what that means: it's time to decorate for Christmas. While Mariah Carey has been busy defrosting, the cereal connoisseurs at General Mills have been busy whipping up all new breakfast creations to celebrate the holiday season. The company recently announced the...
CNET
How Much Cheaper Is Trader Joe's Than Other Grocery Stores? We Do the Math
This will come as no surprise to those who feel the same, but there are a lot of us who love Trader Joe's: according to analytics group YouGov, Trader Joe's is the No. 1 grocery store in the US based on "popularity," a measure of the percentage of respondents with a positive opinion about the retailer. Being firmly among this group, I can attest that the reasons for our undying affection not only have to do with TJ's superior and often one-of-a-kind proprietary products, but also a sense that shopping at Trader Joe's is easy on the budget, (if not the psyche, depending on crowdedness of your local Joe's.)
Trader Joes' New 'Witches Brew' Is Turning Heads On Instagram
It's officially Halloween season and retailers across the country are in full swing with the spooky seasonal merchandise. For example, Aldi has been wowing customers with Halloween-shaped pizzas this month, and last week, someone on Instagram found Costco's Halloween-themed ravioli. And what better way to spice up witchy season than...
Aldi's Hot Sauce Advent Calendar Will Keep Fans Warm This Winter
Fall is well underway and the smells and tastes of the holiday season are upon us. It's finally cool enough to curl up with a hot pumpkin spice latte or peppermint mocha. For kids and adults alike, the allure of opening a brand new present certainly makes the holiday season even better. While many have to wait until December to open presents, the invention of advent calendars gives us the joy of immediate gratification with a small gift each day.
Thrillist
Cracker Barrel Just Launched Pre-Orders for Its To-Go Thanksgiving Meals
The best part about Thanksgiving is sitting down to a large meal, and diving in. Cracker Barrel is making getting to that part of the holiday even easier, with fully prepared Heat n’ Serve Meals and Homestyle Holiday Pies now available for pre-orders. "At Cracker Barrel, we understand how...
I’ve cut my grocery bill by $100 a week with 11 simple tricks – I now spend just $9 a day including eating out
A SELF-DESCRIBED grocery addict has revealed the ways she’s able to save up to $100 a week on groceries, and these are tips that anyone can employ to boost their savings. Ashley Schuering is the blogger behind Confessions of a Grocery Addict, a website dedicated to helping readers eat healthy on a budget.
11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 9...
Kroger confirms it has discontinued popular drink – baffling shoppers after admitting it was one of their favorites too
KROGER has officially confirmed to its customers that some of its most popular drinks are indefinitely discontinued, and they're even sad about it. The company replied to a message on Twitter from a user that goes by the handle JustFletch, who pleaded for the company to tell him that the 'Fizz & Co. Seltzers' weren't discontinued.
I tried four paper towel brands from stores like Target and Dollar Tree – the winner’s price was surprising
PAPER towels have gotten pricier over the years, but there are still affordable options to help keep your home tidy and your hands dry. When you're at the store, you'll often need to do the math to find out what gives you the best value. Some brands sell two rolls...
McDonald's Is Offering $1 Fries Until 2023
We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but if you haven't started any of your holiday shopping yet, you're already a bit behind the eight ball. Sure, we haven't even made it to Halloween yet. However, according to a recent Bankrate survey, half of this year's winter shoppers have either already started shopping, or plan to start knocking items off of their list, by October 31, which, by the way, is in just five short days.
I’m a shopping expert – the self-checkout hack I use allows me to leave the store in a minute even with big hauls
SHOPPING can sometimes take up hours of the day, but one mom has found a great self-checkout hack to get out of the store in just minutes – no matter how many items she’s buying. TikTok “Momtrepreneaur” Heather Scibetta posted a video detailing the hack to her followers,...
We’re Costco superfans – 18 must-buy delicious dinner items that everyone needs to try
BUYING in bulk has often been less expensive in the long run and Costco shoppers are taking advantage of that. Prices continue to rise at the grocery store, and shoppers are sharing their money-saving secrets. Buying in bulk is one of the most common ways people try to save money.
CNET
Thanksgiving Store Hours: Which Stores Are Closed on Thanksgiving This Year?
With Black Friday just a matter of weeks away, attention is already turning to the various sales stores will be running as well as Black Friday and Thanksgiving store opening hours. Though Black Friday itself will see some extended opening hours, in recent years several major retailers have taken to closing up shop on Thanksgiving to give employees chance to spend time with their loved ones. For those still wanting to shop, we've got the skinny on all of the stores closed on Thanksgiving to help you avoid disappointment.
Dairy Queen Just Added 2 New Caramel Desserts To Its Fall Menu
Ah, the flavors of fall — pumpkin, nutmeg, cinnamon, apples, brown sugar, the mystery chemical cocktail that usually makes up pumpkin spice, and of course, you can't forget that unsung fall hero, caramel. What would a Halloween caramel apples recipe be without it? Well, that one's an answerable question, it's just an apple on a stick. Not too appetizing. All the same familiar challenge of eating, none of that sweet, caramel payoff. That rich sweetness under the layer of pecans in a pecan pie? Caramel. Even that pillar of fall flavor pumpkin pie has a caramelly undercurrent.
Costco Fans Are Split On Its Strawberry Belgian Waffles
Costco is a wholesale club grocery store, so when a lot of people think of shopping there, they might think about getting things like family packs of chicken, gallons of laundry detergent, and enough toilet paper to last through another pandemic. But Costco doesn't just sell barrel-sized editions of household staples. It also has a surprisingly varied selection of baked goods and snacks. Fans raved when Costco brought back its pumpkin spice loaf this fall, and their sweets and treats are so good, Reddit has even accused some bakeries of just reselling Costco desserts.
Krispy Kreme's First Responders Deal Is Officially Coming Back
While there are so many places to stop and grab a baked good, you can always count on Krispy Kreme to serve the cream of the crop when it comes to doughnuts — no pun intended. From its ethically sourced coffee to its complimentary paper hats, there's no denying the chokehold that Krispy Kreme has on doughnut lovers across the country (via Spoon University). Oh, and let's not forget about the famous "Hot Light," signaling that doughnuts are hot, fresh, and ready to be eaten (although, don't believe this Krispy Kreme Hot Light myth).
Sonic Just Dropped A New Steak Butter Bacon Burger For A Limited Time
Plenty of delicious meals can be conveniently picked up at the drive-thru window, but let's face it: a good steak dinner probably isn't one of them. Now, that's not to say it hasn't been done before; according to Munchies, Las Nenas Steakhouse in Punta del Este, Uruguay started selling high-quality cuts of meats via drive-thru in 2017. However, on any average day, pulling up to your favorite fast food eatery more than likely isn't going to have you eating a meal on par with those served at Texas Roadhouse, which Mashed readers dubbed to be the chain steakhouse with the best meat in a survey earlier this year.
Reddit Is Calling This Uncooked Chick-Fil-A Chicken Cursed
In 2019, an Arizona woman reached out to TODAY after Burger King responded carelessly to a serious complaint. Allegedly, her granddaughter became sick after biting into an essentially raw piece of poultry in a chicken sandwich. Because her food was taken to go, Charlotte Parker gave the restaurant a ring, but she was highly disappointed with the employees' reaction. "They were very nonchalant about it. [They said] 'Oh we must have hit the wrong button and didn't cook it long enough,'" Parker said. The burger joint then offered a refund, which was the least of the concerned grandmother's worries.
We're having Aldi superfans share their grocery lists with us. Here are their favorite things to buy there.
Insider rounded up shopping lists from Aldi fans around the globe to find out the best foods and drinks to buy at the international budget grocer.
Costco Just Confirmed The Return Of Its Holiday Wine Advent Calendar
Advent calendars began as a holiday pastime back in Germany in the mid-19th century (via Mental Floss). Traditionally, the calendars count down from December 1 to December 24 and feature a door every day of the month, behind which is a piece of chocolate. In recent years, Advent calendars have made quite the comeback as a seasonal trend. However, these days, you'll find them in a variety of themes at all different retailers. Aldi has a hot sauce Advent calendar for spice lovers along with a hard seltzer Advent calendar for a boozy twist. Costco also has plenty, from an Advent calendar for your pup to a cheese Advent calendar stocked with all the charcuterie essentials.
